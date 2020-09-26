Love/Hate at 10: 'It was a war zone... there were burnt-out cars and petrol bombs. It was incredibly fun to shoot'

On an unusually mild Sunday evening at the start of October 2010, households across Ireland began to assemble for the start of Love/Hate, a four-parter that RTÉ was billing as a high-stakes gangland crime series. Expanding its stable of drama shows - The Clinic hadn't long ended, and Raw was in full flow - the biggest draw was the homecoming of Aidan Gillen, whose international presence was on a high after a remarkable performance in the then-cult American drama series The Wire. Also getting top billing was Robert Sheehan, the heartthrob actor who was making waves in Channel 4's Misfits in the UK.

But over the course of the five years, as Gillen and Sheehan bowed out and the motley crew of criminals and their complicit families took centre stage, after major drug deals, cold-blooded murders, cat-and-mouse games with the gardai, and the odd - and always controversial - animal killing, the gritty series grew to become larger than the sum of its ever-darker parts. The first series drew a respectable average of half a million viewers each episode, yet by the time it ended its five-season run in 2014, it had an audience of 1.15 million viewers, and a cultural impact that lives on."In the realm of entertainment, it galvanised the whole country - it felt like the drama version of the World Cup," recalls Sheehan, 10 years after he first appeared on our screens as baby-faced criminal Darren Treacy.

"It reflected an Ireland where people were terrified of, and fascinated by, the media covering the ganglands of places like Limerick and Dublin that Love/Hate was based on. It fed into that aspect of Irish culture of putting stories to ideas - that's what the Irish do best, we're one of the world's greatest storytellers."

Expand Close In Love/Hate / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp In Love/Hate

At the time, the Celtic Tiger was long gone and a recession had come to the fore. Underlying criminal activity and violence between drug gangs seemed to be escalating. In hindsight, it was exactly the right time to conjure up the stories behind the headlines that captured our imaginations: it was a golden era for drama series, with shows like The Sopranos and Breaking Bad reimagining the depth of narrative on television, but, more importantly, television production had arrived at a sweet spot where resources had shifted from the film to the small screen, but streaming services had yet to flood the market.

The television landscape here was ripe for a homegrown crime drama, and when it was pitched to RTÉ by the creative duo of Stuart Carolan (the creator and writer) and David Caffrey (the director), who'd met working on Raw, they agreed to a four-part first series with the potential for a second.

"I don't think anyone had seen anything like it before," recalls Ruth Negga, who played Rosie for a few years before going on to Hollywood and earning an Oscar nomination for historical race drama Loving. "There had been youth-orientated dramas before, but this level of grittiness was new to the Irish screen. It did it without being patronising, one tone, or a version of the streets from someone who hadn't bothered to investigate it properly."

Expand Close Homegrown talent: Ruth Negga in 'Love Hate' with Robert Sheehan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Homegrown talent: Ruth Negga in 'Love Hate' with Robert Sheehan

Initially, the show centred around menacing kingpin John Boy (Aidan Gillen) and the tension within his Dublin-based gang, which included Stumpy (Peter Campion), Nidge (Tom Vaughan Lawlor), Elmo (Laurence Kinlan) and John Boy's brother Hughie (Brian Gleeson). When Darren's brother was shot the day he was released from prison, it set off a hunt for revenge, all while the demands of their personal lives - enter Aoibhinn McGinnity as Nidge's demanding wife Trish, and Ruth Bradley as Darren's sister and Tommy's lover - fall into the mix.

This holistic view of gangland life was first seeded by Carolan's mother, who was an A&E nurse in St James's Hospital.

"She often dealt with the young men from gangs who came in having been shot. She found it distressing and a terrible waste of young lives," Carolan said in an interview with Irish Film and TV Network at the time. The writer's curiosity led him to the Facebook and Bebo pages of dead gangland members, where he saw that outside of their criminal activities, they led lives like everybody else's, busy with friends, family, shopping centres, creches.

"The characters had been gestating in his head for years," director Caffrey tells me. "The show was green-lit in July [2009], and we began filming in January [2010] - that speed is a testament to how fully formed the characters were in Stuart's mind."

