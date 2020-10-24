'I turned to my friends in a bar one night. "I think I might be Catholic," I slurred'

Two years ago, I turned to my friends in a bar late at night and made my first confession: "I think," I slurred, "I might be Catholic." I said it as if I was owning up to a problematic fetish, or admitting my part in a horrible crime. My friends raised their eyebrows in surprise. I would have, too. I don't think anyone who knows me as an adult has ever heard me say a single good thing about the Catholic Church.

Like a lot of people my age, I wholeheartedly abandoned the Church and everything that went with it as soon as I could. By the time I was at the end of my teenage years, I would put up such a fight about going to Mass that it was probably too exasperating for my mam to bother trying. I had been slowly drifting away from the Church for a long time - so leaving was easy.

I grew up watching the Catholic Church fall. Heinous things, some of which I wouldn't really understand until much later, were starting to come out. The things that the Church did were shocking, but the way it covered them up was repulsive. I had grown up in a devout Catholic household but as I got older, everything I knew about Catholicism was eclipsed by everything I learned about the Catholic Church. I couldn't get away from it fast enough.

By the time I was in my twenties, my decision seemed to be totally vindicated. From 2010 on, I felt like Ireland was going somewhere very new and exciting, and the Church seemed to be determined to make sure it was left behind. I was 24 when Ireland voted Yes to marriage equality. The joyous result couldn't mask the polarising debate that had come before, and the role I had seen the Church take in it. To me, the Church couldn't have seemed more obsolete.

I wouldn't even say I was anti-religion at this point; I would say I was specifically anti-Catholicism. I thought the Church had let itself become a force for evil. It had been either the direct cause of or an accessory to so many of the darkest and most traumatic parts of Ireland's social history. Mother and Baby Homes, Magdalene Laundries, Tuam, the child sex abuse scandals, the painfully slow redress, the shameless self-preservation, the homophobia and the sexism: I could not imagine ever wanting or needing that religion in my life ever again. It felt like many people my age were saying we wanted nothing to do with the Church, and in its public pronouncements the Church seemed to be saying it wanted nothing to do with us either. And that suited me fine.

Three years later, I was plunged into a deeply unexpected crisis of faith. During the referendum on the Eighth Amendment, people started talking about ways to remove the Church's influence on society and women's health. But the vote unexpectedly made me rethink how much of an influence I wanted the Catholic Church to have on my life. By this point, a lot of young women my age were totally disregarding anything the Catholic Church had to say about anything - never mind what it had to say about abortion. But I was paying closer and closer attention.

There had been over 30 years of a debate over abortion law in Ireland. It had trundled along for decades, peaking in ferocity over travesties like the X Case and the death of Savita Halappanavar. The referendum campaign was awful because the whole nation had to go through all of these arguments again, but faster and with more intensity. It was a high-stakes last dance for the groups that had been fighting for or against reform so ferociously for years. And the Catholic Church came out swinging.

Bishops and priests were righteous and unequivocal: Catholics had an obligation to vote No. Anti-abortion leaflets started to appear at the back of churches next to donation boxes and literature about pilgrimages. Priests started to use sermons to campaign and canvass for support for their side. Bishop Kevin Doran said that this was the "final frontier", that it would be easier to justify killing older people and those with disabilities after abortion. Archbishop Eamon Martin said that abortion was "always evil and can never be justified". The Church's position was absolutist, pontifical and relied completely on obedience over freedom of conscience.

I was confused. I had not been a person of faith for a long time, but I was sure that the Catholic Church was supposed to guide people's consciences - not replace them. The Church's position on the right to life of the unborn is a profound one, which it shouldn't be expected to change. But vindicating that right at any cost, in the cruel way that the Eighth Amendment did, was causing major harm. Values aren't worth anything when we just use them as arbitrary rules for black-and-white situations. It was so obvious to me that there were deeply Christian reasons for voting Yes.

