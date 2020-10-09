'I was always treated like a collaborator, rather than just a gun for hire' - author and artist Oliver Jeffers talks working with Bono and his new children's book

It should have been a very different year for Oliver Jeffers. In early March, he and his family - wife Suzanne, son Harland (5) and daughter Mari (2) - were six months into a 'year off', travelling around the world. They were in Japan when it became clear that 2020 would be a year like no other.

"We'd headed back to the US, on the West Coast, for a TED conference, and at first we thought 'we'll maybe wait things out here', but then we heard about the travel restrictions, and got out quickly." Jeffers is talking from his native Belfast, where the author/illustrator/artist has been based for the last several months. The family are now 'between worlds', with Jeffers returning sporadically to Brooklyn, New York, where the family is usually based.

Uncertainty currently reigns, although Jeffers is determined to complete his year of travel in the future, when it's safe to do so.

"I've just come back from New York, where I was for a week, and I've been doing the two weeks' mandatory quarantine," Jeffers explains." It was wonderful and poignant at the same time. My studio is there, so I felt like I had a week to get as much work done as possible." In New York, he observes, the pandemic is "taken very seriously".

"We met friends in the back garden, and even while people are having drinks, they are still wearing masks," Jeffers explains.

The pandemic has made him ponder the considerable task that is parenthood, even more than usual.

"It's funny, we'd catch up with friends on video calls and it soon became clear that people were having a different type of [pandemic] experience," Jeffers smiles.

"Those without kids were doing yoga, getting some stuff done, contemplating getting an extra half an hour to ass about in bed. Parents, very much, weren't doing any of that.

"I've been keeping different observations just walking around, about the magnitude of parenting dawning on me, and how important it is to remember the basic principles right now, with the world changing so much," he reveals.

Jeffers' latest book, What We'll Build, is described as a letter to his young daughter Mari. A companion to the bestselling Here We Are, What We'll Build features a father and daughter building the foundations for a happy and safe life together. After sourcing special tools, father and daughter build memories to cherish and a home to keep them safe and happy.

It bears the hallmarks of Jeffers' other illustrated books. Sweet, soft and rough-hewn in its simplicity, and bearing Jeffers' distinctive handwriting, the overall effect is as charming as it is inviting. It's the same trademark style that saw Jeffers' first book for children, How To Catch A Star, become a commercial and critical sensation in 2004.

What We'll Build is, Jeffers notes, one of his most personal works to date.

"I didn't intend to write [Mari] a book," Jeffers admits. "Part of me got to thinking in late night moments about the years to come, and your mind starts to wander, thinking of that future potential relationship. I just take solace in the notion of projecting myself into an imagined future. It's the power of planning and saying out loud plans to someone else - that's where I take my fuel from."

At two, Mari is "very much her own person".

"She's fierce, you know," Jeffers smiles. "She's not our first child, but it's our first daughter, and she's the first female Jeffers in many generations."

Is raising a daughter different to raising a son?

"I'm still trying to wrap my head around that," Jeffers admits. "The notion that the second child would be a carbon copy of the first was eradicated almost immediately. We never encouraged our son to be into cars and various things like that - certainly growing up in the North, we'd never encourage playing with guns or things like that, and he will still bend his [action figure] into the shape of a gun. She's all about pink and sparkles and unicorns, though we didn't really plan it that way."

In What We'll Build, Jeffers' father figure refers to building "a fortress to keep enemies out/ and higher walls for when they shout/ But you can't always lose and you can't always win/So we'll build a gate to let them in".

Given the current climate, it's almost impossible not to infer a deeper meaning from it.

"I don't know, I've only a single message," he shrugs. "The baddies at the gate speaks about the world we live in at the moment and the notion that the villain must be defeated as opposed to talked to. I suppose that's the problem these days - everyone yelling and no one listening.

"It's the only point in the book that refers to current affairs," he adds. "As the book was thought up, there was lots of talk of building walls in the US. It does feel like an enlarged version of the tit-for-tat revenge politics of Northern Ireland that was there for so long, and we know how that road eventually goes.

