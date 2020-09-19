'It's such a cliché, but I never thought I'd love being a mum as much as I do' - Q&A with broadcaster and writer Maia Dunphy

TCD graduate Maia Dunphy began her television career when she accidentally stumbled across Ballydung Manor and landed a gig on The Podge & Rodge Show. She has made 12 TV documentaries, has written for newspapers and magazines and, in 2017, published her first book, The M Word. Maia's latest project sees her returning to the small screen to present the second series of RTÉ's What Planet Are You On? She lives in Dublin with her five-year-old son Tom.

What's your earliest memory?

Getting my ears pierced! I had badgered my mum since I could form words (mainly due to coercion and bribery from my grandmother, Conchita), and she eventually relented when I was four. I've loved earrings ever since.

What was the first book you loved?

Believe it or not, it was a children's Bible I was given by my great aunt for my communion. The Old Testament, when broken down into simple stories, is pretty gripping stuff!

What's your best holiday memory?

I was so lucky that we had lovely holidays as a child. We went camping in France a lot, and my dad was always determined to eat outside regardless of the weather, which often involved swapping a parasol for an umbrella.

What is your biggest fear?

Losing the people I love. That, or being eaten alive by crocodiles… I'm nothing if not rational.

What are you most proud of?

My son Tom trumps anything I have done, or will ever do.

What's your least attractive quality - and what is your most?

I know I can be stubborn, sometimes unnecessarily so, but I'm getting better. I hope my best quality is that I'm kind.

What's the first thing you'd do if you were Taoiseach?

I'd sort out Direct Provision as a first priority. We will look back on it as shameful, and it's predominantly down to bureaucracy and red tape.

What's your biggest insecurity?

Not being liked. I'm such a people-pleaser, and it's taken me 40 years to realise that what other people think of me shouldn't be any of my business.

Who would you most like to go for a pint with?

Jim Henson, and a few of the muppets for good measure. Simply because it would be a riot.

What fictional character do you most identify with?

Don't tell anyone, but there's more than a hint of Aisling about me (from the What a Complete Aisling books).

What is your most treasured possession?

My grandmother Mary's engagement ring.

What's your guilty pleasure?

Sneaking off to the cinema in the afternoon. My son and I have done it since he was two, and we are often the only ones there. Blissful escapism.

What's the best piece of advice you've been given?

Choose your battles. I try to live by it now.

What item in your wardrobe do you wear the most?

Jeans. Although I have yet to find the perfect pair.

Who are your heroes?

My parents, Helen and Tom. I'd be lost without them. And now they are such incredible grandparents to my son Tom.

When did you last cry and why?

Yesterday, for the first time in months, over a stark Covid realisation.

How are you coping with the pandemic?

It's been awful. Like most people, I started off positive and determined, but I lost so much work, and it became very worrying. Having said that, spending 24/7 with my son is always a joy, and my thoughts are with people who've lost loved ones during this terrible time.

What are you going to do right after this interview?

An hour's yoga and meditation. Kidding! I'm taking my son to the park on his scooter and then we'll eat ice cream for no good reason other than we can.

What keeps you awake at night?

The neighbour's dog.

What's your greatest passion in life?

It's such a cliché, but I never thought I'd love being a mum as much as I do. It's brought a huge amount of perspective to my life.

If you had to choose only three adjectives to describe yourself, which would they be?

Sensitive, sarcastic and silly.

What's your favourite film?

If I stumble across Back to the Future on the TV, I can watch it from any point.

What's the last TV show you binge-watched?

Normal People and Jack Ryan (polar opposites, I know!)

What's the phone app you use most?

WhatsApp! It's made it so easy to stay in touch with family and friends abroad. What did we do without it?

What one piece of advice would you give your 18-year-old self?

For the love of God, don't bring that Dynasty photo to the hairdresser.

What do you regret not doing in the last year?

I try not to have regrets; they're the most futile of all human idiosyncrasies.

If you could have a super power, what would it be?

Never feeling full; there's so much good food to eat and so little time. Would that be a super power or just gluttony??

What does your dream weekend look like?

A last-minute city break somewhere warm. Failing that, lots of nice food with my family, a long walk, and curling up in front of a film is always a winning combination.

What job would you be terrible at?

I'd be a disastrous politician. I'm far too thin-skinned.

Do you believe in a god?

I was raised Catholic, and many of the tenets of Catholicism are pretty good rules to live by, but much as I'd love to believe in a benevolent god, it's not logical to me. Having said that, I still light candles for people. It's lovely to take a minute to reflect.

