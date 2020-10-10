My life on a plate: German food entrepreneur Philip Dennhardt

Philip Dennhardt lives in Shanagarry, Co Cork, with his partner, Honor, and their children, nine-year-old Zaiah and six-year-old Betsy. He is a trainer at the Ballymaloe Cookery School in Cork and the creator of Saturday Pizzas, which started 13 years ago as a pop-up at Ballymaloe. The pizzas are now stocked in supermarkets, including Aldi, where they currently have a six-month listing.

Did you grow up in a family where food was important?

I grew up in Stuttgart, Germany, in a family of master butchers; I am the fifth generation. So the answer to that question is a resounding yes!

What's your most vivid food memory from childhood?

Eating warm frankfurters fresh out of the smoker. The taste is completely different to the kind of reheated sausage that you get in a hot dog; not many people get to experience it.

What was the first thing you learned to cook?

Sausages in a frying pan, when I was around seven or eight.

Did you always know that you wanted to be a chef/ work in food?

My father had a theory that me and my brother, Ingo, who is five years older than me and a schoolteacher, always had to work - either in the shop or at small catering jobs that he did - rather than hang out on the streets with our friends. As teenagers, we resented him but now I realise he was right and am so grateful to him. At 18, my father made me do a three-year apprenticeship, and said that after I completed it, I could do what I liked. I finished in two-and-a-half years and got into university to study economics but never took up the place. Later I worked in New York as a butcher and subsequently did a masters in butchery. Now I consider myself a chef, too. I have worked in top restaurants as an intern just to be able to observe and soak up the knowledge.

Who has been the biggest influence on the way that you cook?

Definitely Darina Allen. She is the warm-hearted Irish mother who cares about everyone. Her scrambled eggs are like none you have ever tasted. Being around Darina is like a heavy form of osmosis; her enthusiasm is contagious.

What's your signature dish?

There's a theory that if you put 10,000 hours into something, you become world-class, and I have definitely put that time into my pizzas. But aside from pizza, it's spätzle. When someone comes to our house, I often serve these German pasta noodles. I also make a de-boned and stuffed ox tail, which is quite surgical; the process takes about 25 minutes. I did it for my masters and the examiners loved it; they had never seen anything like it. It's my favourite piece of meat.

Is there any ingredient that you hate?

If I have a choice, I don't eat pork. It's a combination of many reasons - partly to do with flavour, ethics and personal experience. But there is pepperoni on some of our pizzas, so I am a hypocrite.

Is there anything you love to eat that you'd prefer your friends didn't know about?

When I go to the wholesalers, I'd often pick up a bumper pack of Kinder Bueno just for myself. I hide them from the kids because I don't want to set a bad example, but they usually find the wrappers.

What's the strangest thing you've ever eaten?

I ate a grasshopper omelette in Mexico and I think that I had bull's testicles in New Zealand. It was in an Asian restaurant - I thought the waitress meant meatball soup but then she made a gesture with her hands...

What's your guilty (food) pleasure?

The double cheeseburger from McDonald's. It's iconic.

What kitchen gadget could you not live without?

I have an Asian chopping knife that is almost square. I use it all the time. As a butcher, a steel for sharpening knives is essential.

What's your desert island cookbook?

It would have to be the first book from the River Café, the blue one; I worked there for a bit. Or else something from Chez Panisse.

What three things do you always keep in your fridge?

Milk, butter and vegetables.

What's your go-to store-cupboard meal?

Egg-fried rice with vegetables.

What was the last great meal that you ate?

I'd love to say it was something really high-end but in truth it was at Bunsen. I love their burgers. I will probably go there with the family for my 40th birthday.

What's your favourite restaurant in the world?

Chez Panisse in California. I worked there for three months and loved it.

What chef do you admire the most?

Darina Allen.

What do you think the impact of Covid-19 will be on restaurants and food businesses?

To look to the future, I think that you have to look to the past. But it's very hard to know what will happen. I see restaurants and their employees having a very hard time, and the effects of unemployment are devastating. But pubs are buying our pizza products - which I think are high-quality, taste good and work well with drink - in order to enable them to meet the food requirement. They can add aioli, rocket and Parmesan if they want to elevate them. We got mentoring, business advice and a business expansion grant from Local Enterprise Office South Cork this year, and were able to expand and increase production capacity by 120pc. Our business has sky-rocketed during the pandemic, which makes me feel guilty when so many are not doing well.

Do you eat breakfast?

We had a pizza that couldn't be sold because it had a hole in it so the lads in the production facility heated it up and we shared it for breakfast. I would eat pizza three times a week and never get sick of it. But if it's not pizza, it might be egg-fried rice. I always make plenty if we have it for dinner so that there are leftovers for breakfast. A few weeks ago we had poached eggs with hollandaise because it was Honor's birthday.

What are you going to have for dinner tonight?

I'm going to drop into our local butcher, Clifford's, and get some lamb chops to have with salad.

And what will you drink with that?

Since the start of the pandemic, I've been drinking Corona beer - I like it with lime, it tastes refreshing. Sometimes Honor and I share a bottle of wine.

