Donal Skehan: Inspired lunch box meals for school, home and work

Heading into back to school time with all the uncertainty Covid-19 is providing, I’m glad to escape to the west even if it is just for a couple of days. So while we pack up the car and hit the road, I want to share some recipes that are great for dinner and even better in a lunch box the next day.

I always think really good lunch box recipes rely on killer flavours that make you look forward to lunchtime and the sauce that accompanies the Korean Fried Chicken Bowls here does exactly that.

Humming with ginger, garlic, gochujang and sesame oil, the sauce is addictive on its own but tossed through crispy chicken pieces and served with sticky rice, shavedveggies and plenty of herbs it’s next level. It keeps well served hot or cold, making it an ideal lunch box filler.

If simplicity is the key to your meal prepping, the Garlic Butter Chicken here with hummus and couscous is hardly even a recipe, relying heavily on store-bought cheat’s ingredients. It’s all about assembly and still delivers a solid lunch with hardly any effort..

Lastly, a lunch box inspired by our time in LA: The California Bowl is a little slice of sunshine with a turmeric poached egg, primarily an aesthetically pleasing way to cook an egg, but the perfect sunny, oozy centrepiece for a grain bowl with plenty of fresh veggies. Again, serve hot or cold and you have a speedy supper or a box full of goodness.

Plenty of ideas to whet your appetite and have you nailing your lunch box game in no time.

Korean Fried Chicken Bowls

Cook time: 30 minutes

Serves: 4

If you've ever tried Korean fried chicken you will no doubt be addicted to its instant appeal. Super crispy chicken bathed in a sauce made spicy by the addition of gochujang, Korea's famous spice paste. In this recipe nuggets of chicken thigh meat are made crispy without a deep fat fryer and instead are baked in the oven unashamedly with the help of crushed cornflakes. It's a crispy chicken tip that works a treat. Serve this up for dinner or save it for a lunch box, either way it's a treat of a meal.

For the chicken:

8 chicken thighs, cut into bite-size pieces

250ml buttermilk

100g cornflakes, crushed to a fine crumb

75g plain flour

2 tsp chilli powder

2 tsp garlic powder

Sunflower oil spray

For the sauce:

8 cloves of garlic, finely grated

1 large thumb-sized piece of ginger, finely grated

6 tbsp light soy sauce

75g gochujang (Korean chilli paste)

4 tbsp rice vinegar

1 tbsp sesame oil

2 tbsp dark brown sugar

For the bowls:

250g sticky rice, cooked

½ red cabbage, thinly sliced

6 spring onions, thinly sliced

1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds

A good handful of coriander leaves

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 200C.

2. In a large bowl, mix the buttermilk with a generous season of sea salt and ground black pepper. Add the chicken to the bowl and marinate for at least 30 minutes. Set aside.

3. Pour the cornflakes in a large freezer bag and with a rolling pin, crush the cornflakes until you have a coarse powder. Add the rest of the coating ingredients to the bag along with salt and pepper. Seal the bag and shake the dry mix until all ingredients are well combined.

4 Pour the dry mix in a large wide shallow bowl. One by one using tongs, dip each marinated chicken piece (shaking off any excess) in the dry mix until coated on all sides.

5. Arrange chicken on a baking sheet with parchment paper and lightly spritz with sunflower oil. Cook in the oven for 30 minutes or until the chicken is cooked and crispy, turning halfway through to make sure they're golden on all sides.

6. While the chicken cooks, prepare the sauce. In a small saucepan whisk together the garlic, ginger, soy sauce, gochujang, rice vinegar, sesame oil and brown sugar.

7. Place the saucepan on a medium heat and bring to a low simmer, cooking until the sugar is just dissolved - about 3 minutes. Set aside.

8. Once the chicken has cooked, brush with the sauce and serve any remaining sauce alongside.

9. Assemble serving bowls with the sticky rice, cabbage, spring onions, chicken pieces, sesame seeds and plenty of coriander. Drizzle with more of the spicy sauce as needed.





Serves: 2

This is the recipe that gave me the idea for my cookbook Meals in Minutes - it's the perfect example of a dinner for which the ingredients can be bunged into a shopping basket on the way home from work. Its key cheat ingredients are garlic butter, shop-bought hummus and a couscous salad. You can get some fantastic prepared couscous salads; try one with feta and lemon or Moroccan with sultanas or chargrilled veg - you could even try a cauliflower couscous in this recipe.





Garlic Butter Chicken with Hummus & Couscous

Garlic Butter Chicken with Hummus & CousCous. Picture: Donal Skehan

Garlic Butter Chicken with Hummus & CousCous. Picture: Donal Skehan

Ingredients

2 chicken breasts

1 tbsp olive oil

30g garlic butter

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

125g red pepper hummus (about ½ tub)

200-250g tub fresh couscous salad

Handful of flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling

Sea salt and black pepper





Method

1. First butterfly the chicken breasts: put each one on a chopping board and with the flat of your hand on top, use a sharp knife to slice into the thick side of the breast, being careful not to cut all the way through. Open out the breast and season well on both sides.

2. Heat the olive oil and garlic butter in a large frying pan and fry the chicken for 2-3 minutes, then turn over, add the lemon zest and fry for a further 3-4 minutes until golden on both sides. Set aside to rest for 5 minutes.

3. Spread a dollop of the hummus on to 2 plates. Mix the couscous salad with the parsley and a good squeeze of lemon in a bowl and spoon it on top of the hummus. Slice the chicken thinly and pile on top of the couscous. Squeeze over a little more lemon juice, drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil and serve.





California Lunch Bowl

California Lunch Bowl. Picture: Donal Skehan

California Lunch Bowl. Picture: Donal Skehan

Serves: 4

One of my favourite health-conscious cafes in Los Angeles, Honey Hi, serves these turmeric-poached egg bowls. Although grain bowls have had a bit of a bad rap for being a bit faddy, they are quick to make and tasty too. I treat this type of lunch or dinner as an opportunity for a fridge clear-out and anything goes here - roast vegetables, leftover meat, pickled cucumber - basically whatever takes your fancy. Ready-cooked pouches of grains and lentils are a great time-saving ingredient.

Ingredients

2 tsp ground turmeric

1 tsp vinegar

2 x 250g packets of ready- cooked mixed grains or grains and lentils

2 avocados, sliced

¼-½ red cabbage, finely shredded

Handful of wild rocket

4 large free-range eggs

2 tbsp dukkah

For the dressing:

3 tbsp white wine vinegar

Juice of ½ lime

1 garlic clove

3-4 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

Small handful of fresh chives, snipped

Sea salt and black pepper

Method

1. Bring a saucepan with 5-7cm of water to the boil and add the turmeric and vinegar, then reduce to a very gentle simmer.

2. Meanwhile, heat up the grains according to the packet instructions and divide it between 4 bowls. Top with the avocado, red cabbage and rocket leaves.

3. Make the dressing: blend the white wine vinegar, lime juice, garlic and seasoning together in a bowl, then gradually whisk in the oil and stir in the chives. Drizzle all over the grains, avocado and cabbage.

4. Poach the eggs in the saucepan of simmering water for 2-3 minutes until set but still soft. Drain and place on top of the dressed bowl. Sprinkle with the dukkah and serve straight away.





















