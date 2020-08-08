Ireland's 50 best boutiques - from vintage treasure troves to the best in Irish design

We are very fortunate in Ireland to have a rich landscape when it comes to womenswear boutiques. Diverse in their offerings, the allure of these neighbourhood and destination boutiques is their point of difference, and that's undoubtedly down to the fashion eye of the owners and buyers.

They are the modern-day torchbearers of the traditions of the old Irish draper's shop; only nowadays, after a friendly hello, you might be offered a coffee - even a glass of bubbly - as the shopping experience becomes more intimate and personal. That aspect is even more amplified with Covid-19 concerns. My criteria in compiling this list were based around value systems. I looked at core fashion stock and any extension of lifestyle offer, the look and feel of the shopping experience, and the customer service. In the ever-changing, challenging retail landscape we now find ourselves, boutique owners are inspired to stay in business because they feel they have something to say. As clichéd as it may sound, in my nationwide tour of boutiques, the one thing that was crystal clear is that they really do have a passion for fashion.

Leinster

Expand Close Sarah Gill of Seagreen in Monkstown. Photo: Steve Humphreys. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sarah Gill of Seagreen in Monkstown. Photo: Steve Humphreys.

1 Seagreen, Monkstown, Co Dublin seagreen.ie (main photo above)

@seagreen

Sarah Gill's bright blue shop can be seen a long way away. "It's Turkish teal. I wasn't sure if my neighbours would like it but, luckily, everyone does," says Sarah, who opened her first boutique in 2006 after returning from working abroad in telecoms.

It's the kind of coastal neighbourhood store that locals love popping into but, for the rest of us, it's a destination store. Seagreen has a solid reputation for the free denim consultations it does with customers, wrapped around in-house labels like Paige, AG and J Brand. Watch out for Agolde, a sister brand to Citizens of Humanity but at a lower price point.

It was the sheer sense of space and light in the store that I really appreciated on my visit there last month. Now more than ever, the layout of stores and sense of space impacts on how we shop going forward. Sarah's trademark dramatic wallpaper (and, before you ask, it's by Manuel Canovas) is offset by minimalistic merchandising. On my loop around, I spotted big-brand stars like Vince, Anine Bing, Rails, Rag & Bone, Second Female and ba&sh, all merchandised in an uncluttered way - another major plus in my book.

Sometimes you go to Seagreen for a piece of contemporary Irish jewellery like the Mary K brand, or you want to gift a fashion book, Cire Trudon candle or a fragrance from Vilhelm Parfumerie. Introducing lovely candles and exclusive scents is almost becoming the norm in upmarket boutiques and I, for one, am not complaining. They are also stocked in the sister boutique in Ranelagh, which opened in 2012.

Sarah is a good judge of upcoming talent so I tap her for insider intel. The store is introducing Cocoa Cashmere in the autumn and Sarah is tipping Veronica Beard as a name to watch. "It is one of my absolute favourite brands and is designed by sisters-in-law Veronica Swanson Beard and Veronica Miele Beard! It is a luxury womenswear label with thoughtful design and refined tailoring."





2 Havana, Donnybrook, Dublin 4

havanaboutique.ie

@havanaboutique

Nikki Creedon's discreet store is the automatic go-to for those chasing uniqueness. Tucked away in a quiet enclave in Donnybrook, the fabulously styled windows never fail to stop you in your tracks with their colour, great silhouettes and stunningly different accessories. Havana is the exclusive Irish stockist of Simone Rocha in Ireland, and Nikki is a lifelong friend of the Rocha family. Her buy always taps into the heart of Simone's style and her new collection is simply exquisite. This year, the shop is closed for the first half of August but it will reopen on August 16 with lots of newness, such as Blæst rainwear from Norway. This premier, colourful brand puts an emphasis on fashion to keep you dry. Irish brands include Castanea cashmere by Paula Marron and really fabulous earrings from local designer Melissa Curry. If jewellery is your thing, there's an exciting new label from Lea Hoyer, whose jewellery is created by moulding sterling silver in water, resulting in unique-shaped pieces. If you are fed up with people copying your scent, try Timothy Han and his She Came to Stay fragrance at Havana - heavenly.

