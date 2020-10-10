H&M goes gothic with Vampire's Wife collab

The news that The Vampire's Wife, that super-luxe label with a cult fashion following, is doing a collaboration with H&M will undoubtedly please fans of Susie Cave's iconic fashion label. Impossibly cool with a whiff of gothic glamour, the label is aspirational for many and has been known to provide the alternative bride with something very special. Former-model-turned-designer Susie has impeccable style and she took the name from a book written by her musician husband, Nick Cave.

The new high-street collaboration lands in selected stores and online on October 22 and features velvets and shimmering metallic lace and her 'Street-sweeper' long dress. At €59.99, the high-necked, long-sleeved, ruffle-hemmed black lace dress is the most expensive piece in the collection of 10 clothing items plus accessories.

In recent years, Susie's iconic 'Falconetti' metallic dress with cute sleeve and slim-fitting bodice has become something of a trophy dress at around €1,750 and Kate Middleton famously wore one in green in Dublin last March. In the H&M collection, Susie explores affordable metallic looks with a lace mini dress (€19.99), worn with fingerless gloves (€9.99). Both made from a recycled nylon and polyester, you can complete the gothic queen look by adding a playful short cape (€29.99) in the same fabric, also great with the short velvet dresses (€29.99-€39.99). There's also a logo tee (€14.99), shopper (€29.99), ear cuffs (€12.99), charm bracelet (€19.99) and statement sunnies (€19.99).

Folkster pop-up

Nice to see Folkster return to Dundrum Town Centre this week with its very distinctive mix of Irish design and vintage-inspired looks. Located in the former Urban Outfitters unit on Town Square, it has quite a mix of products. There are two floors of clothing, gifts and Christmas decor. The bridesmaid collection is on the third floor and you can book an appointment and avail of a personal stylist by booking on folkster.com.

Parfois the course

It's not just foreign travel I miss, it's the trips to the airport and the roaming around the shops after the compulsory hot chocolate at Butlers Cafe. It's always been part of the countdown to the holiday/business trip, and I love a loop around the shops, always heading first to Parfois. This Portuguese brand was always worth a quick detour over to Terminal One.

It also has a large store in Whitewater shopping centre in Newbridge, Co Kildare, which stocks a comprehensive selection of clothing, plus stores in Blanchardstown and in Swords.

Expand Close Airport shopping: Tan crossbody bag, parfois.com / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Airport shopping: Tan crossbody bag, parfois.com

I do like the light nylon bags for when I am out walking. Incoming stock includes some affordable and handy crossbody styles in nylon. However, top of my lust-list is a tan vintage-style bag (€39.99) with a lovely rich patina. parfois.com.

Autumnal palette

Lucinda Chambers has been keeping busy since 2017, when she departed British Vogue as fashion director after 25 years. Well, Edward Enninful's loss is the fashion world's gain and her productivity has been relentless but then, who is really surprised by this power house with an incredible eye and a very individual style.

While contributing to magazines, Lucinda also consulted for fashion houses including Prada, Jil Sander and Marni. All three are among my favourite labels, which is why I have been following her progress.

In 2018, she launched the clothing line Colville with co-founders Molly Molloy and Kristin Forss and last year, Lucinda and Serena Hood launched Collagerie, a digital shopping platform. Her latest collaboration is Re-Find, the new Weekend Max Mara Signature Collection created for AW 2020-21 and it is exclusive to the Brown Thomas in Ireland.

Re-Find is essentially a mix of Lucinda's favourite essentials, styled in lively, unexpected contrasts and rich textures. Relaxed and stylish, there is great mix of print and texture, a rich autumnal palette, 100pc silk pieces and some nice prices, which I think Max Mara fans will appreciate.

Expand Close Wool-mix gilet with quilted coat, ReWind by Lucinda Chambers, Weekend Max Mara Signature Collection, Brown Thomas. Picture: Jack Davison / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Wool-mix gilet with quilted coat, ReWind by Lucinda Chambers, Weekend Max Mara Signature Collection, Brown Thomas. Picture: Jack Davison

Key pieces for me were the double layered, wool-mix gilet (€595) over a water-repellent, quilted coat (€685). Inside you can just glimpse the white shirt and Lucinda has added lovely touches like a mandarin collar and puffed shoulders (€180), while the wide-leg trousers (€240) have uber-useful utility pockets.

When asked what's the secret for an impeccable style, Lucinda says: "I think there is no secret but what really helps is being brave enough to make mistakes, try things out, and love what you buy, not just like. And very important, I think, is to be comfortable! Comfort is greatly underrated; you can't be stylish if you can't walk in those shoes!" If the model looks familiar, yes, it is supermodel Karen Elson who worked with Lucinda in the 1990s.

Weekend Magazine