'He brightened the room wherever he went. And there was always laughter' - Corinna Hardgrave raises a glass to the great wine writer Tomás Clancy

As I sit here writing this piece, the sun is shining, but the day before, a long shadow was cast across the country.

On the Monday of the June bank holiday weekend, the last two episodes of Normal People attracted the sort of attention you would expect on Twitter, but by 10am the following morning, the hashtag that was trending most was #Tomás.

Anyone who loves wine will know that I'm talking about Tomás Clancy, the erudite, encyclopaedically informed wine expert on Sean Moncrieff's Movies and Booze on Newstalk, and the wine and drinks correspondent for the past 20 years for the Business Post, who died on June 1. His birthday.

Much will have been written about Tomás by now, and this is just to add a little bit to try to capture how much magic we have all lost.

Not only was Tomás one of the country's best wine writers, he was witty and engaging, and able to draw on the most fascinating back stories for any wine question he was asked - he was also an incredibly lovely person. When I started writing this wine column for Weekend magazine, he was so quick to congratulate me, mentor me, encourage and praise me. All with the lightest of touches and innate kindness that means so much to anyone joining an established squad of the country's top wine writers. And I know it was not just me: he did this for many others, too.

We all loved Tomás so much. At a wine dinner, on a wine trip, at the judging for the Food & Wine Awards, he brightened the room wherever he went. And there was always laughter. Nobody could tell a story better than Tomás.

After a serious incident of turbulence, he developed a fear of flying, but this gave him an opportunity to be at his best. In order to distract himself, he recounted numerous stories to the person lucky enough to be sitting beside him on a flight. On wine trips, I would invariably plump for this seat and advise him authoritatively that any little bit of turbulence was absolutely fine. We were both quite happy to go along with the pretence that my year spent as an air hostess many moons ago somehow gave me some inside knowledge.

And, of course, the time literally flew as he regaled me with the most amazing stories, no doubt to the delight of nearby passengers who would recognise the distinctive voice of "the wine guy from the radio".

So this week, as I travel to western Slovenia for today's wines - featuring three that are made by Irish couple Liam and Sinéad Cabot, who have been working in their Roka winery and vineyards there throughout lockdown - let us take a minute to toast our wonderful Tomás, the kindest of gentlemen, and send our heartfelt sympathy to his wife, Claire, and two boys, Tomás and James, whom he adored and talked so much about; his father, Professor Luke Clancy, his two brothers, Neil and Luke, and all his family.

Wine of the week: Roka Furmint 2018

€19.99-€24.99, 13pc, from 64 Wine, Grapevine, Cabot & Co, No. 1 Pery Square, McCambridge's and Butler & Byrne

Liam and Sinéad Cabot take a low-intervention approach to all their wines. These 50-year-old vines are hand-harvested; fermentation is with wild yeast, and there is no filtering or fining. This is a truly beautiful wine. With a touch of flint, lime zest, and just a hint of spice on the nose, it is rich and textured on the palate with layered flavours of apple, lime, white pepper and more of that flint. Perfect with fish.

Roka Laški 2018

€24.99, 13.5pc, from Cabot & Co, No. 1 Pery Square and Market 57, Westport

Made from the Welschriesling grape, this is lighter in style than the Furmint. Lithe and fresh, there’s acacia blossom on the nose, with ripe confit lemon and a touch of spice and flint on the palate. Beautiful on its own or with seafood, particularly alle vongole.

Gašper Malvazija 2018

€22.99, 13.5pc, from The Corkscrew, Redmond’s, Blackrock Cellar, 64 Wine and wineonline.ie

The Malvazija Istriana grape is native to the coastal areas of Slovenia and Croatia, and this combines minerality with a silky, ripe lemon texture and a touch of wet almond.





Burja Zelen ‘Petit Burja’ 2019

€23.95, 11.5pc, from Mitchell & Son, Blackrock Cellar, Sheridans Cheesemongers, greenmanwines.ie and siyps.ie

There’s a textural appeal to this aromatic biodynamic wine, with fresh citrus flavours of grapefruit and lemon, crisp apple and a mineral finish.

Roka Blaufränkisch 2018

€22.70-€24.99, 12.5pc, from 64 Wine, Grapevine, Cabot & Co, No. 1 Pery Square, McCambridge’s and Butler & Byrne

Known locally as Modra Frankinja, this Blaufränkisch is packed with lush, velvety fruit, with flavours of red cherry, loganberry and a prickle of pepper.