Meet Felicia Olusanya: the spoken-word artist behind the Covid piece gaining huge reaction online

Irish-Nigerian spoken-word artist Felicia Olusanya has received huge praise for her piece on RTÉ's 'The Next Normal' programme on Thursday night. Felicia - aka Felispeaks - spoke to Lauren Murphy about racism, the damage Direct Provision does and how a new generation of Afro-Irish artists are finding their voice. Photography by Kyle Tunney

The power of words: Felicia Olusanya will perform stanza 14 of Patrick Kavanagh's The Great Hunger at IMMA. Photo: Kyle Tunney Expand

A few days before we meet, Felicia Olusanya - aka Felispeaks - tweets something that sums up her personality in a nutshell. "Ambition will NOT be the death of me," she vows, a sense of furious determination practically leaping off the screen . "But I can't stop. I don't even know how."

It's a beautiful autumn day in Dublin. Sunshine dapples the cobblestones in the courtyard of IMMA in Dublin, which is quieter and even more peaceful than usual. Felispeaks, the 24-year-old spoken word artist and performer currently blazing a trail through Ireland's poetry scene, is here to talk about her role in The Great Hunger. The Abbey Theatre's new production of Patrick Kavanagh's epic 14-stanza poem will be performed by 16 actors and 10 musicians at various locations spread around the stunning museum grounds, as part of Dublin Theatre Festival. She acknowledges that it's an undoubtedly ambitious undertaking, but then I remind her of her tweet.