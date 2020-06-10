| 13.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'I looked in the mirror one day and realised it was time for some help' - skincare blogger Caroline Hirons on why she got Botox

Blogger and 50-year-old mum of four Caroline Hirons' no-nonsense approach to skincare has won her millions of fans. She talks to Meadhbh McGrath about being critical of big beauty brands and why nobody - including herself - should be shamed for having tweakments

Blogger Caroline Hirons. Photo: Nicky Johnston Expand

Close

Blogger Caroline Hirons. Photo: Nicky Johnston

Blogger Caroline Hirons. Photo: Nicky Johnston

Blogger Caroline Hirons. Photo: Nicky Johnston

Meadhbh McGrath

Toilet roll isn't the only thing people have been stockpiling during quarantine - skincare has enjoyed a major boost since the world locked down.

British retailer John Lewis reported that sales increased 183pc in April, as many of us stuck at home sought to change up our regimen. But if talk of acid toning still leaves you confused and you can't tell whether your skin is dry or dehydrated, a new book arriving this month will answer all your questions.

Simply titled Skincare, it is the first book from Caroline Hirons, the British blogger and businesswoman who commands an audience of millions on her website and on social media. A trained aesthetician, 50-year-old Hirons stands apart from the majority of beauty influencers thanks to her 20-plus years of industry experience and her no-nonsense advice.