Expand Close Aoibhinn McGinnity with Love/Hate co-star Tom Vaughan Lawlor as gangster boss Nidge / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Aoibhinn McGinnity with Love/Hate co-star Tom Vaughan Lawlor as gangster boss Nidge

The first series was designed to test Ireland's appetite for grittiness. "There was a nervousness about it being as hard-edged as we'd originally intended," Caffrey admits.

Perhaps because of that, the initial reviews were, at best, mixed. Sheehan agrees. "It got accused in the press of being original but not a lot happening. I think that was true, I think that was a fair criticism of the first series."

Laurence Kinlan, who played Elmo, is similarly unsure of series one. "Watching it back, I don't know how well the first one holds up; it seems a bit dated. I'm nearly amazed we got commissioned to do a second one. But it just got better from there."

There were certainly strong glimmers of promise. Rather than using popular international shows as a template, the Irishness of it all - the familiar lexicon, the almost-identifiable locations, the recognisable characters - brought the audience into the fold straight away, and some scenes, like Rosie coming to terms with her miscarriage after being assaulted by Stumpy, were simply outstanding.

Expand Close Laurence Kinlan as Elmo / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Laurence Kinlan as Elmo

"I remember reading that scene in the script, and I found it so moving, so touching," says Negga. "When we shot it, it was one still shot, and I could feel everyone on the set lean in. It was a powerful moment."

It's a testament to the abilities of the cast and crew that the second season upped the game noticeably. "That's when the show really kicked into gear for me," says Sheehan. "That's when Stuart took the absorbing characters and the tone, and essentially gave them something to do... The second series was a massive hit, I remember. It went on to another level after that.

"Then in the third series, the IRA were involved. Jesus Christ, it was a war zone, there were burnt-out cars and petrol bombs. It was incredibly fun to shoot. By the middle of the third series, we were all welcomed into the hearts of the Irish people, especially in Dublin. It was such a gorgeous thing, we were given real encouragement."

Love/Hate quickly earned a reputation for wilfully killing off main characters, adding to the show's relentless twisting and turning. Despite the star factor, Brian Gleeson's character Hughie unceremoniously shot himself just four episodes in. Linda (Denise McCormick) died by suicide after life-changing injuries as a result of John Boy's attack on her and Fran's home, a moving performance that earned McCormick an IFTA. John Boy's own death at the hands of Darren was another must-see moment.

During the show's transmission and even now, as the cast and crew look back on it all, ask what the secret of its success is, and writer Stuart Carolan is at the centre. The reports are glowing.

"His writing was tight and unique and not derivative," says Negga, while Kinlan tells me his "were some of the best scripts I've ever read".

While an eventful, character-driven script is the backbone of any revered television show, Love/Hate benefited from a cast that oozed world-class talent in even the most fleeting of roles. Negga, who appeared in the first two series of the show, speaks of "the Love/Hate alumni - everyone's popped up at some point". It helped that alongside choice big names, Carolan and Caffrey insisted on recruiting new faces, which really set them apart from the rest.

'All our best talent on one show'

"Usually, I'm asked to bring in established actors, so that was like a gift to me," recalls casting director Maureen Hughes. "Love/Hate coincided with a time that comes about once every seven years, when it hit an incredible scene of talent and a lot of people were on the cusp of a break: Robert Sheehan was on a major break, Ruth Negga was about to break internationally and it was our one chance of getting her before she went starwards, and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor was just waiting for something to allow him to shine. Then you had Aidan Gillen wrap his arms around it and lead it.

"It was a prime example of all our best talent on one show. Things like Normal People have gone on to replace it, but for a time, Love/Hate was the best of what we were as an acting community."

Expand Close Charlie Murphy as Siobhan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Charlie Murphy as Siobhan

For many, like Charlie Murphy, who played Nidge's niece Siobhan, it was their breakthrough performance in what would go on to be a long and fruitful career. The Wexford actor has since worked (again with David Caffrey) on BBC2 show Peaky Blinders, as well as playing Ann on BBC1 drama Happy Valley. She's most recently landed a role Stateside in Showtime's big-budget sci-fi series Halo.

"It was a job in which I learned my craft over five years," she recalls. "It's something that I can reference because it was my first experience with different departments and storylines, so there's always something to go back to."

Murphy impressed enough that "even though she was supposed to be a plotline in a scene in series one, Stuart kept writing for her until she was practically the protagonist by the end", Hughes tells me.

