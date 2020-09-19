Late bloomers... Diarmuid Gavin on why September is a good time to plant new perennials

The garden has been battered by recent storms Ellen and Francis. Some herbaceous plants have been flattened by the wind and blossoms left ragged from rain and even hail showers. Taller plants that might have benefited from staking are now lying on the ground, their blossoms face down in the earth. I'm going to cut these and pop them in a vase so I can enjoy them indoors.

Hopefully the so far more balmy September will allow us all to enjoy our outdoor spaces as children settle back in school and of course there's still the hope of a very late Indian summer! So it's a good time to tidy the garden and spruce it up for continued enjoyment.

Some summer flowers may be finished but many will keep going with deadheading and feeding. September is a good time to plant new perennials while the soil is still warm, so they get a chance to settle in before winter. There are some beautiful plants that are at their best at this time of year and will bring to new life to your plot.

Japanese anemones (pictured) are late flowering and a great plant for brightening areas of partial shade, but can sometimes lose the run of themselves. Königin Charlotte is a deliciously pink variety with semi-double flowers and less invasive than many of the other pinks. Also well behaved, Honorine Jubert is a beautiful variety with elegant single white blooms. There's a new cultivar called Frilly Knickers which was due to be launched by Hardy Plants at this year's (cancelled) Hampton Court Show and is sure to be a favourite. Perfect for a cottage-style or relaxed garden, it has a romantic appearance with ruffled semi-double petals - each pure white petal is suffused with pale lilac and finely frilled, surrounding a centre of golden stamens. The petals are layered, with the lower petals brushed with a deeper violet - just gorgeous! All are best planted in humus-rich moist soil. Michaelmas daisies are also a good bet for late summer colour and an important source of late nectar for our friends the bees and butterflies. One of the best is Aster x frikartii 'Monch' which has beautiful lavender-blue flowers that will keep going right through September and October. It has good disease resistance and will form a low-growing bush. Plant in full sun in well-drained soil. Little Carlow is also a very popular cultivar at the moment, prized for its abundant violet-blue flowers. Sedums or autumn stonecrops are just starting to open up their flower heads. Initially green, these will gradually get rosy pink and deepen their colours over the next months. The seed heads can be left for winter interest and chopped back in spring. The boffins who name plants have decided sedums should now be called hylotelephium but I suspect we'll still be calling them sedums for a while yet! Another lovely source of late nectar for our pollinators, they will add a welcome splash of colour to your borders. Top Tip Plant asters in moist, well-drained soil in full sun or partial shade and cut back after flowering. For smaller borders or pots, try the vibrant 'Royal Ruby' with masses of maroon flowers.