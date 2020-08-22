Diarmuid Gavin on how to give your garden a taste of the tropics all year round with a host of exotic evergreen plants

Our garden has recently become the home of the new RTÉ television series Gardening Together. I have been planting it with gusto only for about five years and, while the majority of it is host to a variety of shrubs, grasses, bulbs and tonnes of perennials - in effect, a colourful profusion tempered by greenery - the section I've been seeking to perfect uses a limited palette... just evergreen plants. It's relatively small, at less than 10 metres square, and surrounds a pond.

I've packed it with some favourite plants which have bold and dramatic forms. They combine to create an all-year-round subtropical appearance. Handily, it's also relatively low-maintenance via a combination of structural trees and shrubs heavily underplanted with ground cover.

So, what's in this evergreen plot? Taking centre stage are several majestic Dicksonia antarctica or tree ferns (pictured above). Grouped together, they form a mini tropical forest. Hardiness can be a problem for this Australian native in colder areas. The crown is where new fronds develop so cover this area with either some old fronds or straw or hessian during winter.

Trachycarpus fortunei or Chusan palm is one of the hardiest palms available. It grows high in the mountains of China so is usually well able to tolerate whatever an Irish winter can throw at it. However, it does best when protected from strong winds, which can tear the leaves. I'm growing it for its fibrous, stout trunk and the fabulous fan-shaped foliage. Adding to the exotic feel is Cordyline australis, another tropical-looking shrub that may need a bit of TLC to survive very cold winters. As it matures, it adapts and becomes stronger but, when younger, wrap the stem with fleece. Its spiky appearance introduces a different texture, which contrasts well with the soft mounds of Buxus sempervirens or box, great domes of solid-looking green. Geranium palmatum provides great ground cover and a welcome pop of pink as the copious flowers emerge from May onwards. A hardy geranium, this will happily self-seed into any bit of bare soil and therefore does a great job of weed suppression. Epimedium is my other favourite ground cover to use here - I love the heart-shaped leaves, its ability to thrive in difficult, dry conditions and the very beautiful, if tiny, flowers in spring.

Geranium Schefflera taiwaniana comes from the jungles of Taiwan and this has endured the big snows of the last few years. If you're familiar with the umbrella tree as a house plant, this is its hardy cousin and has similar-shaped leaves. It does like a bit of shelter and shade to flourish - in my garden, it cosies up to the verandah for winter protection. And popping up as conical spires throughout the plot are large bay trees (Laurus nobilis). These were once the dancing stars of a garden that we created at the Chelsea Flower Show, pirouetting gently every 15 minutes. They've come to a standstill here, where I can admire their beautiful conical shape. Finally, two more specimens complete the collection. Astelia, with its silvery, light-reflecting, strappy leaves, adds a lightness and contrast. Check for hardiness in your area - here it is tucked well in amongst other plants which will provide some protection. I also added a large black-stemmed bamboo, Phyllostachys nigra. This is a graceful bamboo; however, it has a tendency to spread so I have it nicely restricted so that it won't invade the rest of the plot. Top Tip A major enemy of tree ferns is drought in summer, so make sure to water these Australian natives plentifully during dry seasons.