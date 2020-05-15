Since the marriage equality referendum came into effect in November 2015, around 3,300 same-sex couples have tied the knot here. Katie Byrne chats to six of them about their big day - one from every year - and how the historic vote changed Ireland

2015

'It wasn't planned but we were in every paper in the world'

Cormac Gollogly and Richard Dowling made history when they became the first same-sex married couple in Ireland in November 2015. They have been together since 2003 and live in Dublin

Cormac Gollogly can remember how nervous he and now-husband Richard Dowling were when the votes for the same-sex marriage referendum were being counted.

The couple, who had been together for 12 years at the time, were on tenterhooks and remember feeling a mixture of elation and relief when the result was finally announced.

"We jumped up and walked straight down town, holding each other's hands," says Cormac. "We had done that before but certainly never with the degree of confidence that we did walking down through town that day.

"As we got close to Dublin Castle we passed a group of young kids and two of them said 'we're delighted for you!', and that's not something you'd usually hear from a couple of kids in Dublin. And then of course when we got to Dublin Castle - the buzz! It was electric. It was truly an electric feeling."

"I think it was very important having passed by popular vote," says Richard. "It definitely solidified and cemented the gay community's place within Irish society. It definitely has had a profound effect on the gay community and then, as now, you can see it in gay couples walking through the street holding hands. People don't stare at you anymore - you don't feel awkward or different.

"I have younger brothers and they had openly gay friends in school doing the Leaving Cert, whereas we're at an age where we remember you didn't tell anyone in school that you were gay. It's just lovely to see that sexuality has become less of a ridiculing factor in Irish society."

Cormac and Richard were in the middle of planning their civil ceremony in Kilshane House, Co Tipperary, when the referendum was announced. The ceremony was booked for August 2015 and when the referendum passed, Cormac remembers asking their registrar, Mary Claire Heffernan, what they should do.

"She said, 'I'll tell you if anything changes'. And nothing did change because there were challenges in the courts."

On the day of the civil ceremony - a top hats and tails affair- Richard's mother gave them a wedding gift of a weekend getaway to a charity ball for the Jack and Jill Foundation, back in their wedding venue on Saturday, November 14.

Little did they know at the time that the legislation for same-sex marriage would pass on November 16.

"As we were preparing to go to the ball the legislation was coming closer and closer to getting passed," explains Cormac. "We knew it was going to be enacted so I contacted Mary Claire."

The plan was to attend the ball on the Saturday, dissolve their civil partnership on the Monday and enact their marriage on the Tuesday.

On the Sunday, the couple were certain that they were going to be the first same-sex married couple in Clonmel and Tipperary. On the Monday, when they found out they were the only correctly registered couple on the system, they realised they were going to be the first in Ireland.

When the couple arrived at Clonmel Civil Registration Office on the Tuesday morning with their two witnesses (the owner of Kilshane House and a staff member from the adjoining equestrian centre) they were greeted by a phalanx of press photographers.

"And that was it," says Richard. "The phone was ringing, Ray D'Arcy was calling, we were in every newspaper in the world. It was not designed but consequently we ended up being first and it was one of the most exciting days of our lives."

2016

'We felt we had already done the wedding'

TV presenter Alan Hughes and his husband, producer and composer Karl Broderick, married in 2016. They live in Dublin and have been together for 26 years

September 30 is a special day for Alan Hughes and Karl Broderick. It's the date of their 2011 civil ceremony and their 2016 wedding. It's the date of Karl's late grandmother's birthday and it's also the date of their rather fortuitous first encounter.

On September 30, 1993 Karl was in Dublin city centre ordering a birthday cake for his grandmother. He put the order in and was planning to browse the shops while he waited, when there was a sudden downpour.

After dashing into Burger King to keep dry, he felt a tap on his shoulder. "Alan walked in and said, 'You dropped your keys' - I had dropped them on the street - and we got talking and that was it."

That was 26 years ago or, as Alan puts it, "90 in gay years".

Karl proposed to Alan in 2011 with a quiet and intimate civil ceremony in mind. "When I proposed I thought we'd go away and do it small and really not make a big deal out of it.

"But then Alan said to me, just after I proposed, 'Do you mind on Monday, when I go back to work, saying that we got engaged?'

"Over the years I would have always thought, 'Oh, I'm not really sure because… we're in kind of a showbiz bubble and I always thought of my dad going to the pub or… I always thought about things like there.

"I always thought of our families who are very working class and grounded people - you never want to put anything on to them even if it's perfect in your own little bubble.

"Normally I'd say no but this time I said okay and once Alan said it, casually on that Monday, it was so overwhelming, there was so much love and so much positivity - we were knocked off our feet."

