Enjoy summer picnic perfection with super salads and sambos from Donal Skehan

Dreams of perfect Irish picnics are often dashed by the onslaught of four seasons in one day, even at the height of summer. Coming from Sweden, my wife, Sofie, has always said that there's no bad weather, just bad clothes, but I still haven't mastered being Irish weather-ready.

With many elements of lockdown being lifted, we were treated to some grandparent duty recently, where we got a chance to head out for a proper walk and a picnic. Skipping out of the house minus kiddos like it was a prison break, we left armed with roast chicken sambos and the roast potato salad you'll find here. Cut to 30 minutes in, halfway up a hill, and we were drenched!

I know somewhere over the course of the next few summer months, our perfect picnic lies in wait and the recipes here will have you ready for success. A roast chicken sandwich done right is a thing of beauty - roast the chicken yourself with lemon and thyme and plenty of salt or pick up a rotisserie chicken to go. Either way, sandwiched between thick-sliced batch bread with streaky bacon, tomatoes and baby gem with peppery Dijon mustard mayo, it's a picnic must-have.

Potato salad is a classic part of outdoor eating but if I'm going to serve it, I want it to have intriguing textures in the form of honey roast potatoes, crispy onions and shaved crunchy veg, and served lightly dressed with a salty, fresh green dressing. My take on a pasta salad is a side step from the usual fare too - I like to toss freshly cooked pasta with a simple tomato pesto that can be chopped together right on the chopping board while the pasta cooks. It's a fresh and delicious addition to any picnic. Honey Roast Potato Salad Serves 4 A potato salad with a difference and a far cry from the mayo-laden ones most of us grew up with. Seek out jars or tubs of crispy onions in most supermarkets (they're a great store-cupboard ingredient) or shallow-fry thinly sliced ones until crisp and golden before draining on kitchen paper. They are a wonderful crispy addition to this seriously addictive potato salad. The dressing here is open to interpretation: reduce the amount of anchovies if they are particularly salty or omit entirely if they're not your thing. Ingredients For the salad: 1kg baby potatoes, halved lengthways 3 tbsp olive oil 2 tbsp honey 1 red onion, thinly sliced 4 radishes, thinly sliced 100g crispy onions For the anchovy dressing: Large handful of flat-leaf parsley, roughly chopped 6 anchovies 3 garlic cloves, peeled 50ml extra-virgin olive oil Zest and juice of 1 lemon Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper Method 1. Heat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. 2. Arrange the potatoes on a large roasting tray, drizzle with oil and toss to combine. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and pop into the oven for 35-40 minutes, until crispy, caramelised and golden. Toss halfway through, drizzling with the honey. 3. Blitz half the parsley, anchovies and garlic together until finely chopped. Add the extra-virgin olive oil and lemon, and season and pulse again to combine. 4. Once the potatoes have fully cooked, toss in the dressing along with the red onion and radishes. 5. Arrange on a platter or in a lunch box and sprinkle over the crispy onions and remaining parsley. Chopping Board Pesto Pasta Expand Close Chopping Board Pesto Pasta by Donal Skehan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Chopping Board Pesto Pasta by Donal Skehan Serves 2 No food processor is required for this instant pesto, made right there on your chopping board. As with any simple pasta recipe, the quality of the ingredients used directly affects the end result so do seek out the best-quality tomatoes and Parmesan. Ingredients 400g pasta (penne, rigatoni or tortiglioni) 1 garlic clove 50g pine nuts 100g bunch of basil, leaves picked 8-10 medium vine-ripened tomatoes 30g Parmesan, finely grated 100-150ml olive oil Sea salt and black pepper Method 1. Cook the pasta in a large pan of boiling salted water for 10-12 minutes until just al dente. 2. Meanwhile, crush the garlic and a good pinch of sea salt with the flat of a knife on a chopping board until smooth. Toast the pine nuts and tip onto the board with the garlic, and roughly chop with the basil and tomatoes until you have a chunky mix. 3. Tip into a large bowl and blend with the Parmesan and olive oil. 4. As soon as the pasta is cooked, drain and add it to the bowl. Mix until it's completely coated in the pesto. Check the seasoning and serve. Roast Chicken Sandwich Expand Close Roast Chicken Sandwich by Donal Skehan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Roast Chicken Sandwich by Donal Skehan Serves 2 The art of a really good sandwich is often forgotten but assembling a beauty like this will remind you why it's all worth the effort. This is essentially a chicken club sandwich and you are welcome to toast the bread, but I prefer the squishiness of the white bread as you devour... Ingredients 4 tbsp mayonnaise 2 tbsp Dijon mustard 4 slices of thick-sliced white bread 2 large heirloom tomatoes, sliced ¼-inch thick 1 head of baby gem lettuce, leaves removed 1 avocado, sliced into wedges 200g roast chicken, shredded 100g streaky bacon, cooked 2 gherkins, thinly sliced Method 1. Mix the mayonnaise and Dijon together in a bowl. Spread the mayo mix on one side of each slice of bread. 2. Top this with the tomatoes, baby gem, avocado, chicken, bacon and gherkins. 3. Sandwich together with the other piece of bread before repeating with the remaining ingredients. Wrap in parchment paper or stick in a lunch box. Bite-sized Hill Of Howth Honey Expand Close Hill Of Howth Honey / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Hill Of Howth Honey The joy of tracking down local honey should never be underestimated. I was out the door the minute I spotted Hill of Howth Honey in local shops. Little jars of raw, coarse- filtered honey and containers of raw honeycomb are produced in small batches from the wild garden flowers and trees of Howth's peninsula. You can watch the bees at work over on Instagram @hillofhowthhoney. Roast Pork Shoulder Expand Close Pork shoulder / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pork shoulder As life slowly returns to normality, we've been excited to catch up with family over Sunday dinners, a tradition we wanted to revive now that we're back in Ireland. Last weekend I picked up a free-range pork shoulder from our local butcher, Higgins at Sutton Cross. Rubbed with sea salt and fennel seeds, and roasted slowly with lemon zest and rosemary, it was a treat. Walnut block Expand Close Walnut Block / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Walnut Block The weather has been encouraging us to have some cosy evenings in over the past while, and last weekend we tracked down a bottle or two of the white wine that was served at our wedding. Walnut Block Sauvignon Blanc was enjoyed with some Swedish midsummer-style langoustines that we got from Glenmar Shellfish.