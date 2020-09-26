| 2.2°C Dublin

Love/Hate at 10: 'It was a war zone... there were burnt-out cars and petrol bombs. It was incredibly fun to shoot'

When 'Love/Hate' first aired 10 years ago this week, the response was lukewarm - but over the course of five seasons, the gritty gangland drama changed the Irish television landscape and launched the careers of a host of A-listers in waiting. Here, some of the cast and crew look back at the making of an Irish cultural phenomenon. Words by Shilpa Ganatra

Love/Hate is 10 years old this week Expand
Tom Vaughan- Lawlor as Nidge guides Charlie Murphy as Siobhan carrying baby Leighton into the communion party Expand
John Connors as Patrick and Neili Conroy as Kitty Expand
Peter Coonan as Fran Expand
Kieran O' Reilly as Detective Ciaran Madden Expand
Charlie Murphy as Siobhan Expand
Nidge Expand
Mary Murray as Janet Expand
Denise Expand
John Boy Expand
Brian Gleeson Expand
Barry Keoghan, pictured with Caoilfhionn Dunne, as the infamous 'cat killer' Wayne Expand
Ruth Expand
Trish Expand
Aaron Heffernan as Gavin Expand
Laurence Kinlan as Elmo Expand
Ruth Negga Expand
Susan Loughnane as Debbie Expand
Fran Expand

Shilpa Ganatra

On an unusually mild Sunday evening at the start of October 2010, households across Ireland began to assemble for the start of Love/Hate, a four-parter that RTÉ was billing as a high-stakes gangland crime series. Expanding its stable of drama shows - The Clinic hadn't long ended, and Raw was in full flow - the biggest draw was the homecoming of Aidan Gillen, whose international presence was on a high after a remarkable performance in the then-cult American drama series The Wire. Also getting top billing was Robert Sheehan, the heartthrob actor who was making waves in Channel 4's Misfits in the UK.

But over the course of the five years, as Gillen and Sheehan bowed out and the motley crew of criminals and their complicit families took centre stage, after major drug deals, cold-blooded murders, cat-and-mouse games with the gardai, and the odd - and always controversial - animal killing, the gritty series grew to become larger than the sum of its ever-darker parts. The first series drew a respectable average of half a million viewers each episode, yet by the time it ended its five-season run in 2014, it had an audience of 1.15 million viewers, and a cultural impact that lives on."In the realm of entertainment, it galvanised the whole country - it felt like the drama version of the World Cup," recalls Sheehan, 10 years after he first appeared on our screens as baby-faced criminal Darren Treacy.

"It reflected an Ireland where people were terrified of, and fascinated by, the media covering the ganglands of places like Limerick and Dublin that Love/Hate was based on. It fed into that aspect of Irish culture of putting stories to ideas - that's what the Irish do best, we're one of the world's greatest storytellers."