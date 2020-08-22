| 13.7°C Dublin

Diarmuid Gavin on how to give your garden a taste of the tropics all year round with a host of exotic evergreen plants

 

Our garden has recently become the home of the new RTÉ television series Gardening Together. I have been planting it with gusto only for about five years and, while the majority of it is host to a variety of shrubs, grasses, bulbs and tonnes of perennials - in effect, a colourful profusion tempered by greenery - the section I've been seeking to perfect uses a limited palette... just evergreen plants. It's relatively small, at less than 10 metres square, and surrounds a pond.

I've packed it with some favourite plants which have bold and dramatic forms. They combine to create an all-year-round subtropical appearance. Handily, it's also relatively low-maintenance via a combination of structural trees and shrubs heavily underplanted with ground cover.

So, what's in this evergreen plot? Taking centre stage are several majestic Dicksonia antarctica or tree ferns (pictured above). Grouped together, they form a mini tropical forest. Hardiness can be a problem for this Australian native in colder areas. The crown is where new fronds develop so cover this area with either some old fronds or straw or hessian during winter.