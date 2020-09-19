| 12.7°C Dublin

Late bloomers... Diarmuid Gavin on why September is a good time to plant new perennials

 

The garden has been battered by recent storms Ellen and Francis. Some herbaceous plants have been flattened by the wind and blossoms left ragged from rain and even hail showers. Taller plants that might have benefited from staking are now lying on the ground, their blossoms face down in the earth. I'm going to cut these and pop them in a vase so I can enjoy them indoors.

Hopefully the so far more balmy September will allow us all to enjoy our outdoor spaces as children settle back in school and of course there's still the hope of a very late Indian summer! So it's a good time to tidy the garden and spruce it up for continued enjoyment.

Some summer flowers may be finished but many will keep going with deadheading and feeding. September is a good time to plant new perennials while the soil is still warm, so they get a chance to settle in before winter. There are some beautiful plants that are at their best at this time of year and will bring to new life to your plot.