| 8.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Island nations can become, literally, insular. Is this a present danger for Ireland?

Mary Kenny


Mary Kenny, writer and author. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand

Close

Mary Kenny, writer and author. Photo: Tony Gavin

Mary Kenny, writer and author. Photo: Tony Gavin

Mary Kenny, writer and author. Photo: Tony Gavin

When I was 18 years of age, I had occasion to visit the Gare de l'Est in Paris. I don't even remember why I was there, but I remember a vivid moment of the experience.

I gazed on the line of trains waiting to depart from their platforms: the destination boards read "Varsovie" (Warsaw), "Moscou" (Moscow), "Istanbul" and "Pékin". This was what it meant to be a continent! You could take a train all the way to Russia or Turkey or China, all overland.

An epiphany, surely, for a person coming from an island. An island is so different from a continent - obvious, but seldom reflected on. An island is a place apart - defined, in the Oxford Dictionary as not only surrounded by water, but "a thing that is isolated, detached". The very word isolate derives from late Latin insula, which is also cognate with insular.