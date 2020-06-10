Give it a lash: Ruth Griffin's top mascaras to see you through the summer

What's your desert island makeup item, the one cosmetic product that you can't leave behind?

The last few months have perhaps seen our interest in grooming understandably diminished, but with our schedules beginning to spring back to life again, what's your first go-to in your makeup bag that helps bring some life back to your face? If you're like 90pc of Irish women, your first makeup pick will be mascara.

For wider eyes, a more awake look and something that adds more definition to our faces in a jiffy, a slick of mascara is our go-to.

This summer, if you're on the lookout for a waterproof option, I've listed some best-sellers that will give you mega-watt peepers, with nary a panda eye in sight!

If you suffer from streaming eyes from hay fever, sun and wind sensitivity, or are an avid swimmer, a good-quality, reliable waterproof mascara is your beauty best pal - guaranteed zero clumping, smudging or flaking.

Paradise found

L'Oréal Paradise Waterproof Mascara, €16.50, from pharmacies nationwide. Expand Close L'Oreal Paradise Waterproof Mascara / Facebook

This waterproof mascara is loaded with castor oil - which is a natural ingredient that's actually brilliant for lashes (it's been proven to improve hair regrowth). Castor oil is also a great mascara remover - it removes mascara in a jiffy while nourishing the lashes at the same time. This mascara is a good pick for women with sparse lashes and/or slow hair re-growth who are on the look-out for a soft, gentle effect on their lashes with zero flaking.

Rebel lashes

Wet 'n' Wild Renegade Waterproof Mascara, €5.95, from pharmacies nationwide.

Expand Close Wet n' Wild Renegade Waterproof Mascara / Facebook

Wet 'n' Wild is a great budget makeup line (Catrice is another good pick) that offers surprisingly good-quality makeup at budget prices. Its mascaras are especially good and this is a fantastic waterproof option for standout peepers. This is an ultra-black formula that won't smudge or run down your face and gives length rather than curl.

Doe eyes

L'Oréal False Lash Bambi Eye Waterproof Mascara, €14.99, from pharmacies nationwide.

Expand Close L'Oreal False Lash Bambi Eye Waterproof Mascara / Facebook

For a waterproof mascara that gives an eye-opening, curled-lash look, check out this beaut. It's also easily buildable, has a wide bristle brush (which is good for definition) with short bristles at the centre of the wand to grip the lashes for curl. To ensure lengthened lashes, try rotating the brush from root to tip as you apply it - it's a tricky technique to master, but it works.

Feel the stretch

No.7 Extreme Length Waterproof Mascara, €17.50, from Boots stores nationwide.



I've been road-testing this gem for the last few months and can tell you that this is definitely worth popping on your makeup radar. It's super lengthening and defining on the lashes and works really well with multiple applications, ie no clumping or smudging. This mascara is also one of the longest-lasting ones I've tested - it's still going strong four months after use. Gorgeous option.

Double-barrelled

Huda Beauty Legit Lashes, €22, from brownthomas.com, arnotts.ie, Boots nationwide and hudabeauty.com. Expand Close Huda beauty Legit Lashes / Facebook

If you're on the lookout for a new mascara, check out this new launch, which is actually two full-size mascaras in one tube. It isn't a waterproof mascara, but it's still pretty mega. These are both ultra-black formulas with two brushes, one at each side - one end holds the volume mascara brush, the other end is a curl-and-length brush. If you fancy volume on your lashes one day, use the volume end; if you fancy curl and length on your eyes, you can use the other end. Two mascara birds, one stone! These mascaras can also be used together for mega-watt peepers - just remember to use the volume mascara first. For best results, apply both layers before the product dries on your lashes - so you have to work quickly.

Big and bold

Maybelline Colossal Waterproof Mascara, €9.99, from pharmacies nationwide. Expand Close Maybelline Colossal Waterproof Mascara / Facebook

I love a round, fluffy, oversized mascara brush (this is best for lash volume and thickness rather than length) and you'd be hard pushed to find a more gigantic mascara brush than this bruiser. This is also enriched with collagen, so your lashes don't get that horrible dry, cracked feeling. It will also load well before clumping (to avoid clumping in general, try not to let your lashes dry between applying coats).