Donal Skehan: Say goodbye to those lockdown love handles with my three dad-bod-friendly bowls

Say goodbye to the Covid kilos with these hearty bowls

Teriyaki Tofu Bowls with Cauli Rice, Cucumber &amp; Carrot Slaw. Photo: Donal Skehan Expand
Honey &amp; Mustard Chicken Salad Bowl with Sweet Potato Mash, Rocket and Crispy Chickpeas. Photo: Sarah-Kim Watchorn Expand
Spiced Prawns with Mexican Bean Stew &amp; Avocado Salsa. Photo: Donal Skehan Expand

Dad bod, the scourge of the modern middle-aged man. A label more than a specific condition pushed upon overworked and under-rested men. At least that's my excuse.

I've been lean for most of my life but the last few years of work, travel and fatherhood have facilitated the little pouch and belt loosening. It creeps up slowly and efforts to reverse it proceed at a snail's pace.

At the beginning of this year I was all set to take the new year by the horns and get life back on track. After two years of parenthood and years of running around with little rest before that, it was time to get back to some positive patterns and routines that had fallen by the wayside due to juggling nap times, nappies and work. After a mere three weeks of sweating in the gym and sticking to my new dad-bod bowl regime, Covid-19 hit and, like most people, my plans went out the window.