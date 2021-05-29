| 14.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

From ribs to pizzas - grill in style this weekend with Donal Skehan's best BBQ dishes

From Korean ribs to perfect pizzas - these BBQ dishes are smokin' hot

Korean Flanken Style Short Ribs Expand

Close

Korean Flanken Style Short Ribs

Korean Flanken Style Short Ribs

Korean Flanken Style Short Ribs

In an attempt to keep our heads screwed on during lockdown, myself and my wife Sofie take it in turns to get out for some fresh air by ourselves most mornings, before the onslaught of daily demands kick off from our two under three.

My routine is get out early before everyone is up, take some deep breaths and clear the mud in my mind in an attempt to get some clarity on the day. It's quite the juggling act to get little slivers of time by a laptop before the distractions of nap-time, lunch-time, potty training and driving the choo-choo train around the track take precedence.

Getting this walk in the morning is a little semblance of self-love and we've stuck to it pretty well for the last few weeks. The other morning as I pulled on my shorts and a jumper, I was quickly reminded of the indecisive Irish weather I grew up with. I've been made soft by four years in Los Angeles, where the weather tends not to attack you when you walk out the front door. Despite the fact it is nearly June, I found myself pulling the sleeves over my hands and clenching them tightly to try and bring a little warmth to the morning as I battled my way down the road against a fairly ferocious wind.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy