Eve Hewson: 'Dad thinks he's the Irish Kris Jenner'

With three high-profile roles this year, Eve Hewson is stepping out of the shadow of her father, U2 frontman Bono. In an exclusive interview, she opens up about life back home in Dublin during lockdown, being single and how the #MeToo movement changed her mind about giving up acting.

Eve Hewson. Photo by Michael Buckner/Deadline/Shutterstock (10540629hj) Expand
Eve Hewson. Photo by Taylor Jewel Expand
Family values: Eve (right) with her mother Ali, father, and U2 frontman, Bono and sister Jordan Expand
Sweetest thing: Eve as Anna Wetherell in BBC's adaptation of The Luminaries Expand

Eve Hewson. Photo by Michael Buckner/Deadline/Shutterstock (10540629hj)

Eve Hewson. Photo by Taylor Jewel

Family values: Eve (right) with her mother Ali, father, and U2 frontman, Bono and sister Jordan

Sweetest thing: Eve as Anna Wetherell in BBC's adaptation of The Luminaries

Shilpa Ganatra

Eve Hewson is a few minutes late for our Zoom call, and full of apologies because of it. She explains she got the timings mixed up, and only realised during the family lunch. It's easily forgiven, especially as it's rare for the Hewson clan to be in Dublin at the same time. In less pandemicy times, her job as an actor whisks her away from everyday life for weeks at a time; her older sister Jordan resides near her in Brooklyn, New York, and her father…well, he could be anywhere in the world, given that he's Bono.

For lockdown, the Hewsons returned from the four corners to the family home in Killiney. Eve is using it as a time for reconnection - especially as she left Dublin 10 years ago, when her younger brothers weren't even teenagers - and rest.

"I've been sleeping like a maniac. I think I've basically slept through half of the entire pandemic," she says in her New York-toned accent. "I'm genuinely enjoying it, because when I'm filming, I have to get up at like 4am."