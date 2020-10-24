Diarmuid Gavin: the evergreen shrubs to give cheer all year round

October and November are prime planting season. Yes, it's time to get your bulbs in but you can also be planting perennials, trees and shrubs. Why is now such a good time? Because the soil is still warm but, unlike the summer months, there's less risk of drought and the soil tends to be moist. Later on, the earth can freeze or be waterlogged but right now it's pliable and welcoming to newcomers. However, anything that's borderline tender or exotic is probably best left until spring, as it won't benefit from shivering all winter long.

If you've a new plot or are pondering improvements to your existing garden, consider the role of evergreen shrubs and what they might add. Evergreen shrubs are our companions in winter, providing structure and interest after the deciduous trees and shrubs have fluttered their leaves away.

There's a balance to be struck between evergreen and deciduous planting - you don't want to entirely dominate the space with evergreen; you're aiming for gentle punctuation and rhythms through the space. By using different leaf shapes and textures and variegations, you will not only have an interesting backdrop throughout the flowering season but will also extend the beauty of your garden well into the winter months.

I use Prunus laurocerasus, or cherry laurel, in lots of gardens. It's dependable, versatile and hardy. The dark, dense foliage creates a very useful barrier, acting as a solid windbreak and background for more delicate planting. It makes a glossy green hedge and grows even in lower light levels.

Choisya ternata, the Mexican orange blossom, is another common evergreen which we can sometimes take for granted but has much to offer, including fragrant foliage and flowers.

Delicious, fragrant flowers are the reward for growing Osmanthus x burkwoodii. It has small, dark-green leaves and in spring is laden with white flowers that are highly scented - an absolute joy.

Other gorgeous-smelling evergreen shrubs include sweet box, Sarcococca, which has a divine winter scent; Azara microphylla, which has tiny yellow, vanilla- scented flowers in spring; Daphne, for powerfully perfumed pink flowers, and the common enough Mahonia (pictured above), which has sprays of yellow-scented flowers in winter.

Fatsia japonica (above), or the castor oil plant, is another familiar plant but one that is nonetheless dramatic and sculptural in winter - the foliage is so shapely, it does well in most soils and is particularly valuable in shady spots. There is a recent introduction, Fatsia polycarpa 'Green Fingers', whose leaves are more finely shaped and will introduce an exotic feel to the shrubbery.

A careful selection of some easily available shrubs can keep your garden alive while the rest of the plants hibernate. Remember to keep evergreens watered after planting and during dry spells for their first year, as they continue to lose water through their leaves.

A generous mulching of manure, bark chips or compost will help to seal in available moisture and slowly release nutrients.





Top Tip

I recommend Skimmia as a reliable performer, with a good compact shape and winter interest in the form of flowers and berries.