Sheehan, too, felt the show was a big learning experience. "I was 21, and at the stage of my career when I thought it was completely normal to feel in over my head. I remember the first day of shooting - the first f**king day - was a scene between me and Ruth where we were identifying the body of our brother who'd just been murdered. I remember feeling hit in the stomach by her emotion; as an actress, she was dedicated the whole of herself to what needed to be done."

Once the show aired, casting agent Hughes says that it was an easy sell, as actors knew it was the show to be on.

"The only person I would have liked to get but couldn't was Jessie Buckley," Hughes recalls. "She was in London at that point and on the rise. It never got to that point, but there was a mad idea that we would devote one season to women who run a similar business and get caught up in Tom Vaughan-Lawlor's business. Jessie would have been phenomenal for that."

Still, keep an eagle eye out during the show's run and you'll spot some recognisable faces even among the smaller parts, such as Helen Behan, who was nominated for the Best Supporting Actress BAFTA earlier this year and Louisa Harland, now best known as Orla in Derry Girls. Another prominent break-out star was young Dublin actor Barry Keoghan, who made an immediate impression as Wayne 'the cat killer' in the fourth series. The now 27-year-old has since appeared in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk, starred alongside Angelina Jolie in Marvel movie The Eternals and has been announced as a part of the cast for the much-hyped forthcoming Batman movie.

Expand Close Barry Keoghan as Wayne in Love/Hate / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Barry Keoghan as Wayne in Love/Hate

Keoghan was introduced to Hughes through Peter Coonan, who played loose cannon Fran on the show.

"I was working in the place called The Factory in Ringsend at the time, which I helped set up as a school for actors," recalls Hughes. "Barry walked into my office one day, and said he'd met Peter Coonan, who he said to look for me and I'd give him a good start. I remember thinking, 'he looks 12, what is he doing in my office?'

"But I got him in to these sessions where we would shoot scenes for films, which Jack Reynor and Seana Kerslake were part of too. Barry said he had no money, and I told him he didn't need money, it was free, and it's where he found his legs I think. He's a phenomenal talent."

For many of the stars who have gone on to Hollywood, Love/Hate remains their defining role in Ireland. Indeed, the only downside to receiving such a high-profile break is that the main cast often had to work hard to shake off their old characters and step into the new.

Kinlan, who most recently starred alongside Anna Friel in British crime drama Marcella, agrees this was the case for many of the show's young stars.

"The general consensus is that if you're on TV every week playing a character - in a soap, for example - others don't necessarily want to cast you because you're so associated with one character. I didn't think that a drama that ran for six episodes a year would be enough for that to happen, but Love/Hate became such a success that it was all anyone ever talked about for five years, and I do think few actors struggled with work afterwards. It had a negative as well as a positive effect."

Still, the strong and stellar cast brought their troubled characters to life, humanising the stories behind the gritty crimes. Much of the action centred around the gang's business of drugs and prostitution, and its threats from both outsiders and insiders. Inevitably, a turn of events would lead to a series of retaliations, leaving the audience guessing about the whens, wheres and hows.

Not only did it work as high drama, but it authenticity was clear. "Obviously, Stuart Carolan has got really well clued in to how the whole dynamic of organised crime works in Ireland," crime correspondent Paul Williams told this newspaper at the time. "The characterisation, the people… I can recognise them. I've seen them before and he understands what makes them tick."

Indisputably, Vaughan-Lawlor shone as Nidge journeyed from an eager right-hand man to a ruthless gang boss. His portrayal was so convincing that it's difficult not to be surprised at his well-to-do accent and genteelness in real life. "I can remember a youngish kid around 13 or 14 got to meet him," recalls director Caffrey. "When Tom started being Tom and speaking with an English twang, I'd never seen a face drop so quickly."

Early on in the programme's life, the love affair between Rosie and Darren captured the public's attention.

"Working with Ruth was fab, it was always just a complete holiday," says Sheehan, light-heartedly. "I fancied the ass off Ruth, and that certainly didn't hurt when we were filming. It was easy to be in love with Ruth. Thankfully we got on and were comfortable with each other, because we had a lot of cuddling to do." Their sex scene was one of more tender ones of the daring show.