The couple received so many letters and messages of support from fans that they decided to eschew the 'small and intimate' plan in favour of a go-big-or-go-home bash.

"There was certainly no litmus test to know that the air was right for such positivity," says Karl. "We ended up having the wedding we wanted whereas we really wouldn't have."

The civil ceremony took place in the Unitarian Church on St Stephen's Green, with a reception in the Round Room of the Mansion House, six months later.

Alan's sister, Doreen, and Karl's mother, Una, had cancer at the time and the couple were conscious that both women were quite ill.

"My sister was bridesmaid and we stayed in The Morgan for a few days and she came in and said, 'I feel like I've been on holiday for a week!' remembers Alan. "She just loved it."

Karl's mother was equally thrilled. "The whole gay thing never sat comfortably with [my parents] really, you know," he explains. "And yet they were so proud on the day."

The wedding holds special memories for the couple but it was tinged with sadness too. Doreen and Una died within six months of the day.

Alan and Karl went on to marry in 2016. This time Alan popped the question to Karl - live on TV3. The proposal was a watercooler TV moment but the wedding itself was a much more intimate affair, with just Karl's sister and Alan's brother in attendance. "We felt we had already done the wedding," says Karl. "Even if it wasn't a religious ceremony, even if it wasn't a piece of paper that you sign… we stood up in front of people and that to us is what a wedding is."

The couple think the referendum sparked a huge cultural change in Ireland, but we still have a long way to go. "We still know people, especially down the country, who haven't come out to their parents," says Alan.

"Then there's the Mexican standoff," adds Karl. "When they know the parents know but nobody is speaking about it and they're living a secret life, not bringing their boyfriend home and disappearing from family events."

As gay men in the public eye, Alan and Karl often receive messages from parents asking how they should broach the issue with their children, and their advice is always the same: if you think your child is gay, just ask them.

"If they're not, they'll keep on eating their cornflakes," says Karl. "But if they are, it could change their life."

2017

'You could see my mother was struggling to imagine a same-sex wedding'

Nigel Reid, from Co Antrim, and Stanley Chang, from Malaysia, met in Singapore in 2012. Their wedding took place in Dublin in 2017

Stanley Chang and Nigel Reid live in Singapore, one of the 73 countries in the world where same-sex sexual activity is illegal.

"It's like an elephant in the room," says Nigel, who moved to Singapore to work as a teacher 16 years ago. "The government maintains red lines around it so it's illegal but it's not enforced. So in practice you can come and go as you wish but there is no recognition of same-sex relationships in the law."

"In recent years the activism locally has allowed a lot of couples to come out to their friends, family and even colleagues," says Stanley. "And it seems to be very vibrant - I've seen many people hold hands on the street. The shock factor isn't there anymore."

Nigel and Stanley met online in 2012 and moved in together soon afterwards. Nigel popped the question in December 2016, as the couple traversed the Path of the Gods on Italy's Amalfi Coast.

The engagement ring was bought during a trip to Dublin a few months previously.

"It was very awkward to begin with - two men asking about a ring in a shop," remembers Nigel. "They were very friendly, warm people and at one point they just broke it and said, 'Ah! You're getting married! You should have said.'"

"You could tell this wasn't their first rodeo," laughs Stanley. "I remember the salesperson helping us. She was completely fabulous and very good at making the couple feel comfortable."

Nigel and Stanley decided to have their wedding in Ireland, with the marriage taking place in a registry office in Donegal and the ceremony and reception in Dublin.

Stanley says his parents initially struggled with the idea. "I just laid it out for them: you have two choices. You can choose to participate or you can choose to ignore it. It's up to you, but I'm doing this regardless of whether you like it or not.

"And that may seem a bit harsh but it made them realise that it's not that big a deal really. It's similar to any other wedding or couple - the dynamic is the same."

Nigel's parents disapproved of the wedding and, in the end, they didn't attend. "I think a lot of people don't have the conceptual framework of how to think about it," he says.

"I was talking to my mother about this and she kept on trying to not talk about it and you could see she was struggling to imagine it, how a same-sex wedding would be. I said, 'Stanley is not going to be wearing a dress you know'. And that sounds silly but that's how she was imagining it. How can you get married if one of you is not wearing a dress?

"I was quite angry about it," he continues, "but I came to realise that people are entitled to their opinion. And when you see the political polarisation today - Brexit being a really good example of people shouting at each other - you kind of have to realise if that's what you think, that's what you think. And leave it at that.

"They welcome Stanley at home, they speak to him on FaceTime every week - but they just don't talk about this particular thing.

