Mary Kenny: Greetings cards offer a fascinating snapshot of the modern Irish family

So, I visited this card and gift shop to purchase a birthday card for my cousin. And what an interesting glimpse into the protocols of the modern family that turned out to be.

Christmas cards were, predictably, already on display from mid-October. And not just ordinary Christmas cards: there are now many specially tailored Yuletide cards for every imaginable member of the family. Happy Christmas dearest mum, dearest mother-in-law, dearest godmother, daughter, daughter-in-law, sister, sister-in-law, stepmother, aunty, niece, grandmother, great-grandmother, grand-daughter, great-grand-daughter, complete with all the endearments and pinkly sweet decorations.

There are the equivalent greetings, in bright sky-blues, for the menfolk in the family - dearest dad, dearest father-in-law, grandfather, stepfather, uncle, brother, nephew, godson - though in a less prominent part of the store. This indicates a truth we know anyway: that women buy more cards, send more cards, and remember all the ins and outs of family relationships.

But there are sometimes more comical cards for men. There's a droll, if mildly tasteless, Christmas card available featuring Brendan O'Carroll dressed as the incorrigible Mrs Brown, carrying the salutation: "Merry Feckin' Christmas, dad." The message inside the card reads: "Time to celebrate and have a feckin' fabulous Christmas!"

Then there are the many occasions for personal celebrations, all specifying the connection of kinship. The wide availability of birthday greetings "For great-grandma" indicates how long the average female lifespan now is - well over 80.

There's a sensitive attention to the in-law relationship, with many cards lovingly addressed to "father-in-law", "mother-in-law" ("you're like a mum to me"); plus godmothers and stepmothers (also "like a mum to me"). Cousins are well catered for: cousinage can be a great family relationship, sharing some of your childhood memories, but fewer of your sibling rivalries.

And gay relationships are now included in the family constellation. There are birthday cards "For a brother and your boyfriend", and "For a brother and brother-in-law", where, evidently, the brother's husband has now become, officially, the brother-in-law. There are many loving greetings for spouses - "my darling wife", "my wonderful husband" - but also for "my dearest partner".

The betrothed are not forgotten: "Son and lovely girlfriend" gets a card, as does "son and your fiancée". Notice the distinction of status, all the same, between "fiancée" and "girlfriend". There are also "friendship" cards, on a scale of endearments.

There's a rich and varied provision of greetings for new babies, expectant mothers, and baby-shower events. And again, there's a new sense of openness and inclusion about adoption, with greetings cards for adoptive parents. "Congratulations as you welcome the new addition into your loving, caring family." Inside the message says: "Absolutely thrilled for you." There are religious cards for Christenings and First Communions, and sympathy cards for the bereaved.

Greetings cards are mainly about emphasising the positive - even cards marking a death tend to have a note of uplift. So the negative aspects of family life are seldom featured. There would have been no card for the likes of the late Princess Diana, who, it is now revealed, "hated" her husband. ("Happy birthday, husband - our marriage has been hell from day one.") But although I have known people who celebrated the end of their marriage, regarding it as a release from an unhappy situation, I could find no cards saying "Congratulations on your divorce!"

But the tenor of the greetings cards industry shows that there's a widespread aspiration to keep family relationships friendly and even loving. Cards are a commercial enterprise, but no commercial enterprise thrives unless there is a market, or a potential market, for the product. And the card trade duly reflects the shapes of modern 'blended families' with all their new forms of kinship.

I'd even suggest there is an opportunity to expand the family network with relationships like "machtunim": this is the Yiddish word for those you are connected to through an offspring's marriage. My son's parents-in-law are my "machtunim". The Spanish call this "consuegros" - co-in-laws. "Co-grandparent" could merit a special card.

The Scandinavians have a greater refinement in distinguishing between maternal and paternal grandparents: "mor-mor" is your mother's mother, "far-mor" is your father's mother. Possibilities there, too!

Cards may put a gloss on something which is not entirely glossy underneath. Not everyone is totally devoted to their various extended relations, but keeping the bonds of family warm may be helped by a card greeting. Maybe mothers-in-law, daughters -in-law are thus kept sweet.

In these trying times, when we can see less of our family and friends, maybe a card greeting becomes even more valued. Perhaps even "Merry Feckin' Christmas, dad!" will cheer up some grumpy old poppa with an irreverent laugh.

