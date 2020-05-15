| 7°C Dublin

'It wasn't planned but we were in every paper in the world' - Same-sex couples on the historic vote and their own wedding days


Newly married couple Richard Dowling (L) and Cormac Gollogly (R) embrace after the first ever same sex marriage on November 17, 2015 in Clonmel. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand
Married couple Richard Dowling and Cormac Gollogly pictured in Harolds Cross Park. Expand
Sophie Ward and Claire Janik. Photo: Lucy Nuzum Expand
7/5/20 Amy and Ashleen McIntosh, Newry, Co Down. Picture: Arthur Carron. Expand
Aoife Gowran and Trudy Schütz . Photo: Livia Figueiredo Expand
Karl and Alan's wedding day Expand
Photo: Deirdre Breen Expand
Alan Hughes and Karl Broderick In Malahide. Pic:Mark Condren Expand

Close

Married couple Richard Dowling and Cormac Gollogly pictured in Harolds Cross Park.

Sophie Ward and Claire Janik. Photo: Lucy Nuzum

7/5/20 Amy and Ashleen McIntosh, Newry, Co Down. Picture: Arthur Carron.

Aoife Gowran and Trudy Schütz . Photo: Livia Figueiredo

Karl and Alan's wedding day

Photo: Deirdre Breen

Alan Hughes and Karl Broderick In Malahide. Pic:Mark Condren

Since the marriage equality referendum came into effect in November 2015, around 3,300 same-sex couples have tied the knot here. Katie Byrne chats to six of them about their big day - one from every year - and how the historic vote changed Ireland

2015