Many people who were born Catholic, raised Catholic and given a Catholic education were going to vote Yes in line with their Catholic values. But the Church wanted those people to ignore what their conscience told them was the right thing to do. "No," those priests seemed to say, "we'll decide. Father knows best."

What did this have to do with me? Nothing, really. It was none of my business how the Church spoke to its followers. But long after the vote, something was niggling at me.

I realised I had voted Yes with my conscience, based on values which I now know are Christian values. I had always thought that the things I believed in - equality, social justice - were things I cared about in spite of being raised Catholic. I was slowly realising they may be things I cared about because I was raised Catholic. The Catholic Church is at its most passionate and loudest when it's arguing about issues of sexuality and women's health, to the point that it risks defining itself by its prejudices. But there should be more to the faith than that.

I used to think leaving the Catholic Church had been some kind of rebellion or a form of punishment for the institution. Its power and influence were certainly diluted after people like me left in swathes, but the Church still had something much more valuable. The Catholic Church literally got to keep the faith, while I lost mine because it was tangled up in an institution that I hated.

What I never realised was that while I had stopped believing in the Catholic Church, I had never stopped believing in God. Over the last 10 years, there had been plenty of times when I'd turned to prayer. (Of course, this was almost always in selfish desperation or times of crisis.) But on those occasions when my fingers would knit together and I started to whisper pleas for help, I had never ever doubted that there was someone listening.

I still believed in God, but I had missed out on a lot over the previous years by not having an active faith - the comfort of regular prayer and the ritual and the community of Mass; a lifeline or guidance in times of crisis; the relief of knowing it's not the end when someone dies. Once you realise something like that is missing, it is almost impossible to go on without it.

Had it been a mistake to walk away from the Church? Or would it be a mistake to go back? Would I be giving my tacit approval to homophobic or misogynistic policies? Or accidentally endorsing the Church to stay as it is? Could I even support the Church, in any way, after everything it did? The crisis of faith was the easy part. The crisis of conscience was much harder.

A priest once told me that if you don't like your postman, you still take your post. There are plenty of people going to church who gratefully take the message from clerics that they may staunchly disagree with on matters of conscience.

I thought I was interested in having that sort of relationship with the Catholic Church. Go on a Sunday, take what I need, and move on. But in the end, it felt too cold and transactional a way to deal with something as precious as faith. If I was going to go back, I'd like to be all in.

At first, I saw the Catholic Church's flawed and objectionable policies as things that I would just have to learn to endure if I was going to go back. Living with the aspects of the Church I disagreed with would be one of the sacrifices and changes I would have to make. But the more time I spent considering it, the more I believed that there may be a Catholic case for asking the Church to make some changes, too.

I have looked and looked, but I haven't seen anything that helps the Church's position on LGBT+ rights and women's equality stand up to really robust scrutiny. The more time I've spent considering it, the less I've wondered if the Church will ever change its position on marriage equality. Now, I know it's a matter of "when" - though it may not be in my lifetime. I find it odd that believing that prompts so much derision from orthodox Catholics. What's more or less credible to you: a faith which has a track record of letting itself be manipulated by the prejudices or whims of man also getting it wrong on LGBT+ rights, or a God who promotes love and kindness being a homophobe?

The Catholic Church is an organisation which still has control over the education of hundreds and thousands of young LGBT+ people in Catholic schools across Ireland today. Its objection to LGBT+ rights isn't passive: it's actively harmful and deeply unchristian. I always thought Catholicism was like anthropology for optimists - it comes with a profound belief that there is fundamental good in the world. That's how I know the Church will change, because it's the right thing to do.