3 Costume, Castle Market, Dublin 2

costumedublin.ie

@costumedublin

This luxury, multi-brand, city-centre boutique has at its helm the dynamic Tucker sisters, Anne and Tracy. Their titian-haired mum, Billie, was one of the best sales assistants in the business, and they have the knack of encouraging you to think outside the box and try something new. Nowadays, the store has a bevy of seriously covetable exclusive labels, from Helen Steele's graphic silk prints to Isabel Marant pieces, Saloni, Jérôme Dreyfuss and Markus Lupfer. I can't wait to see the new hand-painted Nach jewellery, and AW would not be the same without their deliveries of the Yves Salomon 'Montaigne' coats. Take a look at the Chimi sunglasses too. At €99, they are prefect for self-gifting.

4 Ellen B, Clontarf, Dublin 3

ellenb.ie

@ellenbboutique

If you love a clean, neutral palette, you will adore the buy at this northside boutique where architectural shapes in clean tones are a favoured silhouette, and I'm up for that.

Popular labels include Peserico, Transit, Annette Görtz, Max Mara Leisure, Eva Kayan, Hale Bob and HIGH.

Neutrals aside, the store also does print well, from brands like Primrose Park. After building a loyal clientèle with her shoe boutique in Howth and then Malahide, the obvious next step for Carmel Brennan was to step into the eclectic world of fashion - and at Ellen B, beside St Anne's Park, she sells the two under one roof. Take a look at the Pons Quintana and Luca Grossi shoes as well as the woven Jeannot brand.

5 Khan, Blackrock, Co Dublin

khan.ie

@khan_blackrock

Deryn Mackey's shop is an altar to the flattering, streamlining powers of black, grey, cream and white. Paul Smith, Dorothee Schumacher and Joseph tick the boxes for all her professional ladies from the legal world who love a tailored suit. And for evening, Deryn thinks her edgy new label, Hache, will work beautifully - it arrives in store in August.

"I am so happy that we managed to get Lainey Keogh's cashmere knits back in the store," says Deryn. "Lainey has agreed to work with us, and my clients are thrilled. The beautiful bright knits in pink, lilac, apple green and white fill up our windows with wonderful colours. It is so good to see and what's even better is that in the autumn, we will be introducing a home interiors section with amazing cashmere throws." For those interested, Lainey's whisper-soft cashmeres sell for between €700 and €2,000.

6 Fran & Jane, Blackrock, co dublin

franandjane.com

@franandjane

I rarely go into Fran & Jane without finding something I want to bring home, whether it's a straw hat, layering separates or a dress that categorically meets with my new rule - it has to work with trainers. The store's big picture windows onto Main Street act like a magnet so you can be sure whatever Fran Nolan or Jane Baker select for the window, it will fly.

For touchy feeling pieces, they have organic cotton separates from Yerse, Absolute Cashmere and striking Dea Kudibal silk shirts. If you are buying for summer, check out Sundress, a cool label from the South of France, and the Ossie Clarke collaboration with Primrose Park which has a truly lovely retro vive. Levate is a new Danish label. They have Lily and Lionel, a London label with timeless prints and MK leather jackets are coming for autumn. Word to the wise, leather jackets are going to be huge next season.

7 Om Diva, Drury Street, Dublin 2

omdivaboutique.com

@omdivaboutique

It is impossible not to be impressed by Ruth Ní Loinsigh's enthusiasm and her achievement at taking what was a market-stall business and turning it into a respected boutique that mentors and supports up-and-coming designers.

Ruth's incubation unit for talent is called Atelier 27 and 10 years in, she has 52 designers on her books, some with small collections. New this season are father-and-daughter duo Leko & Leko, who make bog oak jewellery. The hugely talented David O'Malley has been exploring homewares while studying in Belgium and his hand-poured soy candles are quite special. He will be back in Dublin in August with his latest fashion offer, and meanwhile Orla Langan has launched a bespoke menswear line.

8 Gallery 9 Concept Store, Naas, Co Kildare

Expand Close Niamh McCoy in Gallery 9 in Naas Co Kildare. Photo: Frank McGrath / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Niamh McCoy in Gallery 9 in Naas Co Kildare. Photo: Frank McGrath





gallery9.ie

@Gallery_9_concept_store

Niamh McCoy’s store right in the centre of Naas has a truly lovely creative vibe and, when I enquired, I wasn’t a bit surprised to discover that Niamh had been in interior architecture before she opened the boutique in 2013. That interiors influence infuses the structured aesthetic of both the store and the pieces she buys.

There’s a curious mix of high-end, feminine charm combined with attitude. Going along the rails, I spotted exclusive labels that were new to me, like Gia Couture X Pernille Teisbaek, a collab between a Danish stylist and the street-style star Pernille Teisbaek. I’ve always had a soft spot for Ally Capellino bags after seeing them at London Fashion Week, and the eagle-eyed Niamh hopped on them and brought them over to Ireland.

