Diarmuid Gavin: Kerry coastline offers up a treasure trove of colourful plants with proven staying power

On a recent trip to Ballinskelligs on our south-west coast the hedgerows were looking even more exuberant than usual (pictured). Fiery orange crocosmia clashed with fuchsia bushes laden with their exotic purple and red flowers. This is Fuchsia magellanica, or the humming bird fuchsia which, although from Chile, is quite at home in these isles in areas where frost is rare. More pronounced than usual, perhaps as a result of our unusually warm spring, was the purple Lythrum or loosestrife which was running riot, the upright magenta flowers' spikes providing lots of nectar for local butterflies.

And whoever decided on a plantation of hydrangeas on the road to Glenbeigh in Co Kerry made an inspired decision. They look awesome! If you're looking for a garden flower with show appeal, hydrangea flowers (pictured below) are truly stunning. Large globes of flowers cover this shrub in summer and spring. Although their appearance may seem high maintenance, with the right conditions and care, hydrangeas are actually fairly easy to grow.

Reaching up to 15ft in height, they grow quickly and often fill in a space in just one summer. With flowers starting in spring and often lasting throughout summer into early autumn, hydrangea flowers can be the foundation plant of your landscape.

Whatsapp Hydrangea Avoid planting directly underneath trees, which can lead to competition for water and nutrients. Hydrangeas like dappled or occasional shade, but they will not bloom in heavy shade. It isn't so much a question of do they prefer sun or shade, but rather more of a question of how much sun do hydrangeas need. Keep in mind that high winds can rip and damage leaves. They grow well in soil containing an abundance of organic material. Good drainage is vital. While hydrangeas like moist soil, they cannot tolerate being waterlogged. Soggy, poor-draining soils can cause root rot.When hydrangea plants are given plenty of growing space in the garden they don't need pruning. All that is required is the occasional removal of dead wood. Dead-heading hydrangeas will keep your plants blooming into autumn. You don't have to wait until the flower wilts - hydrangeas make excellent cut flowers. Leave those early autumn blooms in place to fade on their own. Elsewhere in the hedgerows, fragrant flower heads of wild angelica were attracting insects in their droves and I stopped to pick some as the stems are edible and can be used as a natural sweetener. I also inhaled the delicious scent of meadowsweet, its aromatic creamy panicles luring pollinating insects. This was once used as a source of salicylic acid, a natural pain reliever which was later to be synthesised into the drug aspirin, called after the botanical name for meadowsweet, Spirea. If you are in a very exposed situation, you will need to create some form of shelter belt to give smaller plants a chance to establish themselves. This could be in the form of a windbreak made up of tougher trees, for example our native hawthorn, native Scots pines, the evergreen oak, Sorbus and sycamores. Behind this you can create hedges and borders from shrubs and herbaceous plants. I'm often asked to recommend plants for exposed or windy sites so I made a note of the stand-out performers - if they do well here, they've passed the test and are tough cookies. Hebes are well adapted to seaside conditions - the varieties with thick rubbery leaves doing best. 'Blue Gem' is a variety you are bound to see if you visit the seaside this month - it has dark green round leaves and spikes of violet-blue flowers. I also came across a real beauty, the Koromiko hebe or willow-leaved hebe (Hebe salicifolia) which has narrow leaves and forms a very beautiful shape, almost oriental in appearance. This was doing well behind the protection of a shelter belt of rosa rugosa, the wild shrub rose and the long white flower spikes were just beginning to emerge. Olearia traversii, the daisy bush, is a much-used shelter belt shrub - it's a fast-growing evergreen with great tolerance for sea salt and high winds. It has small daisy-like flowers in summer. I saw some specimens that had grown tall protected by the shelter of a house and when backlit with evening sun, the gnarly trunk and silvery grey-green leaves gave it the appearance of olive trees. Really flourishing and looking their best were thick hedges of Escallonia rubra, covered in small tubular crimson flowers. The sticky nature of their leaves provides a defence against salt and were showing no signs of being burnt or damaged at all.

Top Tip The best place to plant hydrangeas is in a sheltered location with sunny mornings and shady afternoons. You often find this on the north or south side of your home.