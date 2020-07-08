| 7.9°C Dublin

Enjoy summer picnic perfection with super salads and sambos from Donal Skehan

Sandwiches and salads deliver a taste of summer even if the weather is a washout

Honey Roast Potato Salad with Green Anchovy Dressing & Shaved Onion

Dreams of perfect Irish picnics are often dashed by the onslaught of four seasons in one day, even at the height of summer. Coming from Sweden, my wife, Sofie, has always said that there's no bad weather, just bad clothes, but I still haven't mastered being Irish weather-ready.

With many elements of lockdown being lifted, we were treated to some grandparent duty recently, where we got a chance to head out for a proper walk and a picnic. Skipping out of the house minus kiddos like it was a prison break, we left armed with roast chicken sambos and the roast potato salad you'll find here. Cut to 30 minutes in, halfway up a hill, and we were drenched!

I know somewhere over the course of the next few summer months, our perfect picnic lies in wait and the recipes here will have you ready for success. A roast chicken sandwich done right is a thing of beauty - roast the chicken yourself with lemon and thyme and plenty of salt or pick up a rotisserie chicken to go. Either way, sandwiched between thick-sliced batch bread with streaky bacon, tomatoes and baby gem with peppery Dijon mustard mayo, it's a picnic must-have.