Ellen Coyne: 'My social media feed has never been duller, or more warm  and wholesome. And I love it'

It's funny how my first instinct when I see something beautiful is to reach for my phone. When I turned the corner into the entrance of Stephen's Green this week, my hand immediately slid into the depths of my coat pocket to seek out the cold and familiar casing.

The leaves on the trees lining the path around the park have crisped and gone blonde. The ground is covered in a quilt of leaves in every conceivable shade of autumn. The whole park, as a result, is drenched in a fabulous golden glare. This is why I've always thought words like "blossoming" and "blooming" shouldn't be just for springtime. For me, the trees really peak at this time of year.

I had my phone out to take a picture in that kind of surreptitious, embarrassed way that you do when you risk degrading yourself by Instagramming alone, in public. I soon realised a woman was standing behind me, politely waiting for me to finish. Scarlet, I abandoned my little photoshoot and shoved my phone into my pocket before scooting on out of her way.

But when I stole a look behind me, I saw that she had her phone out too. And in front of me, a jogger stopped dead to do the same. Now that I looked, there were at least four different strangers I could see all in the same pose: stationary still, with both hands clasped around a phone held aloft as if in an act of salutation, or worship. Everyone, and I mean everyone, was stopping to take a picture of the trees.

Such an observation would usually make excellent fodder for a more contrary column than this one. It would be presented as an example of the tragedy of modern life, and our feverish desire to document things rather than experience them. But seeing people stop to take pictures of trees uplifts me. I think there's a sweet vulnerability to it. It's the closest any of us will get to turning to a stranger in the park and saying, "Yes, it is beautiful, isn't it?" And what's more, I like seeing other people's pictures of trees now more than ever.

My social media feed has never been duller, and I love it. My evening scroll brings me dispatches from people's cutlery drawers and saucepan presses, which I watch going from chaotic to catalogued in a single swipe. I watch as people take me through the detailed tedium of making soup and tiling bathrooms. And every weekend, without fail, there will be Instagram posts of trees and parks and walks.

Most of us have nothing ostentatious to point our cameras at anymore. There's little to no material left to help us maintain the fantasy version of our own lives, which we crafted and curated on social media. But nobody's feed dried up, which is the part that I like. We're still picking up our phones and pointing them at the things that we think might be beautiful, or simply pleasant.

Social media is derided as a place where the superficial reigns supreme. Maybe that was a fair argument before, but it isn't now. My feed is now a warmer and more wholesome place. I am delighted that the mundane comforts of the world have been promoted, and are now deemed worthy of a post or a story all on their own. I feel snug watching other people's monotony.

Reminders of the old way of doing things are not welcome. Maybe out of sentimentality for our former lives, people sometimes post nostalgic throwbacks to different times in packed bars or on far-flung beaches. I recoil every time one of these interrupts my feed. Old snaps of airport pints and extravagant mini breaks look too odd to me now that I've been conditioned by Covid. I'm interested in seeing pictures of extreme normality only.

The picture album on my phone is now a catalogue of the brilliantly boring. There's a picture of an exceptionally large slug that I papped on a walk, a series of photographs of my living room after a Big Clean, and a perfectly mediocre stew that I made, which has been shot from various angles. It's a spectacularly dull portrait of a blissfully unremarkable life. Oh, and there are the trees. There are always lots and lots of pictures of the trees.

