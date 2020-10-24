| 11.9°C Dublin

'I turned to my friends in a bar one night. "I think I might be Catholic," I slurred'

Ellen Coyne thought she was staunchly anti-Catholic until the Eighth Amendment vote forced her to re-examine her complex relationship with the Church. But is she willing to return to a deeply flawed institution, and as a young progressive, will she be welcome?

Ellen Coyne by Kyle Tunney
Ellen Coyne believes the church has still something to contribute. Photo by Kyle Tunney Expand
Two years ago, I turned to my friends in a bar late at night and made my first confession: "I think," I slurred, "I might be Catholic." I said it as if I was owning up to a problematic fetish, or admitting my part in a horrible crime. My friends raised their eyebrows in surprise. I would have, too. I don't think anyone who knows me as an adult has ever heard me say a single good thing about the Catholic Church.

Like a lot of people my age, I wholeheartedly abandoned the Church and everything that went with it as soon as I could. By the time I was at the end of my teenage years, I would put up such a fight about going to Mass that it was probably too exasperating for my mam to bother trying. I had been slowly drifting away from the Church for a long time - so leaving was easy.

I grew up watching the Catholic Church fall. Heinous things, some of which I wouldn't really understand until much later, were starting to come out. The things that the Church did were shocking, but the way it covered them up was repulsive. I had grown up in a devout Catholic household but as I got older, everything I knew about Catholicism was eclipsed by everything I learned about the Catholic Church. I couldn't get away from it fast enough.