Niamh loves VVB — the more affordable range from Victoria Beckham — and she wore one of the dresses for our photo (right). You will also find Sportmax customers eagerly shopping for the first drop of coats in August.

Excitement is building, too, over the imminent arrival of the über-feminine label Edeline Lee, which she introduced for SS20.

9 Beautiful South, Rathmines, Dublin 6

beautifulsouth.ie

@beautiful.south

Grainne Wynne moved from the food industry to fashion and hasn't looked back. Her well-appointed store on Castlewood Avenue brightens up the day of commuters crossing from Rathmines to Ranelagh, as her windows are filled with colourful Masscob pieces. You might catch a glimpse of the chic Eames chair sitting in the dark charcoal space with its gleaming polished concrete. Grainne's aim was to create a curated, contemporary clothing store. While she isn't doing Aussie brand Rachel Comey anymore, she is doing VVB. Lifestyle treats include Clean Slate candles.

10 Milan & Co Boutique, Bray, Co Wicklow

@milancoboutique

Award-winning Irish textile designer Aoife Mullane's love of fashion clearly runs in the family. Her mother, Susan Mullane, runs a really great boutique on Bray's Florence Road. In addition to Aoife's accessories, Susan stocks an array of European brands including Essentiel Antwerp, which she buys for key pieces and for colour; Fracomina, a contemporary label from Italy, and Access, which comes from Greece and is worth checking out. Susan does steady business in day-after-the-wedding looks and loves nothing more than having a customer come in and asking to be styled. Susan is the real deal. Take up her offer!

11 Juju boutique, Greystones, Co Wicklow

juju.ie

@juju_greystones

Juliet Ledwidge has incredible taste, and shopping in her boutique in this chic seaside town is like stepping into an Aladdin's cave of understated, luxury labels. Many are not cheap but then buying better really should be our focus going forward. New additions to her very carefully edited family of brands include Âme, a Belgian brand strong on separates, and Pomandere, who do lovely linens and Jack Gomme handbags. Regulars to the boutique on La Touche Place will be familiar with the Italian brand Hache, and other good investment labels include Dorothee Schumacher and Pedro Garcia shoes. Now is a perfectly good time to tell Santa about the deliciously delicate Gigi Clozeau jewellery from France.

12 Divine Boutique, Maynooth, Co Kildare

divine.ie

@divineboutiquex

Mary Greene's store hums with her personality and her take on making dressing up effortless. Students in the university town come for her jeans, Australian Quay sunglasses and trainers. Mary has assembled a lovely mix of covetable labels including Danish brands Sofie Schnoor and Rue de Femme. There's Yerse from Barcelona and a sprinkling of Italian labels like Silvian Heach and Fly Girl. For women in a hurry, it's hard to beat the instant glamour of pulling on a Dancing Leopard dress, and Mary has a nice selection. I'm always up for some guilt-free self-gifting, and the super-light Aria-V drop earrings ticked the box at €55.

13 Emporium Kalu, Naas, Co Kildare

emporiumkalu.ie

@emporium_kalu

Emporium Kalu, regularly shortened to an affectionate "Kalu", has long been something of a fashion pilgrimage. Kate O'Dwyer and Louise Flanagan have a strong take on uncompromising femininity and a love of luxury, and their store is filled with the most mesmerising array of dramatic colour and textures - from the label Mantu, which combines traditional Italian craftsmanship with art and architecture, to Sara Battaglia gowns, to Teri Jon, whose blistered-gold, long shirt-waister made me want to instantly find somewhere glamorous to head off to in 2021. There was a poignant moment on my nosey-around when I spotted a special glass case with stunning Theia gowns from Don O'Neill's final collection for that label. The gowns take on an extra-special relevance now and are indeed highly collectible. Get going.

14 Rapport, Dundalk, Co Louth

@rapport­_boutique

Gwen Malocca's independent luxury boutique is filled with directional designer labels. She stocks a comprehensive buy of clothing, bags and shoes from Italian labels such as Pinko and Elisabetta Franchi. The latter was new to me and I can see she is a designer who believes in the value of femininity, and celebrates it cleverly. The LA premium jean brand Black Orchid caught my eye too. Gwen has been running the Park Street boutique for the last 14 years and she reports a definite embracing of the "smart casual" vibe from mums shopping for the rescheduled season of Confirmations and First Holy Communions.

