Hotlist: From a lakeside staycation to trend-led furniture design... what we want to see, do and buy this weekend

If you're mourning the loss of a summer, maybe the new autumn/winter styles landing might lift your spirits. Recent research suggests that nervous shoppers plan to cut their clothes spend because of economic unpredictability, which is why many A/W key looks are all about longevity, from trench coats to check patterns.

Mango's latest drop is all about casual sophistication, and pieces that make you feel good - think sweaters worn with mini-skirts, satin shirts with jeans and denim shirts under blazers.

BUY: Parka, €119.99; cardigan, €29.99; shirt, €29.99; jeans, €49.99. See shop.mango.com/ie

Shelf life

Affordability and trend-led design is at the heart of Pieces.ie, the online furniture store which also has a bricks and mortar outlet on South Great George's Street, Dublin 2. The husband and wife team behind Pieces, Grainne and Arthur Cassidy, have a great eye for stylish décor and their offerings include sofas, coffee tables, lounge and dining chairs, side tables, lighting, rugs and more. We like the Bram shelf, a mid-century modern design (W 70cm, D 25.2cm, H 52.2cm) with curved edges and corners, which is made of layered plywood with a walnut veneer.

BUY: €119; see pieces.ie

Lake Break

Untouched pockets of beauty await in Sligo if you hit the water for an autumn staycation with Coopershill House's kayaking package. The offer, which includes two nights B&B and one four-course dinner at Coopershill, allows you to explore the islands, bays and forests of Lough Gill with a three-hour guided kayak tour, with stops for tea, coffee and cookies along the way.

DETAILS: From €640 for two people; see sligotourism.ie/offers/

Mane event

Reined In, an exhibition of equine-themed work by celebrated photographers including Perry Ogden and Spencer Murphy, currently on display in the National Gallery of Ireland, is well worth catching. You can also engage at home with a video of a workshop inspired by the display (above), available online from Tuesday.

DETAILS: See nationalgallery.ie

Mirror, mirror

One of the largest outdoor art installations ever seen in Ireland is unveiled this Thursday. John Gerrard's Mirror Pavilion (above), which was two years in the making, reflects and responds to the landscape at Claddagh Quay, Galway city until September 26 before moving to a Connemara location in October.

DETAILS: See giaf.ie/tours/mirror-pavilion

Bird-day party

Today marks the 100th anniversary of jazz legend Charlie 'Bird' Parker's birth. To celebrate, a cast of Irish musicians tonight will perform the entirety of BIRD, the album by Irish composer and performer Ronan Guilfoyle, featuring music by Charlie Bird and original compositions dedicated to him.

DETAILS: Tickets, €5.83; see Eventbrite.ie

THE GREEN BUY

Designed to fit in where other water bottles don't, the stylish Memobottle can sit flat against laptops or books in your bag. Made from BPA-free plastic, it requires 70pc less energy to create than a stainless steel bottle and 50pc less than a glass bottle. The company is also partnered with water.org to help fund projects that provide communities all over the world with clean water. BUY: A5 bottle, €28; see foldandseal.ie

Next weekend...

Rainy day ideas

An interactive audio stroll for grown-ups and families, 'A Rain Walk' is children's cultural centre The Ark's first collaboration with Dublin Fringe Festival. Everything needed to experience the show is contained in a little box posted out from September 4. You're invited to go outside, feel the rain on your face, accompanied by the voices of children from Ireland and the UK. DETAILS: Suitable for ages 6+, €12 per box (up to 5 people); see ark.ie

Classical in Cork

A special free online performance from Ballymaloe Grainstore sees the Esker Festival Orchestra reunite on Sunday, September 6 at 6pm. The ensemble, which is made up of emerging young professional and pre-professional musicians who will all be adhering to Covid-19 regulations, will perform a programme of work from composers including Mahler and Bach.

DETAILS: See eskerfestivalorchestra.com

Upwards

Bird watching

Getting the fashion seal of approval now that designer Marc Jacobs has taken up the hobby.

Chef's Table: BBQ

The Netflix series beginning on Wednesday and looking at celebrated pitmasters around the world promises to be droolsome.

Shoulder pad trend

Fashion's latest fixation looks all set to take over from the current puff sleeve obsession.

Emmys 2020

With nominees being filmed at home, and no dress code, we might get to see the likes of Paul Mescal lounging in his pjs.

Matt Damon's Irish return

Brace yourselves: He's coming back to finish filming The Last Duel.

Onwards

Next-gen ugly shoes

As much as we love a bit of comfort footwear, we'll be giving Zara's 'most wanted' cowhide and leather clogs a slip.

"Finger lickin' good"

KFC's famous slogan is being suspended for being not very pandemic appropriate.

Powerpuff Girls reboot

Fans of the millennial cartoon are not happy it's getting a dark and gritty makeover.

Full stops

According to linguists, they imply anger to younger people and make them feel intimidated.

The Batman trailer

A completely unrecognisable Colin Farrell has everyone scratching their heads and asking if that's really him.

Weekend Magazine