Hotlist: From an online international film festival to a creative kitchen décor - what we want to see, do and buy this weekend

There's no escaping knitwear right now although you'd be forgiven for thinking that it's currently all about the Taylor Swift cable knits and the Harry Styles patchwork cardis. But there are other, more versatile options to consider.

Knitted vests and waistcoats when paired with fluid, wide-leg trousers are a great office or WFH look and you can also get more adventurous and wear them with clashing prints and slinky slip skirts. They'll see you into colder days with the addition of a roll neck or a white shirt underneath.

BUY: Knit waistcoat with belt, €39.95; See zara.com/ie

On the pig's back

Chopping boards are generally not the most exciting kitchen accessory but that's not to say they can't be. Saturday Workshop's beech-wood pig chopping board marries functionality with fun and while it may not transform your knife skills, it will add a touch of creativity to your kitchen décor. The company, which is based in a small workshop in Sandymount, Dublin, was started by father-and-daughter team Edward and Iseult O'Clery who use their combined skills in engineering, boatbuilding, furniture making and architecture to create a range of wooden projects which take their inspiration from the simplicity of traditional toys and objects.

BUY: €60; See saturdayworkshop.ie

Swap shop

While it's a go-to destination for incredibly good sandwiches and bread and delectable sweet treats café and bakery, Bread 41 on Dublin's Pearse Street also has a nice barter system in place to promote zero waste. For anyone who has a glut of produce in their garden, these fruit and veg can be brought in to Bread 41 and bartered for pastries, hot food dishes or artisan sourdoughs, with the café open every day from 7am on weekdays and 8am on the weekends until 2pm. DETAILS: See bread41.ie

Gaze on

Dublin's Gaze International Film Festival is now taking place entirely online but everything on the planned programme is still taking place with the latest releases in LGBTQ+ film, workshops and entertainment, all accessible to viewers thanks to new VOD service, IFI@HOME.

DETAILS: September 30- October 4. See gaze.ie

That's all folk

This year's Cork Folk Festival, running from September 30 to October 4, is all about bringing people together, virtually and in small numbers. Events include two free concerts from the Cork Opera House featuring top folk musicians which will be live streamed and smaller gigs in Kino from musicians including Aoife Scott (below).

DETAILS: See corkfolkfestival.com

County pride

In place of the Cavan Calling festival, the Breffni county is today holding an online celebration called Cavan Day. A special live show is being broadcast at 5pm featuring interviews with some of Cavan's best known figures and people are asked to post a picture of a favourite Cavan place to the #CavanDay hashtag on their social networks.

DETAILS: See the broadcast on bit.ly/cavanday

The Green Buy

Growing something from scratch for the non-green fingered can be daunting but Lil Pots indoor tree-growing kits don't require any gardening expertise whatsoever. With quality inspected seeds, super-charged soil, a recyclable and reusable pot and simple-to-follow instructions, options include pomegranate, lemon and olive, which can be planted at any time. BUY: €29.99; See reuzi.ie

Next weekend...

Quite the draw

Aimed at families, fans and professionals, animation festival Kilkenny Animated is hosting a variety of events throughout October. There are workshops, panels and sketching tours, as well as a month-long celebration of the release of Cartoon Saloon's Oscar-tipped feature, WolfWalkers, which is set in Kilkenny.

DETAILS: See kilkennyanimated.com

Fleadh fun

The fifth annual Busker Fleadh is a virtual and free event this year, taking place on October 3-4 and showcasing the best of independent music. As well as watching busking performances, viewers can also vote for their favourite online during the Fleadh. The Rock Jam Music School is also hosting several music workshops and activities, suitable for all ages and abilities. DETAILS: See buskerfleadh.ie

Weekend Magazine