15 Ruby Rouge, Gorey, Co Wexford

rubyrouge.ie

@rubyrougegorey

Tenacious Niamh Byrne has turned Ruby Rouge into quite the fashion destination. Clearly, the Smurfit Business School graduate impressed the Dubs who have been coming to her in Co Wexford during their summer holidays in the sunny southeast. However, long after the kids had gone back to school, the mums were still dropping back down to Gorey see Niamh's new-season drops. The growth of her online sales has saved a lot of car miles but it is still a lovely day out, and Niamh currently has quite an array of flattering and very colourful Onjenu dresses that look terrific with trainers. I'm delighted to see the label do so well all over the country as it was started by Mena Ryan, one of the Ryan sisters from Co Limerick.

16 Place, Gorey, Co Wexford

place.ie

@placeevolution

Juliana Doyle is the fashion dynamo behind Place, which she opened 11 years ago. She has a background in fashion design, styling and contemporary art, and her store on Esmonde Street reflects all of these. It was her sustainable offer which, quite frankly, knocked my socks off - brands like Conditions Apply, which is artisan made with a remix of traditional skills and contempoary technology. Another label, Delicate Love, uses recycled plastic bottles while the Womsh footwear is made from apple skins. Julianna stocks vegan leather handbags in interesting shapes from the Inyati brand and the KV range of handmade brass jewellery with gold plating is quite lovely.

17 Ribbon Rouge, Navan, Co Meath

ribbonrouge.ie

@ribbonrouge.ie

Joanne Mallon's boutique is like a pot of honey, and fashion fans swarm up to the royal county to see her buys each season. She has a reputation for assembling eclectic collections - and, of course, that ability to mix labels from top Irish and international designers comes from years of experience and talking to her customers. Joanne stocks a lovely Greek label called Estel as well as Mos Mosh, the ultra-comfortable jeans and leisurewear brand which have become so popular in recent months; the name cropped up in so many boutiques I visited. Regulars travel to her to buy Exquise, Fabienne Chapot and the Irish brand Fee G. She also has a second branch in the Merrion Centre in Dublin.

18 Jennys, Ashbourne, Co Meath

jennys.ie

@jennysboutiques

A 45-year legacy makes this boutique very special. Jennys was started in 1975 by Dolores Walsh, who named her store after her daughter. Jenny joined her mum in the business and now her two daughters, Louise and Grace, are part of the extended Jennys chain of six fashion and shoe shops. In this destination boutique, they have Marella, Boss by Hugo Boss, Marc Aurel and Marc Cain. At their Dunshaughlin store, they have a dedicated floor to mothers of the bride/groom and in addition to all the usual top names, they have Linea Raffaelli. Once you meet Jenny, you will feel you already know her, probably because of all the videos she posted on Instagram during lockdown.

19 Olivia Danielle, Athlone, Co Westmeath

Oliviadanielle.com

@oliviadanielleathlone­_

This gem of a boutique on Church Street has been problem-solving since 1979 and has got more people out of fashion fixes, from the mother of the bride/groom to the wedding guest and the professional woman who wants both suiting for work and relaxed weekend looks. Run by the super-efficient Jos, the spacious store is home to brands like Heidi Higgins, Elisa Cavaletti, Beaumont jackets, Nissa and Lucky Lou.

20 Fabiani, Longford, Co Longford

fabiani.ie

@fabianiboutique

This award-winning boutique is a gorgeous surprise when you drive into Longford town and discover so much activity under one roof. Fair play to Louise Brennan. There is fashion, a brow bar, the Mudshot café and now there's yoga in the mix, too. There is an exceedingly strong offer of Anine Bing clothing and footwear from the LA brand along with Isabel Marant and Maria Black jewellery. Soon there will be a resident milliner, with Wendy Louise Knight available in store. The shoe offer is especially strong with customers coming specifically for Ash. Don't leave without checking out their Laboratory Perfumes.

21 Erre/esse, Portlaoise, Co Laois

erreesse.ie

@erre_esse_

Ann Marie Morrissey is the brains behind this boutique on Church Street which also has a sister branch in Carlow town. She opened in 2004 with the aim of helping people find and develop their own style. "I saw the name in Italy and it means His and Hers. He is supposed to come in to buy for her, and it does happen sometimes," says Ann Marie who stocks By Malene Birger, Essential Antwerp, Inwear, Casting Collection, Fee G , Suncoo and Mos Mash.

22 A Touch of Class, Carlow, co Carlow

atouchofclass.ie

@atouchofclass_carlow

Helen Mullins has been at the helm of this boutique for 33 years. Her dressy labels in the shop located on Kennedy Avenue include Luis Civit and also Linea Raffaelli, a luxury occasion-wear collection with an emphasis on originality and comfort. Helen sells two interesting Greek fashion labels, Badoo and Camelot, while Just White and Marble are great for smart casual. If knitwear is your thing, check out Maria Bellantani.