"My dad, actually, he said this beautiful line. He said, 'I would never want to stop people doing what they want to do. I just don't think it's right in principle and I could not support it'.

"And I think that's about as far as someone can come in terms of compromise."

2019

'A lot of love came our way, not just on the day of the wedding'

Aoife Gowran, a cardiac stem cell researcher from Templeogue, Dublin, and Trudy Schütz, a gender historian from Austria, married in Dublin in 2019. They divide their time between Milan and Vienna

Aoife Gowran and Trudy Schütz met through Running Amach - an LGBT+ women's social-networking club. Trudy had come to Ireland to study Erasmus in UCD and was looking for a social outlet. Aoife was looking for a change of scene - or rather one that didn't revolve around alcohol.

"I was lucky to get a whole year [of Erasmus], otherwise Aoife and I might not have got together," says Trudy. "Then we fell in love and for a while we were travelling back and forth."

The couple moved to Italy in 2013 but they both prefer the gay scene in Ireland. "It's much smaller and much less intimidating," says Aoife. "In Italy the situation is so, so different - even in the North.

"The combination of sexism and homophobia is stronger in Austria and definitely stronger in Italy," says Trudy. "I'm from the countryside and it took a while to persuade my family that this is what I am but they actually came around and they all came to the wedding.

"But even when we said we were getting married there was that discussion - do you really want to make that public? Why can't you keep it secret?"

Trudy admits she was a little conflicted by the idea of marriage at first. As a gender historian, she wondered if feminism and marriage were mutually exclusive terms. "But I think ultimately the tradition brings something positive," she adds, "if you make it your own."

And that's precisely what the couple did when they married in Dublin's City Hall in February 2019. Aoife and Trudy walked together down the aisle to Augie's Great Municipal Band and End Credits from Stars War Episode 1 with a Darth Vader balloon and a lightsaber-bearing flower girl and boy. To balance out the four male statues in City Hall, they had life-size cardboard cut-outs of their favourite children's book author, Tove Jansson, and Constance Markievicz.

Dublin was the obvious choice when it came a location for their wedding, says Trudy.

"I just really feel at home in Ireland," she says. "The amount of love that came towards [us] not just on the day of the wedding but beforehand, too. People were just so welcoming and that wouldn't happen in Austria to that extent - definitely not."

Same-sex marriage has been legal in Austria since January 2019, she explains, but it was a constitutional court decision - not a popular vote.

"People [in Ireland] had to make up their minds. It was not somebody from above like it was in Austria saying this is the law, you have to deal with it. There was a big open discussion… and the door-to-door campaigners really talked to people. They really engaged in the conversation, even if their standpoint was different. They were willing to listen."

"They really discussed it," Aoife agrees. "They talked about it in a meaningful way with different types of people - my parents' generation and older - and really asked them what they thought; not directly of the issue but 'did you know anyone when you were younger who you thought could have been gay?' They got them talking about it in that way."

2018

'I knew we'd had the referendum but I was a little apprehensive to see had they come on that far...'

Ashleen McIntosh (née McEvoy) from Newry and Amy McIntosh from Christchurch, New Zealand, married in in Mullingar in 2018. The couple live in Louth

Proximity has a big impact on relationships and the rate at which they progress. Amy and Ashleen McIntosh met when they were both working on a cruise ship, so it's hardly surprising that their romance developed at a rate of knots.

Amy was working as a photographer and Ashleen was working in the shop when the couple first met "somewhere between Southampton and Madeira" in 2014. They spent the next seven months on board and enjoyed dates in cruise port destinations like Rome and Belgium.

"It's a completely different situation when you're on a boat," explains Ashleen. "It's not like you're seeing someone and you see them once a week and there's a few text messages in between."

The couple eventually came off ship and travelled to Ireland to spend Christmas with Ashleen's family. They moved to Melbourne a month later.

"I look back on it now and think, God, I know I was in my early twenties but I must have drove my poor mother wild. I met this girl and we're going to come home for Christmas and, by the way, I'm just going to move country with her!"

Amy and Ashleen were living in Melbourne for eight months when they moved once again to New Zealand. A few months later, Ashleen decided it was time to pop the question.

There was always a tacit understanding that she would be the one to propose, she explains.

"We were out with friends in New Zealand and we were talking about weddings and someone said, 'If you ever got married who would propose?' We had never talked about that before but we kind of looked at each other and said, 'Yeah, it would be me'."

Clearly not one to do things by halves, Ashleen organised an elaborate day-long treasure hunt that involved clues from the couples' friends and family, pitstops around the city and a surprise proposal in their favourite spot: the rose garden of Christchurch Botanic Gardens.

