'It wasn't really about marriage - it was a referendum on the queers' - Campaigners reflect five years on from marriage equality


Rory O'Neill aka Panti Bliss, in the upper yard of Dublin Castle to celebrate the Yes vote. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
Close

Meadhbh McGrath

It was the culmination of years, and even decades, of work by Irish gay-rights activists, when, this week five years ago, Ireland became the first country to legalise gay marriage by popular vote. Meadhbh McGrath talks to some of those campaigners about their memories of that momentous day and finds out how they feel about their role in making history.

'It was really a referendum about queers - not marriage'

Rory O'Neill

Drag queen Panti Bliss and gay rights activist