23 Serendipity, Kilkenny, Co Kilkenny

serendipityboutique.ie

serendipityboutiquekilkenny

Maebh Cantwell's boutique on Kieran Street has a selection of both Irish and international labels and is popular with the racing gals. Maebh supports home design by stocking Niamh O'Neill, Fee G, Libra, Personal Choice and Kate Cooper. The line-up includes Diva, Lolly's laundry, Alba Conde, and for occasionwear, she has Gina Bacconi and Ronald Joyce.

24 Folkster, Kilkenny folkster.com

@shopfolkster

Stylist, designer and boutique owner Blanaid Hennessy has dressed lots of celebs, from Amy Huberman to dine at Windsor Castle to a plethora of red-carpet stars wanting to wow in her feminine aesthetic. She has a stylish emporium on Patrick Street, a firm favourite in the medieval town. Downstairs in the store, she stocks her own designs covering both eveningwear and daywear and she also has a couple of bought-in LA brands. A good place for a mooch. Upstairs is her bridal shop, where it is by appointment only.





Munster

25 Catherine McCormack Boutique, Adare, Co Limerick

catherinemccormack.com

@catherinemccormackadare

A well-kept secret amongst Munster ladies, savvy Catherine McCormack was the first retailer to bring Emilia Wickstead to Ireland. She currently has 15 different styles and here's some exclusive news we can share: Emilia is doing a capsule collection specifically for the Adare shop, working on a selection of tailored wool and silk crepe separates and dresses. It is a project similar to ones the royal favourite designer has done with Mytheresa and MatchesFashion. The cruise/resort pieces should be landing at the end of the year. This autumn, Catherine will be stocking Parisian designer Edward Achour, and Italian designer Alessandra Rich, whose silk polka dots Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton loves.

26 Isobel, Adare, Co Limerick

Isobel.ie

@isobelboutique

Kay Hourigan's boutique sits near the entrance to Adare Manor, in a postcard-perfect terrace. Kay modelled with the Celia Holman Lee agency as a teenager and falling in love with the Diane von Furstenburg label in New York inspired her to set up her own shop. Kay has dressed visiting celebrities to the area like Catherine Zeta Jones. She stocks DVF, Tara Jarmon, Paolo Petrone, Gabriela Sanchez, Fely Campo and Irish designer Niamh O'Neill. (Niamh is doing face-coverings in the same fabric as her AW20 designs. Available from her website, niamhoneill.com.)

27 Ela Maria, Newcastle West, Co Limerick

Elamaria.ie

@elamaria.ie

A three-generation business, Mary Hayes set up quite some fashion dynasty. Her daughters, Elaine and Maria, see themselves as 'sisters in style' with a boutique department store filled with designer labels and occasionwear. It's certainly big and at 6,000sq ft, they stock 70 brands over three floors, everything from flirty IRO to classics like Escada and Escada Sport. Check out Riana, a sleek German brand making inroads into the 'new normal' of smaller weddings. Mary's granddaughter, Lauren, is now part of the team. Ela Maria has a sister store in Ennis.

28 Kimono, Newcastle West, Co Limerick

Kimono.ie

@kimonoboutique

Ailish Mullane opened Kimono boutique in 2003 with a philosophy that people should enjoy the pursuit of fashion. She now has a faithful following for brands such as Goat, Fabiani Filippi, Beatrice B, Sportsmax Code and iBlues. The décor in the boutique is French boudoir and Ailish says the shop is aimed at the fashion-conscious working woman looking for something classical but edgy, and a little bit quirky. Lifestyle elements include Candella candles and a wide selection of jewellery brands.

29 Willow, Ennis, Co Clare

willow.ie

@willow.ie

Expand Close Jean McCabe of Willow, Ennis, Co Clare. Photograph by Eamon Ward / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jean McCabe of Willow, Ennis, Co Clare. Photograph by Eamon Ward

Jean McCabe was probably one of the country’s youngest boutique owners ever, opening Willow at the age of 21. She has been successful at curating a collection of luxurious and offbeat labels that customers can piece together to create their personal style story. Her current label family includes Exquise, Numph, Sister Jane, Soaked in Luxury, Guess, Essentiel Antwerp and the Irish-designed label Darling. Pampering elements at the O’Connell Street location include a prosecco bar to allow customers to relax while shopping.