"We decided to get married in Ireland," says Ashleen. "And while I knew the country had had the referendum, I was a little apprehensive to see had they come on that far. Are they going to be as laid back as people are in New Zealand?

"I'm very proud of my country so I thought I hope I don't run into that. I hope Amy doesn't witness that because I tell her all these amazing things about Ireland, how fantastic it is, how beautiful it is. I thought, God, I hope we don't start planning this and we encounter [vendors] who are a bit iffy about dealing with same-sex couples.

"When we started to plan, and it's probably a little bit sad that we did this, we started pretty much every email or conversation with, 'We are a same-sex couple and we're getting married'."

The couple have never experienced discrimination, she adds, but they've dealt with plenty of default assumptions and 'two twin beds?' scenarios over the years. And sometimes it's just easier to spell it out.

Ashleen's apprehension began to ease when she started engaging with wedding vendors. And when the couple came back to Ireland, they were "very, very pleasantly surprised" by the warmth they experienced. "Particularly among the older generation," adds Ashleen. "I think they're intrigued," says Amy.

Save for some unexpected weather, their wedding in Bloomfield House Hotel went off without a hitch. The couple kept their dresses a secret until the big moment and they were as surprised as everyone else by how well they matched.

After the wedding, Ashleen took Amy's surname. "Our surnames are very similar and Amy was happy to take mine," she explains, "but when we decided to move back to Ireland I said I would take Amy's name back to Ireland with us since she was making the big move."

2020

'If we have kids, I'd love for them to see other types of families more commonly'

Sophie Ward from Drogheda, Co Louth, and Claire Janik from Toronto, Canada, married in February of this year. They live in Dublin

Sophie Ward was living in Toronto when the same-sex marriage referendum was called. She desperately wanted to travel back to Ireland to vote but was worried she might jeopardise her permanent residency application if she left the country.

"I was very tuned in and, sure, it was all anyone was talking about," she remembers. "My family and friends were out canvassing and I was hopeful that it would pass but there's always that fear that there's a silent majority."

Sophie and Claire weren't dating at the time but they ran in the same circle. They're "not 100pc sure" when they first met - they think they may have initially bumped into each other at a Halloween party. However, they're absolutely certain that they started "officially dating" on February 29. Their wedding, four years later to the day, marked the anniversary.

The proposal wasn't a huge surprise, says Sophie. The couple knew they wanted to get engaged in Ontario, in a cottage they often escaped to when they needed a break from the city.

So when Claire insisted that they spend the weekend in the cottage despite dire weather conditions, Sophie had a feeling something was up.

"It was a bit of a giveaway," she laughs. "But the next day the weather cleared up really nicely and it turned out that we had both brought rings for one another."

The couple moved to Dublin at the end of 2019 and got straight into planning their wedding. Claire had initially toyed with the idea of wearing a black wedding gown - "I just wear a lot of black and it's not my thing to wear dresses at all" - but she took a more traditional route when she found an off-the-peg dress she really liked.

Sophie had already bought her dress in Toronto so she came to the fitting with Claire to make sure their dresses weren't too similar and kept her own dress as a surprise. The couple opted for a spiritual ceremony officiated by celebrant Bernadette Dolan and they honeymooned in Scotland, just a week before Ireland went into lockdown.

"It all happened so quickly," says Claire. "[Coronavirus] didn't seem like a thing at all when we were planning."

Having lived in Ireland for over six months, Claire, who was born in Toronto, has become well acquainted with our customs and culture. She thinks LGBTQ+ visibility is more or less the same as it is in Canada, however, she thinks Ireland is slightly more religious "and a little more PDA-averse".

"Still, I'm always surprised when Sophie is telling me stories of school and university, just the amount of people that she knew who were gay - that really shocked me. I had two gay friends and that was it.

"My whole life when I was younger I clearly had crushes on girls but I didn't really realise I was gay until someone asked me in high school.

"They told me that someone I knew was bi and I guess I was really shocked and they said, 'Why, are you interested?' And I had just never considered it before in my life.

"I lived in the suburbs and I didn't really know anyone who was gay so it never really occurred to me that I was."

While Claire never experienced any discrimination or stigma - "my family were very accepting and my friends were all wonderful" - she thinks she would have understood her sexuality earlier if there was more LGBTQ+ visibility and less heterosexual bias when she was growing up.

"I feel it's harder to be self-assured and know that you are something when you don't have a reference point," she says.

Sophie nods in agreement: "If you don't have that network, especially if you're a teenager, you're struggling with a lot of things and maybe feeling a bit isolated. I think if we have kids in the future I would love for them to see other types of families more commonly."