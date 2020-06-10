| 11.4°C Dublin

'He brightened the room wherever he went. And there was always laughter' - Corinna Hardgrave raises a glass to the great wine writer Tomás Clancy

A toast to the late, great wine writer Tomás Clancy and a taste of an intriguing Irish-Slovenian vineyard

Corinna Hardgrave

As I sit here writing this piece, the sun is shining, but the day before, a long shadow was cast across the country.

On the Monday of the June bank holiday weekend, the last two episodes of Normal People attracted the sort of attention you would expect on Twitter, but by 10am the following morning, the hashtag that was trending most was #Tomás.

Anyone who loves wine will know that I'm talking about Tomás Clancy, the erudite, encyclopaedically informed wine expert on Sean Moncrieff's Movies and Booze on Newstalk, and the wine and drinks correspondent for the past 20 years for the Business Post, who died on June 1. His birthday.