What particularly impressed me about Willow was Jean’s philosophy of “after-purchase after-care”. She has introduced a service where you can bring a purchase back into the store to be steamed if you are going somewhere special, and that’s not just a once-off offer either. “Today’s retail environment is about customer care, not just customer service,” says Jean, who has a second branch of Willow on Mainguard Street in Galway.

30 Macbees, Killarney, Co Kerry

macbees.ie

@macbeeskillarney

When Mary McBride was entrusted with the keys to a retail space in Killarney in 1984, on the promise that she would open a pharmacy, she had something entirely different in mind. She opened a fashion store and 36 years later, her daughter, Aoife, along with manager Dorane Hickey are driving Mary's vision at the New Street store. They have been buying together for the last 15 years and this season have over 60 labels. I was seriously impressed by their new label this season and it's definitely one for your Little Black Book. It's called Lala Berlin from designer Leyla Piedayesh and they are reintroducing Custommade which is quirky, girly and OTT. For relaxed casual, check out Dante6 and the clean lines of the Spanish brand, Loreak. They also have Sportmax, Stine Goya and Luisa Cerano and their Irish brands includes Caroline Kilkenny, Fee G, Aideen Bodkin and Roisin Linnane.

31 County Boutique, Ennis, Co Clare

countyboutique.com

@thecountyboutique

A respected fashion destination for over 50 years, the Culligan sisters, Gwen and Maeve, run the boutique their parents, Frank and Merty founded in 1966. One of the undoubted stars in their stock line-up is Matilde Cano. Seriously feminine and playful , it has ornate accents. The Culligans also support local Irish brands like Sisters by Caroline Kilkenny and The Line by Aideen Bodkin. The County Boutique have a second branch in Nenagh.

32 Samui, Cork City

Samuifashions.com

@samuicork

Clodagh Shorten's store is like a little haven packed with a bewildering selection of directional labels. If only all our wardrobes could be filled with Dries Van Noten, Moncler jackets, Rick Owens' leather pieces, Sacai and Golden Goose. Clodagh's excellent taste runs from beautiful niche brands to international favourites and new additions this season include Cecile Bahnsen whose gauzy, voluminous pieces have won our hearts over. Samui is strong on Joseph, An Londree and Allude Cashmere. When it comes to lifestyle, they have some beautiful Fornesetti gifts and Aesop beauty products. Self-gifting comes easy in a store like this.

33 Miss Daisy Blue, Cork City

missdaisyblue.com

@missdaisybue

This vintage emporium should not be missed on a visit to the city by the Lee. The store has relocated from its spot at the entrance to the English Market to a new premises on St Patrick's Quay and it will re-open next month. It is owned by qently-spoken curator Breda Casey, who has a selection of decades which runs from the 1930s-1990s. Word to the wise - if cashmere is what you like, her vintage ones are fab .

34 Olori, Cork City

olori.ie

@oloriboutique

Sisters Sarah Jane Corbett and Lisa Judge have achieved something special with Olori, named after their mum, Dolores. They set out to achieve a minimalist aesthetic and to sell timeless and sustainable pieces. Labels include Filippa K, a star on the Scandanavian firmament, and Cathrine Hammel, a seriously covetable Oslo-based brand. Don't visit without trying their Alchimista Parfum. Their Oliver Plunkett shop is across from Lisa's other business, Market Lane restaurant, so you know where to go for a coffee.

35 Granny's Bottom Drawer, Kinsale, Co Cork

Grannysbottomdrawer.com

@grannysbottomdrawerkinsale

I first discovered this store in Kinsale 25 years ago and I never fail to visit the gourmet town without dropping in to have a little nosey around this lifestyle store run by the charming Clodagh Murray. Because of the current tourist situation and the fewer visitors around this summer, there is a heavier leaning towards interiors at the moment but I included it in a fashion round-up because I adore top quality cashmere and Clodagh stocks the fabulous Ekotree Cashmere Knitwear from Diarmuid Neilan in Doolin, Co Clare. I've long admired Edmund McNulty knits from Drogheda and she has those, too, along with Arans from Inis Meáin.

36 MuSE, Waterford City

@museings

Clodagh Roche has been in business for the last 14 years and is respected in the industry for taking risks. "I don't follow a brand and if it's getting too popular, I let it go. I like to have brands that are not everywhere," says Clodagh. Walk into her store on The Quay and you will instantly fall in love with her house fragrance which is Amber from Laboratory Perfumes. Her current family of fashion brands include Copenhagen designer Birgitte Herskind who has a winning flair combining classic with cool, and raw with feminine. Clodagh spotted the Stine Goya label early on after opening Muse and she stocks it along with Shoreditch label Emin & Paul, which is just great for unusual, oversized tailored macs. Her chunky knits from the French knitwear brand American Vintage, are popular all year round and incoming AW20 stock includes leathers and faux furs from Stand Studio.

