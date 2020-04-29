| 5.6°C Dublin

Donal Skehan: Move over sourdough - four of the easiest breads to bake at home

Move over, sourdough - this week's instantly gratifying bread recipes are perfect for lockdown home-bakers

Do we really need to be a nation of sourdough home-bakers? I worry about the amount of failed sourdough starters sitting in people's kitchens right about now. Online there are now what you might describe as self-help groups dedicated to people with dodgy sourdough loaves that didn't quite cut it after the days of work that went into them.

I'm all for the benefits of sourdough, but I like to leave it to the artisans, unless of course you really have something to prove to yourself. Perhaps I'm bitter, as I say all this as a self-confessed failed sourdough starter father.

I tried my hand at it a couple of years ago after falling in love with the bread baked at a Swedish organic cafe called Gunnebo on the grounds of an old castle close to where Sofie grew up in Gothenburg. The Swedes are well-known for their baking prowess and armed with the recipe for Gunnebo's crusty chewy loaves, I set about making them at home. Three limp and lifeless loaves later, my patience ran out and I soon reverted back to the breads I learned growing up.