Female characters

"I remember I watched it with my mother in the living room at home," he recalls. "Afterwards, I was talking to Anthony Byrne, who directed part of the second series, and he said that he did the age-old trick of shooting the reunion love scene overlong, anticipating that RTÉ would say 'we need to cut that down, that's too much for the people of Ireland and it will diminish their decency'. But RTÉ looked at it and said, 'nah, that's grand'. Broadcasters are often worried they're going to cause controversy of the wrong kind, but one of the keys to Love/Hate's success was that RTÉ were fully behind it."

In broad terms, the portrayal of its female characters was perhaps one of the show's few shortcomings. Few episodes would pass the Bechdel Test (for which two female characters should talk to each other about something other than a man), and the lack of independent female storylines and the over-reliance on women as victims suggested that it didn't veer far from the male dominance of its subject matter.

That said, Murphy is quick to point out that there were strong female narratives. "Lizzie, Nadine, Debbie and my character Siobhan had strong story arcs and went through a lot. Obviously there are boys and guns, and more so than women, but it definitely did represent women."

And according to her co-star McGinnity, the female characters played a vital role in offering a more holistic view of these oft-stereotyped. "The men have more of a part to play because of the topic of the show, but Stuart was brilliant because he showed how they were affected through the wife, or the sister. You see how it was tearing people apart, and how they had to put on a brave face and cope. That's the real impact of this crazy and dangerous way of living," she says.

Playing a character in Nidge's gang came with its own concerns. "There was always the potential of being killed off, so you never knew how long you were going to stick around," says Kinlan. "I think Stuart tried to get rid of Elmo two or three years before the show finished, but I convinced him of a different route that the character could take, and he kept me on, which I was grateful for. It was something you wanted to stay a part of. Especially because the crew also stayed relatively constant across its years, we really did become a family."

By the time the show moved to its fourth series, it was pulling in an average of 835,000 viewers an episode. Its Sunday night episode became Monday morning's water cooler moment in offices around the country. References to the fizzy orange that an affected Tommy (Killian Scott) requested became a country-wide in-joke, and dropping 'coola boola' into conversation was less of an affirmation than a signal that separated those who were following the show and those that weren't. Meanwhile, some of the darker scenes - such as Siobhan's rape, and Wayne's cat-killing scene - became national talking points.

The series was always dogged by accusations of glorifying drugs and violence, with copycat acts often held up as proof of this. The Animal Rights Action Network claimed the various animal killings in Love/Hate to sparking a rise in animal torture. Then, in 2014, a prisoner in Mountjoy stabbed a fellow inmate in the eye, recalling a scene in Love/Hate. "They all think they are Nidge or Fran," a source told the Irish Mirror. "Some idiots watch the show and they then try to copy what happens. It is art imitating life, imitating art."

But Sheehan doesn't believe the fault lies with the series. "I don't know if I fully agree with the idea that people take their lead from drama or art," he says. "I think Love/Hate sparked aggression in people who already had aggression in their bones."

A vibrant atmosphere

The budget for the show was modest compared to US standards, but a tight production team helped squeeze as much out of it as possible. "Obviously TV is very fast paced, but my God did we pull out the pages so fast," recalls Charlie Murphy. "We were just putting so much in the plan so quickly. David was tenacious, and he was a perfect captain for that kind of pace. He was brilliant and fun, and I loved the energy he brought to it."

An example of Caffrey's tenacity came early on, when car scenes were being shot. So that he wouldn't have to wait until the car returned to check the footage and decide if they needed another take, he would travel curled up in the boot of the car, and check the footage as it was filmed.

But on the whole, the set was relaxed. Negga recalls a fun atmosphere. "There was a lot of laughing. I knew lots of people, so I spent time catching up with them. From my experience, filming in Ireland… it's not casual, but there's a vibrant atmosphere."

As the show's popularity grew, filming on location in the mean streets of Dublin (such was the commitment to authenticity) began to draw scores of onlookers, and eventually the production had to plan around their unintended audience so that shock moments wouldn't be revealed.

The finale of series three saw Lizzie (Caoilfhionn Dunne) kill Darren, which marked Sheehan's departure from the show; at that point, he was on borrowed time.

