Diarmuid Gavin: Kerry coastline offers up a treasure trove of colourful plants with proven staying power

The Kingdom's coast offers up a treasure trove of colourful plants with proven staying power

Diarmuid Gavin

On a recent trip to Ballinskelligs on our south-west coast the hedgerows were looking even more exuberant than usual (pictured). Fiery orange crocosmia clashed with fuchsia bushes laden with their exotic purple and red flowers. This is Fuchsia magellanica, or the humming bird fuchsia which, although from Chile, is quite at home in these isles in areas where frost is rare. More pronounced than usual, perhaps as a result of our unusually warm spring, was the purple Lythrum or loosestrife which was running riot, the upright magenta flowers' spikes providing lots of nectar for local butterflies.

And whoever decided on a plantation of hydrangeas on the road to Glenbeigh in Co Kerry made an inspired decision. They look awesome! If you're looking for a garden flower with show appeal, hydrangea flowers (pictured below) are truly stunning. Large globes of flowers cover this shrub in summer and spring. Although their appearance may seem high maintenance, with the right conditions and care, hydrangeas are actually fairly easy to grow.

Reaching up to 15ft in height, they grow quickly and often fill in a space in just one summer. With flowers starting in spring and often lasting throughout summer into early autumn, hydrangea flowers can be the foundation plant of your landscape.