37 Satina Boutique, Tramore, Co Waterford

satinaboutique.ie

@satina_boutique

The reputation of this boutique for designer and casual outfits and especially the mother of the bride/groom is legendary on the Irish retail scene. Its destination status is down to the eye of owner Martina Collins who has three floors of fashion in her Queen Street store.

38 Corcra boutique, Clonmel, Co Tipperary

@corcraboutiqueclonmel

Eleanor Prior's boutique on Market Street offers a mix of casual and dressy. You will find the Spanish occasionwear label Moskada along with Summum and Pennyblack and she stocks the excellent Irish brands Fee G and Caroline Kilkenny. As for the unusual name, it means purple in Irish.

39 Ryan Design Boutique, Clonmel, Co Tipperary

ryandesignboutique.ie

@ryandesignboutique

This town is special to me because my late dad's family had a draper's shop in Clonmel years ago. You can really see the influence of Elaine Ryan's years studying at the Limerick School of Art & Design in her colourful buy. She stocks the striking arty label Dolcezza, which features prints of original works by artists around the world. She stocks Anonyme, handy for the Communions/Confirmations. Sandwich is a big hit with her customers and Elaine herself loves the layers of Irish brand Naya.





Connacht

40 Les Jumelles, Galway City

lesjumelles.ie

@lesjumellesgalway

Expand Close Margaret Gallagher and Mary McSweeney of Les Jumelles / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Margaret Gallagher and Mary McSweeney of Les Jumelles

The name means twins in French and Margaret Gallagher and Mary McSweeney (pictured), originally from Cork, have become style institutions in the City of the Tribes after opening their chic boutique there more than 20 years ago. Les Jumelles have hardcore fans who collect ACNE Studios, No.21 and 3.1 Philip Lim solidly every season. At this stage, Rick Owens’ leather jackets are morphed into investment pieces and while the prices can be eye-watering, the signature look with the knit sleeve panels has longevity.

The sisters relocated their store a few years ago to Church Lane, which is tucked off the busy Shop Street. For dressy options, check out Paskal, a sleek contemporary brand which draws inspiration from the designer’s background in architecture. They also have Paule Ka, Goat, Schumacher and the super useful Moncler padded Parkas, jackets and cardigans. Arriving in for this season are Yves Solomon outerwear, Golden Goose footwear and clothing. You will also find the sisters in Co Mayo because they have opened a Les Jumelles pop-up on Bridge Street in Westport.

41 Fusion Fashion Boutique, Moycullen, Co Galway

fusionfashion.ie

fusionfashionmoycullen

Fiona Faherty works in human resources and when she couldn't park her passion for fashion, she opened a boutique seven years ago in Moycullen, the gateway to Connemara. "The Sisters collection from Caroline Kilkenny works for my shop because it is quirky, different, wearable and affordable," said Fiona. "The Georgy Collection is synonymous with Ladies' Day competitions in Australia so it's great to now offer it to the Irish market."

42 Millars Connemara, Clifden, Co Galway

millarsconnemara.ie

@millarsconnemara

A true gem on the Wild Atlantic Way, Princess Grace shopped here twice on her way to the Kelly homestead in Co Mayo and she signed the visitor's book. Their key brands include Crea, Oska, Elemente Clement and XD Xenia and Annette Gortz. There's rainwear from the fabulous French label Pret Pour Partir coats, and proof of their popularity is that you won't find them on the sales rail. Triona Sweeney commissioned Millars' own range of luxury cashmeres and for those of you looking for it, Design Platform which was up the town, is now a store within a store.

43 Marians of Boyle, Co Roscommon

Marians.ie

@mariansboyle

This is no flash in the pan. It has a tradition of excellence and for the past 65 years this store has been dressing stylish ladies for weddings, anniversaries and special occasions, alongside daywear - Perpetua McGee is all about diversity and stocks size 6-30. Labels include Sonia Pena, Carla Ruiz, Basler, Onjenu, Taifun, Gerry Weber, Carmen Melero and Joseph Ribkoff whose glam jumpsuits are always a big draw.

