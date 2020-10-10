Diarmuid Gavin: It's the perfect time for bulb planting

As hard as it is to say goodbye to the more opulently colourful time of the garden year, us gardeners welcome October. It's a productive and beautiful time. We look forward to the russets, golds and reds that will develop in the foliage of deciduous trees and shrubs while busily preparing the garden for spring.

One top autumn job is planting bulbs and it's one I always enjoy, dreaming of spring displays.

Planning is key to success with bulbs and this year I took my own advice in spring and photographed the garden when the bulbs were flowering. Now I can see exactly where there are big gaps and this weekend I'll get planting. In many cases I'll be planting more of the same, the reliable ones such as anemone blanda, crocus and miniature daffodils. They're all trouble-free and the flowers delight every year.

I'm also going to introduce some muscari, the grape hyacinth, underneath the birch trees. It can be quite dry there but muscari should do the trick as they are tough and they'll also slowly colonise. This is a small bulb and perfect for your windowsill boxes, alpine troughs or small pots. Usually scented and in shades of pale to dark blue as well as pink and white, there's a yellow variety, Golden Fragrance' which has a delicious perfume. There's also a new fancy one called Plumosum which has feathery looking mauve flowers and is a little taller than most muscaris.

If you love growing plants as cut flowers, consider planting some ranunculus. These can go in the ground now or in spring. If it gets really cold where you are, you could grow them in pots in a cold greenhouse. The corms are like claws - plant the finger sides down. The choice of colours is vast from ravishing pinks to hot reds and oranges and cool whites.

Another tip is to plants bulbs as soon as you get them, with the exception of tulips, which should be planted in November. You place them two to three times their own size deep in soil. Plant a bit deeper in free-draining soil that tends to dry out in summer. Place them with their shoot facing upwards. Don't worry if you can't figure it out, the bulb will still grow towards the light.

When planting bulbs in pots, ensure your pot has drainage holes and add grit through compost to keep it free-draining. Layer compost about five inches in depth so bulbs have adequate depth to root into. Place bulbs fairly close together - they should be planted at a depth of three to four times their height, so depending on the pot size, you may need to layer more compost. Water in, and if squirrels are a problem in your area, cover with a wire mesh until spring.

To get the maximum out of a pot, try layering the bulbs as this allows you to grow great combinations of bulbs in the one pot or to have a succession of bulbs that commence flowering in February and continue through too May. Put the largest and latest-flowering bulbs at the bottom layer, for example, alliums and tulips. Don't pack them in too tightly - give them an inch or two to themselves. Now cover with a layer of compost and plant the next layer of bulbs (which will flower before the previous layer), like, for example, daffodils. You might stop at two layers, in which case cover with a good helping of compost. Or you can go for a third layer of smaller, earlier-flowering bulbs such as dwarf daffodil and iris reticulata. Don't worry about planting bulbs straight on top of each other - they will always find a route through, even if they have to bend their stems around bulbs.

Now is a good time for bulb maintenance as well. This simply means digging up and dividing those bulbs that have become congested and replanting them.