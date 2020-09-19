Hotlist: From a tour of Dublin's historical red-light district Monto to a festival of talks and ideas - what we want to see, do and buy this weekend

Autumn's darker evenings and excellent TV schedule puts everyone in a lounging state of mind and there's no finer way to mark the new season than investing in a pair of fabulous pyjamas. The Ethical Silk Company has just launched its Andaman sleepwear collection which is designed in Ireland and ethically made in India, with 10pc of the company's profits going to charity. The collection, which is machine washable, includes mulberry silk pyjamas (€245), shorties (€180), robes (€195), slips (€95), and camisole and shorts sets (€120), available in blue and green. BUY: See theethicalsilkco.com

Pots of colour

Ideally, a vase still remains a focal point after the flowers have gone, which is certainly the case with Maka Ceramics' vessels. Available in a range of colours including blush, blue, yellow and navy, the playful and striking vase is wheel thrown using stoneware clay and then decorated by hand painting and etching. Maka, a small female-owned business, was set up in 2017 by Marz Lawler and Karen Cody, who work out of a wooden cabin studio in the Kilkenny countryside. The pair come from different creative backgrounds but are united in their appreciation of the importance of everyday design, and how colour has a powerful impact on mood.

BUY: Vase, €40; See makaceramics.com

Expressive escape

A newly opened retreat in the Burren in Co Clare beckons artists, writers and musicians who want to escape and work on their projects. The Beekeepers, purpose-built by electronic music producer Daithí, sleeps six people and is located in a private woodland clearing next to the Aillwee Cave. It promises peace and quiet with no distractions (although internet connection can be switched on and off and there's also a music studio) and a rate of €137 is available for artists. DETAILS: See beekeepersac.com

The female gaze

Portuguese artist Paula Rego is best known for her paintings and prints which reinvent fairy tales and newly opened exhibition 'Obedience and Defiance' at Dublin's IMMA is the first retrospective of her work to be held in Ireland.

DETAILS: Runs until January 3, 2021. See imma.ie

Last hurrah

What's being called the ultimate last-chance summer festival, The Big Think - a festival of talks and ideas - at Galway Summer Garden takes place this weekend. The diverse line-up includes Panti Bliss and Professor Luke O'Neill, and the main outdoor stage is surrounded by bell tents that can accomodate six people. You can contactlessly order food and drinks from your tent.

DETAILS: Tickets, €30-€90; see GalwaySummerGarden.ie

Street life

As part of the MusicTown 2020 festival, a virtual walking tour with folklorist Terry Fagan and folk singer Macdara Yeates which explores Dublin's historical red-light district Monto takes place today at 2pm. The one-off, free event combines the social history of the area with the many songs inspired by its alleyways.

DETAILS: See facebook.com/macdarayeatespresents/

The Green Buy

Children's sustainable clothing brand BabyBoo is best known for its ethically produced, dribble-proof organic cotton bandana bibs, with prices starting from €5. The Irish-owned company is asking parents to design a bib for the Jack and Jill Foundation, via a template that can be downloaded from the site, with all profits from the sale of the bib going to the charity. DETAILS: babyboo.ie/design-a-bib-for-jack-and-jill-template

Next weekend...

Stage presence

A reimagined Dublin Theatre Festival takes place from September 24 until October 11, with a programme that incorporates live performances in theatres as well as events that can be enjoyed from home. One of its highlights is Least Like the Other, Searching for Rosemary Kennedy at O'Reilly Theatre (September 25-27) a work of experimental music theatre from Irish National Opera tracing the life of JFK's sister. DETAILS: See dublintheatrefestival.ie

Festival fit

Health and fitness festival Wellfest moves online next weekend (September 26-28) with a new software called 'Hopin' which organisers say means it will be just as interactive as if you were there in person. The line-up includes The Strength Temple Richie Norton, fitness influencer Bradley Simmonds and food and fitness blogger Roz Purcell. DETAILS: Tickets from €15 -€50; See wellfest.ie

Upwards

Jedward's Twitter spats

The most recent one with the Stone Roses' Ian Brown is a masterclass in put-downs.

Beauty advent calendars

Christmas might be potentially cancelled but at least make-up lovers can still look forward to Glossybox's and No 7's calendars dropping soon.

'Emily in Paris'

The upcoming rom-com series starring Lily Collins is set to be the new Sex and the City.

Black diamond engagement rings

Currently having a moment, with Myleene Klass leading the way.

Quilted coats

One of this season's biggest outwear trends, these are almost like wearing your duvet. Find this Bottega Veneta number at Brown Thomas.

Onwards

Netflix's 'Rebecca' adaptation

Film purists are not going to be swayed from thinking that Hitchcock's 1940's version is far superior.

Disappointing celebrity wine

Presenter Phillip Schofield proves he's no Graham Norton with his range of Italian vinos, described as "only being fit for the bin" by one Waitrose customer.

Maskfishing

Mean concept for someone who appears to be really attractive until they take off their face covering.

Bodycon's return

After a summer of banana bread eating, the trend for form-fitting knit dresses may prove something of a challenge.

Paris Hilton's baritone

Her baby voice, which had us fooled for decades, turns out to have been part of a 'dumb blonde' persona act.

Weekend Magazine