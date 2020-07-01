Former Miss Ireland Andrea Roche shares the beauty secrets behind her glowing skin

What are some of your favourite summer time make- up items to get that summer glow?

Charlotte Tilbury has a beautiful easy highlighter called the Beauty Light Wand which I love. I use it to illuminate the skin on my nose and cheeks and it is just fab. Summer is all about bright, fresh, dewy skin, so to achieve this, I use Armani Luminous Silk Foundation as it is light in texture but still offers great coverage. I don't like heavy concealers especially now that I am in my 40s so I prefer a brightening concealer, Touche Eclat works great for me for under the eyes. For soft dewy lips I use Aliso's sugar lip scrub twice a week and Aliso mint lip balm every day. Both of the Aliso products have a very specific organic formulations that keep my lips in great condition for summer.

Do you change up your skincare routine during the summer months?

I do change up my skincare routine every so often but not specifically for the summer. I might change my routine a little when I try something new and find it works brilliantly. That said, there was a specific type of product that I was always searching for but I could never quite find the one that made a very noticeable difference, so I decided to create it myself! It's going to be my next ALISO product. It's a one of a kind formula, literally no other brand has it. I'm over the moon with the results it gives and those who have tested it are raving about it also. All I can say for now is that it makes such a beautiful difference to skin. What are your desert island beauty products? Lancôme Hypnôse Mascara, Benefit Hoola Bronzer, ALISO Lip Balms and Lip Scrubs, Aliso's Organic facial oil which will be launching soon and of course a good SPF 50. What's the best beauty tip you picked up over your years of modelling? Cleaning your make-up brushes regularly with baby shampoo - it is so important to apply your make-up with really clean brushes. Look after the skin on your neck - people often neglect their neck and décolletage areas. Any tips on keeping our hair looking good during the summer months? I really love Alfa Parf Scalp Rebalancing Shampoo and Joico's Luster Lock Shine and Repair Treatment. I think it's worth investing in high- quality products with great ingredients. What is the biggest beauty myth in your opinion? That the more you spend on a product the better it is. Often you are paying for packaging or a celebrity face and the ingredients are no better than a drug store product. Andrea Roche is the MD of AR Talent & Model Agency and founder of Irish organic skincare brand Aliso Beauty. Aliso Organic lip balms available at pharmacies nationwide, alisobeauty.com.


