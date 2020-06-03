Glow-getters: perfect your summer makeup with a bronzer to suit your skin tone

Even though there's a chance that many of us may not get away to sunnier shores this summer, there's nothing stopping us bringing some sunshine to our faces naturally and with little effort.

But how do we best cheat that just-back-from holidays glow? Bronzers are our best bet to add some life and luminosity to tired, winter faces.

Some women are put off by bronzers - they're wary of looking caked and orangey - but I'd gently advise those worried about this to really reconsider. Bronzers now come in so many different shapes and sizes, formulations and finishes, that there's one to suit every skin tone - even the most pale and porcelain of Irish visages.

Read More

The trick is to look for a sheer tone that can be built up if necessary and to blend in the product thoroughly (a large, fluffy brush is the best option to use). Apply to cheeks, temples, eyelids, across the bridge of the nose and along the jaw line (a great trick to reduce the look of double chins!) and across the collar bones. So what's stopping you? It's time to get glowing....

Beach beauty

Expand Close Misslyn Beach Please Bronzing Powder in Vitamin Sea / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Misslyn Beach Please Bronzing Powder in Vitamin Sea





If you fancy saving on your beauty budget without skimping on your sun-kissed vibe this summer, try this bronzer from Misslyn that can double up as a contour powder. This comes in a soft matte texture, is suitable for sensitive skin and is quite deeply pigmented so will suit warmer, deeper skin tones best.

Misslyn Beach Please Bronzing Powder in Vitamin Sea, €7.55, from pharmacies nationwide.

Complete package

Expand Close Sculpted by Aimee Connolly The Full Face Edit Golden Highlights, / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sculpted by Aimee Connolly The Full Face Edit Golden Highlights,





Wow! This is a total gem of a summer palette. With matte bronzer, powder blush, highlighter, eyeshadows and lip tint - it's all in a generously sized compact with a (very handy) giant mirror. This is basically a one-stop shop for a gorgeous summer glow. Just pop in your handbag and you're all set for bronzed beauty this summer!

Sculpted by Aimee Connolly The Full Face Edit Golden Highlights, €35, from sculptedbyaimee.com.

Lit from within

Expand Close IT Cosmetics / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp IT Cosmetics





This is a 3-in-1 blush, bronzer and highlighter that gives tired faces a quick-fire shot of luminosity. Developed with plastic surgeons and suitable for all skin types and tones, this powder is jam-packed with anti-ageing ingredients and is also talc-free, uses ultra-light pigments (so no dreaded caking), and Drops of Light serum, for a lit-from-within finish. Mature skin will love it.

IT Cosmetics Confidence in Your Glow 3-in-1 Blusher Bronzer and Highlighter, €34, from Boots nationwide, arnotts.ie and brownthomas.com.

Day to night

Expand Close Bobbi Browne Bronzing Duo / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Bobbi Browne Bronzing Duo





If you sometimes like your bronzer to be matte (ie better during the day) but fancy amping up your makeup at night with a bit of shimmer, don't buy two different bronzers, just look for a good quality duo. This brand new one from Bobbi Brown comes with a matte and a shimmer option on either side. Again, this option is super wearable on the eyes. Comes in a light (best for paler skin types) and medium colour tones.

Bobbi Browne Bronzing Duo, €32.50, from arnotts.ie, brownthomas.com, lookfantastic.com and bobbibrown.co.uk.

Light touch





If you're on the look-out for a bronzer that's as light as air with an excellent colour pay-off, check out Charlotte Tilbury's brand new bronzer. This is a matte (ie zero sparkles), super finely milled (ie it will never looked caked) natural-looking, grown-up bronzer in a super generous quantity that also looks divine as an eyeshadow. It comes in four shades - fair, medium, tan and deep.

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Bronzer, €50, from arnotts.ie, brownthomas.com and charlottetilbury.com.

Colour pop

If you're not really into bronzers, but fancy a pop of colour to the face, please do try this brilliant summer option from Clarins. This is a cheek and eye tint that goes on like a cream but settles like a powder. Comes in three summer themed tones (mandarin, pink and coral) and is super easy to apply. Just dab onto cheeks and eyes, blend in with your fingers or brush, and you're done! Chuck the tube into your handbag and you're ready to go.

Clarins Twist to Glow Healthy Glow Powder, €29, from pharmacies nationwide.

Read More

Weekend Magazine