Meet Felicia Olusanya: the spoken-word artist behind the Covid piece gaining huge reaction online

A few days before we meet, Felicia Olusanya - aka Felispeaks - tweets something that sums up her personality in a nutshell. "Ambition will NOT be the death of me," she vows, a sense of furious determination practically leaping off the screen . "But I can't stop. I don't even know how."

It's a beautiful autumn day in Dublin. Sunshine dapples the cobblestones in the courtyard of IMMA in Dublin, which is quieter and even more peaceful than usual. Felispeaks, the 24-year-old spoken word artist and performer currently blazing a trail through Ireland's poetry scene, is here to talk about her role in The Great Hunger. The Abbey Theatre's new production of Patrick Kavanagh's epic 14-stanza poem will be performed by 16 actors and 10 musicians at various locations spread around the stunning museum grounds, as part of Dublin Theatre Festival. She acknowledges that it's an undoubtedly ambitious undertaking, but then I remind her of her tweet.

"I have all these big dreams and big ideas: they literally keep me up at night," she grins. "I have these evenings where I think, 'Am I strategising quickly enough? Am I putting things in place that will help me in the next six months? Am I maximising the potential of every encounter?' Generally, when you tell people that you're a poet or performer, they often don't have the imagination to see beyond, 'Oh... you write poems. That's kind of cute'," she adds, laughing. "They might even think it's great - but they just have no insight as to what I could possibly use it for. So in that surge of ambition that I have every night, when I'm mentally ticking off my to-do list, I'm thinking 'Oh god... this will not be the death of me! I can't die, but I can't stop!'"

Felicia Olusanya by Kyle Tunney

Felicia Olusanya by Kyle Tunney

Olusanya is a gregarious and immediately likeable woman who radiates ambition and positivity; her broad smile and infectious laugh help on both counts. Born in Nigeria, she moved to the midlands with her mother and younger brother at the age of eight, having initially spent a number of months in the Direct Provision system. She laughs when I suggest that a move from Nigeria to Longford Town was a bit of a culture shock.

"I loved Longford - but I didn't realise how small Longford was until I moved to the big city - or how other Irish people thought of Longford. It wasn't until I left, that people were like, 'Oh, you're from the back arse of nowhere'," she giggles, slapping her thigh. "So yeah... it was an adjustment."

She enjoyed a "heavily religious, but quite artsy" childhood in the midlands town, recalling time spent in the National Children's Choir, in various amateur dramatic productions (one entailed her playing Dracula, she mirthfully recalls) and being encouraged to enter a poetry competition by her fifth-class teacher, Ms Fitzmaurice.

As talented as she was at putting her thoughts down on paper, it wasn't until later in her teens that Felispeaks truly understood the power of the written word and the impact that it could have. Having enrolled at Maynooth University to study English and Sociology ("because I like words and I like people"), she says that the first time she realised that she could do something with her talent was after winning an inter-varsity slam poetry competition.

"There were newspapers and people taking pictures, and I was like, 'What in the world is this?! Why are people so excited by things that just come out of my head?' I found it so bizarre; I felt like a scammer for a long time," she smiles. "Right after that, I got a gig and I got an email saying, 'The fee will be €50'. I remember thinking, in my innocent 19-year-old brain, 'Oh no... I'm so sorry, but I don't have €50 to give you guys to enter this.' And they said, 'Um, no, silly - we're paying you!' I lost my shit - I was like, 'They want to pay me €50 for a three-minute thing that came out of my brain?' I was sold. I was like, 'This is what I'll do.' And since then, I've been just pounding the pavement of this art."

She was soon brought into the fold of the Word Up Collective - a breeding ground for rising stars on the Irish hip-hop and spoken word scene - and shortly afterwards, played her first big gig at Dublin's National Concert Hall as part of the 'Young Blood' St Patrick's Festival programme in 2017. Despite her burgeoning success, however, it's only in the last year that she's given up her office job and thrown herself into performing full-time. Although she was "humbled" to contribute to the Abbey Theatre's 'Dear Ireland' programme at the beginning of lockdown, she says that she was surprised when she was approached about The Great Hunger.

"When I got the email, I was like, 'They're messing!'" she laughs. " I just couldn't believe it. It's so exciting, the honour and reputation of the Abbey Theatre... to be recognised and feel seen by them is... wow."

She was familiar with some of Kavanagh's work from her school and university days, she says, but clearly the iconic poet's style and themes are very different to the ones she explores in her own work. She will perform Stanza 14 in The Great Hunger, which describes the protagonist Patrick Maguire's 14-hour-days working the land amidst his inner conflicts. Felispeaks worked closely with co-director Catriona McLaughlin to better understand where Kavanagh was coming from.

The power of words: Felicia Olusanya will perform stanza 14 of Patrick Kavanagh's The Great Hunger at IMMA. Photo: Kyle Tunney

The power of words: Felicia Olusanya will perform stanza 14 of Patrick Kavanagh's The Great Hunger at IMMA. Photo: Kyle Tunney

"It's all really interesting, but in terms of appreciating style and content, I would never have written in his style at all," she nods. "As a spoken-word poet, the poetry lives in my body, and my performance and delivery of it. It's very different from a page poet. When I'm delivering a piece or writing a piece, I think about writing it to perform, with specific intonations on each line I write poetry to live in my body - so Patrick Kavanagh's piece has been challenging in that way, but really enjoyable."