It's worth asking what you risk when you make the Catholic Church the last refuge for people whose prejudices have long been rejected by the rest of society. Ireland has worked hard over the last number of decades to challenge the kind of homophobia that many of us, myself included, made other people suffer due to our own ignorance. There is broad social agreement that discriminating against people on the basis of their sexuality is wrong. But the Church takes prejudice against gay people and tries to varnish it with respectability, by disguising it as a profound religious belief. Then homophobia can flourish, because anyone promoting it can pretend that it's those advocating for LGBT+ equality who are "intolerant" of religious freedom. So the ignorance is never challenged, and the discrimination remains - all in the name of God. This means that the Church becomes a warm house for some deeply unchristian groups, who have agendas which in no way line up with Catholic values. As Irish society becomes more progressive, I wonder if an Irish Catholic Church left to its own devices could become more regressive.

Ireland has been in a state of convulsion about our past and our treatment of vulnerable people over the last number of decades. We've all lived through difficult moments of collective, national atonement. One of the consequences of this has been a strong backlash against the Catholic Church. Sometimes, people talk about the Church as something that should be expelled from society completely. I understand why people think like that, because I also used to think like that. The Church historically was given a special, prestigious and unaccountable position at the top of society, which it didn't deserve and it should never have again. But I believe that the Church still has something to contribute. Particularly on the issues of climate change and Direct Provision. I would prefer if it didn't remain the way it is now: an institution that gets smaller and smaller, and seems colder and colder, as it runs out of referendums to lose.

There's a fine tradition in Ireland of telling people who expect and ask the Catholic Church to be better that they should consider taking themselves and their notions of social justice and equality to another religion. I wonder why we have such low standards for the faith? When things are important, you don't just abandon them, even when change seems improbable or even impossible. You wouldn't tell someone who asked for Irish politics to be better that other democracies are available.

The academic arguments about the rights and wrongs of going back, and what changes I can and can't expect from the Church, take up a lot of time. But the emotional arguments take up way more.

Nobody wants to feel like a pariah in their own church. I don't want to go back somewhere where I am not wanted. And at the same time, I also don't want to emotionally or spiritually invest in an organisation that's doing harm. This is exactly the kind of anguish that has sent me into so many churches over the last year, praying I'll figure out what to do.

I have been quietly slipping in and out of them at odd times of the day and night. I've started to rely so much on the power of personal prayer in quiet churches that I'm not sure how I ever managed without it. I use churches to escape from crises, so it's been odd to see them suddenly touched by the current Covid one. Every second pew is roped off to keep the few of us who are praying inside far away from each other. Beautiful, thickly varnished wooden pews are all marred by garish yellow stickers telling us where to sit. The markings and trimmings of a global pandemic are fine in the artificial gleam of a supermarket, or the restricted order of the bus. But here it feels a little bit like desecration.

I'm afraid to touch anything. I'm paranoid about who might need to come in here to pray after me. There is a chance they could be older, or more vulnerable. Spreading it anywhere would be bad, but doing it here would be unconscionable.

I went to light a candle in a church on my street recently and had to stifle an incredulous laugh. An ominous warning sign was taped next to the donation box: "BE CAREFUL WHEN LIGHTING CANDLES. BE SURE YOUR HANDS ARE DRY AFTER USING SANITISER." It feels like a church should be beyond the reach of Covid-19. But of course, it isn't.

In the spirit of Catholic confession, I should admit that Covid-19 has also been a bit of a blessing for me. It's given me an excuse not to go to Mass. When religious ceremonies were briefly allowed, Mass was limited to a maximum of 50 people. This made it very easy for me to stay in bed on a Sunday morning. I knew I couldn't in good conscience go, if it meant I would be taking the spot of someone who deserved to be there more than me. Private, personal prayer is fine. That's just me and God. Mass is different. That's me and God, with the Irish Catholic Church in between.

For now, Mass remains one of the mundane luxuries that's now forbidden under Covid-19 guidelines. The Sunday-morning choice isn't one I have to make at the moment. Fortunately, I'm still allowed into the quiet churches. The refuges always stay open, especially in times of crisis.

'Are You There God? It's Me, Ellen' by Ellen Coyne is published by Gill Books on October 30