44 Josephine's, Castlerea, Co Roscommon

@josephinescastlerea

Josephine Finan has been on Main Street in Castlerea for 45 years but the landmark celebrations had to be parked during lockdown. The store stocks a wide cross-section of brands, from the occasionwear that mothers of the bride and guests like, such as Condici, John Charles, Luis Civit and Roland Joyce, to cool knitwear from the French brand, Leo & Udo. If you are a walker or outdoors type, make a beeline for their Beaumont and the Creenstone jackets.

45 Zulu, Sligo

@zulusligo

Ingrid Morgan buys one of each size so that means her stock is constantly changing. All the better for fans of her Wine Street store which she opened 18 years ago opposite the town hall. While Ingrid stocks sizes 8-18, she assesses every piece based on its block and fit and relabels them on a nought-to-five sizing mechanism - so O is a size 8/10 while 5 is a size 16/18. "The whole purpose is that it is consumer-friendly as opposed to trying to figure out what size you take in a particular brand." Ingrid's family of brands include Sarah Pacini from Italy, Elsewhere from Holland, Danish label My Soul and her most popular Irish label is Naya.

46 The Dressing Room, Westport, Co Mayo

@thedressingroomwestport

Jackie Moran's boutique on Bridge Street has won Best Fashion Shop in Co Mayo for the last three years and it's easy to see why. She has fab stock including Exquise, Closet and the Italian occasionwear brand Rinascimento.





Ulster

47 Vanilla, Cavan

@vanillacavan

Orla Hand left a job in finance in Dublin 17 years ago to set up Vanilla with her mum, the late Eileen Fay. In her boutique on Church Street, Orla stocks the chic French brand Tara Jarmon which oozes feminine elegance. She also stocks the German brand Laurèl, Luisa Cerano, iBlues, Luis Civit and its sister brand, Claudia C. There's Aldo Martins knitwear from Barcelona, Armani and Wolford tights.

48 Dirty Fabulous, Monaghan Town

Expand Close Sisters Kathy Sherry and Caroline Quinn of Dirty Fabulous Photo: Táine King / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sisters Kathy Sherry and Caroline Quinn of Dirty Fabulous Photo: Táine King





dirtyfabulous.com

@dirtyfabulousvintage

Sisters Kathy Sherry and Caroline Quinn have moved their vintage emporium back to their native Monaghan, into the heart of Patrick Kavanagh country, where they opened their new store on Glaslough Street last month. The Dirty Fabulous mission is to showcase how the unique, classic and dramatic qualities of the past can work for the contemporary woman. Apart from their expert knowledge, Kathy and Caroline probably have the biggest collection of vintage pieces in the country. Appointments are free and there is no pressure to buy from the girls, who do their homework before you arrive. They request details of what you are looking for, a photo (or moodboard if you are a bride) of what you have in mind, plus your dress size so they have a rail ready for you. There are vintage bridal and occasion dresses from the 1920s to 1970s and the rollcall of designers include Mike Benet, Ceil Chapman, Fred Perlberg, Elizabeth Arden, Sak’s Fifth Avenue, Victor Costa, Lillie Rubin, Emma Domb and Yves Saint Laurent. If the thought of owning an original Schiaparelli piece fills you with giddy excitement, get your skates on, there’s one of her Chrysanthemum hats for sale. I’ve nursed it in my hand, and, yes, it’s wow!

49 McElhinney's of Ballybofey, Co Donegal

mcelhinneys.com

@mcelhinneys

I know, this is not a boutique but a 90,000sq ft department store. However, it is a true fashion destination that people like to travel to from all over the country, so I could not possibly leave it out! John McElhinney started out in business almost 50 years ago, selling out of a van. Nowadays shoppers head to the town of Ballybofey to experience 'McElhinney magic'. And if you love a bit of bling, you're in the right place. Fair play to John, he has moved premises, expanded, traded after two floods and a fire bomb attack and his son, Martin, is now general manager. On the womenswear floor alone (they also have menswear, bridal, childrens and homewares) they have an estimated 120 brands. Irish designer Caroline Kilkenny is a big seller. You will find Masai, Sandwich, Olsen and Joseph Ribkoff.

50 Blush Boutique, Carndonagh, Co Donegal

blushclothing.ie

@blushclothing.ie

Kate McLaughlin worked for the Arcadia brand, then as a buyer for a chain of boutiques before she opened her own store on Bridge Street. When you step into it with its navy interiors and dark wood, you will be struck by the colours she's bought and her fab selection of dresses. A great woman for a good midi dress, and for jewellery, too. Kate says, "I really like accessories and how they can change an outift." Labels include the very cool Sister Jane plus Closet.

Weekend Magazine