"The thing is, I didn't have a set of solutions - I wasn't trying to artfully relay this stuff to other people," he says. "Rather than being 'here's what everyone else should do', it's a starkly personal thing for me. We're planning for the future and it's not always going to be rosy and joyfully frolicking through the fields. There will be dark days ahead, and I think the story speaks a bit to that."

The book's predecessor, Here We Are, is sweetly warm, threaded through with plenty of hope, and a central message to be kind ("Though we have come a long way, we haven't quite worked everything out, so there is plenty left to do"). At a time when climate change has become a truly big-ticket issue, the book certainly caught the moment, selling 750,000 copies after its 2017 release. Earlier this year, the animated version of the book, featuring the voices of Meryl Streep, as well as Irish actors Ruth Negga and Chris O'Dowd, was released on Apple TV ("to have that calibre of talent on the project felt fantastic"). It's an issue that Jeffers has become "outwardly political" about for years, speaking out about attitudes and events in image and text.

"I think art has always played a very important role in questioning politics, and representing a public conscience," he notes.

Here We Are was written as a letter to his then-newborn son. He told TED Radio recently: "We'd never been parents before, my wife and I, and so treated him like most guests when he arrived home for the first time by giving him the tour. This is where you live, son. It's refreshing explaining how our planet works to a 0-year-old. But after the laughs and once the magnitude that you humans know absolutely nothing settles on you and how little you know either, explaining the whole planet becomes quite intimidating. But I tried anyway."

The pandemic has not just pushed climate change down from the top of the news agenda, but has resulted in a huge setback in the fight against single-use plastic. Jeffers' own brand of activism is more urgent than ever.

"That's one of the saddest things about this whole thing - we were starting to make real headway, but we've used up to five years' worth of single use plastic in the last couple of months," Jeffers reflects. "Things are changing so much and so quickly, and this is a sad, immediate casualty. That's the thing that will affect life more than this pandemic in the long run.

"If I could play a part in any mindset shift, it would be to help people move towards the realisation of 'what can I do to help?' rather than, 'what's in it for me?'

Jeffers certainly walks the walk in that particular regard. During lockdown, he became acutely aware that children needed a level of reassurance, and he began broadcasting bedtime stories on Instagram, using his own oeuvre of books, for readers in isolation. The broadcast became a massive success, tapping into the public need for connection.

"We were in Seattle at the time in lockdown and thinking, 'what are we going to do with these kids?", which then became, 'well, what are all parents going to do?'" Jeffers recalls. "It was a spur of the moment thing that sort of blew up a little bit."

More recently, he became involved in RTÉ Does Comic Relief, designing an exclusive T-shirt for the event, which went on to raise over €5m.

Jeffers clearly involves himself in charitable collaborations for the right reasons, but on occasion there has been a handsome payoff.

One such collaboration eventually saw Jeffers illustrate the vinyl cover for U2's Ordinary Love (he also co-directed the video for the song).

Of working with U2, Jeffers tells me: "We met socially and got talking. Bono had already bought a couple of pieces of mine, so we talked about doing something together. A project came up for One.Org and it worked really well, and then the rest of the band rolled with what was working. I ended up art directing a good portion of their live show - that was very enjoyable. It was insightful, too. I was always treated like a collaborator, rather than just a gun for hire."

Jeffers has worked on several other projects aside from his illustrated books, and regularly exhibits as a fine artist across the world. He gave up commercial design and corporate work almost a decade ago, noting that "the advertising world is full of people trying to justify their jobs, and that became too frustrating to deal with".

Jeffers says that his fine art makes up almost half of his creative output, although he is uneasy at the distinction between his 'adult' and 'children's' work.

"I try to refrain from calling my books 'children's books' as much as possible," he affirms.

"When you are doing events and signings, as many adults without kids would come along. Years ago they'd be apologetic about it, but fortunately that was becoming less and less so.

"I embrace the fact the [books] are not for anyone, really… I'm not sitting down to satisfy a particular audience. I'm not trying to work out what kids want to hear. I don't keep an audience in mind - it's more about satisfying my own curiosity, and trying to get to the core of a feeling."

'What We'll Build' by Oliver Jeffers is out now via HarperCollins

