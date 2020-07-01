| 15.4°C Dublin

Former Miss Ireland Andrea Roche shares the beauty secrets behind her glowing skin

What are some of your favourite summer time make- up items to get that summer glow?

Charlotte Tilbury has a beautiful easy highlighter called the Beauty Light Wand which I love. I use it to illuminate the skin on my nose and cheeks and it is just fab. Summer is all about bright, fresh, dewy skin, so to achieve this, I use Armani Luminous Silk Foundation as it is light in texture but still offers great coverage. I don't like heavy concealers especially now that I am in my 40s so I prefer a brightening concealer, Touche Eclat works great for me for under the eyes. For soft dewy lips I use Aliso's sugar lip scrub twice a week and Aliso mint lip balm every day. Both of the Aliso products have a very specific organic formulations that keep my lips in great condition for summer.

Do you change up your skincare routine during the summer months?