Performing the piece in such an unusual set-up will be an equally new experience for Felispeaks, but she talks enthusiastically about the importance of stepping outside your comfort zone in order to grow and learn. Still, the overriding emotion when she's performing in any situation, she says, is always the same.

"Is nakedness an emotion?" she smiles. "I feel very vulnerable. And I enjoy being vulnerable in front of an audience, because I think that's where I tell the truth the most. I'm really, really truthful on stage, especially when I'm doing stand-up poetry; I say too much, even. Usually, I pretend I'm telling my best friends - but when every single person there is my best friend, it's really strange," she laughs. "I'm happy to be doing this particular piece because it's not mine, but I have to own it like it's mine, and deliver it with the same type of truth. And that's exciting."

That sense of vulnerability also has its downsides. Like many, if not all people of colour, Felispeaks has experienced racism throughout her life and regularly talks about her experiences on social media.

"Oh yeah - racism is unfortunately a weekly thing, if not every couple of days. It ranges from overt to subtle to micro-aggressions, or whatever," she says with a resigned sigh, citing a recent example when she was picking up a prescription for her partner and was dismissed by the pharmacist for pointing out that their name was spelt incorrectly.

"I call it 'casual racism', because people don't think it's racism, but it's so casual: 'Oh, I don't care about that name, because I can't say it, anyway'," she adds, noting that becoming a recent dog owner has also given some people licence to insult her. "Countless times, people just come up to me, shouting 'Get a hold of your dog!' when he wouldn't be doing anything wrong. As a human being to another human being, having someone yell at you is...." she pauses, sighing. "And it's often with crazy authority. I'm like, 'Is it because I'm young? A woman? I'm black?' It might be a mixture of all three, but this random person I do not know feels that they can speak to me however they want. It's shocking. [But] strangely, you get used to it. You get angry, and then you get un-angry, and you just have to go about your day, because you have things to do."

In the past, Felispeaks has used her anger in a righteous way, pouring her thoughts into her work. Much of her poetry incorporates themes of social injustice, gender inequality, culture identity and relationships.

"I think because I'm quite an emotional sponge, I try to be quite disciplined about feelings," she explains. "So if I'm feeling a thing, I try not to pass it on. But with racist people, often-times they don't wait for you to have a reaction: they'll often deposit the hate and leave immediately, and leave you with the burden of emotion - so you don't even get to be angry at them. How am I going to retaliate at the guy who drove by screaming the N-word word at me in my own neighbourhood? You don't have time to be like, 'Screw you!', because he's gone. So I think what you usually do is that you vent."

She welcomes the progress of the Black Lives Matter movement in Ireland, but stops short of describing it as encouraging. "I don't know if I would say it's encouraging... I think it's only right, know what I mean?" She shrugs. "It feels more like, 'Well, duh! Good for you. You should be doing that! I hope you feel like a better person, because it's the right thing to do'," she adds, smiling.

"Often, whenever I talk about racism, I try to say that racism, or white supremacy, or institutional racism isn't something that white people should sympathise or empathise with black people about - it's something that they should be collaborating with us to end. It's not an, 'Oh, that is awful, sorry, guys.' It should be, 'No, we've gotta do something about this - we can't fix it by ourselves'."

Our conversation leads on to the Direct Provision system, which she herself passed through as a child.

"I think a lot of Irish people need to understand how these systems work; how there's suddenly a bunch of migrants, and what these migrants might have gone through before they'd even gotten a local or permanent residency in the country," she grimaces. "And on top of that, they're trying to integrate, after being in this system for - on average - two years. And then you ask them to completely understand you and where you're coming from? It's a lot. It's both exhausting and triggering.

"But in general, with Direct Provision, there needs to be a lot of education about the system in place, how it works, how it runs. People living in Direct Provision centres are four times as likely to have mental health issues, because there's a lot of loneliness; you can't make a lot of friends, because these centres are generally far from the general public. So the psychological impact of that, [and feeling] that you're a 'stain', or something shameful, has a huge effect. Limited transportation, limited amounts of money, you can't make your own food, you can't work, or even own a driving licence... god."

On a brighter note, Felispeaks is clearly part of a new generation of Afro-Irish artists making amazing strides and pushing Irish culture on - both through her own thought-provoking work and her inclusion in productions like The Great Hunger.

"I think there's a lot more confidence, actually," she agrees, nodding. "I think more artists are confident about their space; they're owning it, they're standing tall and true. I think that's the big thing with Afro-Irish in the arts right now. We're all really excited about the talent and we're being specific and particular about it. We're just going for it. There's an 'I'm not gonna hide' kind of feeling. Every time I see someone doing something, I'm like, 'Yasssss! Open more doors!' It's about representation."

On that note, she is hoping that her role in The Great Hunger leads to more acting and performing work that she can integrate into her career as a spoken word artist, and continue to push boundaries and expectations at every turn. "And I really hope I get a couple of grants that I'm applying for, so I can really create a body of work. I have a whole plan of a body of work," she says, waving her hands wildly to illustrate her grand vision. "It's that whole ambition thing again, isn't it?" She grins, shaking her head. "But like I said: it won't be the death of me."

'The Great Hunger' runs at IMMA on October 2, 3 & 5-10.