Expand Close We almost forgot about Lizzie. We first met her in the third series - the cold blooded killer who was hopelessly in love with fellow gangland killer Darren. That was until he killed her brother - and she killed Darren at the end of series three She then had Nidge in her sights - but was foiled in her bid to kill him in series four and sent off to prison. And that was it - so disappointing for fans of actrss Caoilfhionn Dunne. Anyway, she came back in the first episode - was released on bail and planning to kill Nidge. But Nidge's henchmen got to her first and this was her ending / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp We almost forgot about Lizzie. We first met her in the third series - the cold blooded killer who was hopelessly in love with fellow gangland killer Darren. That was until he killed her brother - and she killed Darren at the end of series three She then had Nidge in her sights - but was foiled in her bid to kill him in series four and sent off to prison. And that was it - so disappointing for fans of actrss Caoilfhionn Dunne. Anyway, she came back in the first episode - was released on bail and planning to kill Nidge. But Nidge's henchmen got to her first and this was her ending

"I had been optioned for two series so when that finished, Stuart cleverly gave myself an out, and a potential back in," explains Sheehan. "But during the second series he said, 'I assume we've lost you to the wind anyway, have we?' I said not necessarily if he has more story, because it was really taking off. It turned out that the third series is Darren's most interesting, because it's where he loses the warmth that he had at the start. I was so glad that I went back, because it was such a piece of televisual history, it was such an honour.

"Afterwards, for the next series, we did a tiny day's filming where I'm a corpse and laid out on a mortician's slab. So we decided to manipulate the press by making sure they saw me arrive on set. It made the front page of the Herald, I think: 'Darren's back!' It was so funny."

The media attention the show received had not really been seen before; every day saw new stories, leaks and rumours emerging, and bookies began taking odds on who would be killed each episode to harness extra publicity.

"It was almost as if the papers stopped reporting on the real stuff and just reported on the fictional stuff," says director Caffrey. "Every little possible story that could be gleaned was reported."

At the same time, the cast became household names in Ireland, and then further afield after Love/Hate was shown across Europe, Australia, India, South Korea, Israel, Brazil and streamed on Hulu, Netflix and Amazon in the US. Kinlan recalls that he couldn't escape the calls of 'Elmo!' - even in San Francisco. "It made its way everywhere. I've been in the business since I was 14 years of age and I've done lots of jobs, but that reached new heights in terms of being recognised. It was insane," he says.

The grand finale

Sadly, all good things must come to an end, and after the higher-stakes drama in the fifth season, the decision was made to bow out.

"At the start, we approached it like we were doing a four-hour independent film. Then Stuart wrote a second series and it organically grew, but it felt like it came to a natural end with the death of Nidge," says Caffrey. "We discussed what might happen in a sixth series, but decided that five was the end of it."

In order to maximise the shock of Nidge's murder, they thought it was best not to reveal that it was the last series in advance "so ending the show after five years together was like saying goodbye to our classmates, though we never got to have our Debs". In fact, the precautions went much further. Caffrey shot two alternate versions of the grand finale so that no one but a handful of people knew how it would end: in one of them Nidge's killer Patrick [John Connors] is killed instead, and in the other, Nidge runs away and escapes.

Filming for the series ended in Spain in May 2014, with select cast members like Vaughan-Lawlor and Kinlan in attendance.

"I remember walking back to my hotel room at the end of the final day of shooting and crying," recalls Kinlan. "It had been such a journey for us all. But I knew it was the right time, and that it should finish on a high."

The cast and crew still keep in touch, and often work together. The network the show created within the industry is undoubtedly a gift that keeps giving.

The recipient of a total of 19 IFTA wins and a further 20 nominations, and the most-streamed show on RTÉ Player until Normal People came along earlier this year, its commercial and critical success has often led to questions over another series, or perhaps a film. But neither are planned, for the moment.

"Because Stuart and I have worked closely together afterwards, we briefly have conversations imagining what would we do, whether a film or anything else," says Caffrey. "But it's clear Stuart very much is a person that wants to do justice, and unless he had strong vision for something, he wouldn't want to tarnish Love/Hate's legacy." And what a legacy that is. Its 28 episodes remain a defining slice of culture and the show raised the bar for Irish television, as well as helping to launch numerous careers. In the kingpin's corner of the sky, John Boy and Nidge would be proud.

'Love/Hate' series 1 to 5 is available on RTÉ Player.

Series 3 returns to RTÉ2 on October 14