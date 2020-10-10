| 5.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Diarmuid Gavin: It's the perfect time for bulb planting

Now's the time to plant those bulbs for next year's display

Diarmuid Gavin's bulbs Expand
Bulbs for planting Expand
Diarmuid Gavin's daffodils Expand

Close

Diarmuid Gavin's bulbs

Diarmuid Gavin's bulbs

Bulbs for planting

Bulbs for planting

Diarmuid Gavin's daffodils

Diarmuid Gavin's daffodils

/

Diarmuid Gavin's bulbs

Diarmuid Gavin

As hard as it is to say goodbye to the more opulently colourful time of the garden year, us gardeners welcome October. It's a productive and beautiful time. We look forward to the russets, golds and reds that will develop in the foliage of deciduous trees and shrubs while busily preparing the garden for spring.

One top autumn job is planting bulbs and it's one I always enjoy, dreaming of spring displays.

Planning is key to success with bulbs and this year I took my own advice in spring and photographed the garden when the bulbs were flowering. Now I can see exactly where there are big gaps and this weekend I'll get planting. In many cases I'll be planting more of the same, the reliable ones such as anemone blanda, crocus and miniature daffodils. They're all trouble-free and the flowers delight every year.