Cool summer beauty: Ruth Griffin's top beauty buys to get you through the hot and humid weather

Summer time is my favourite season. For me, this time of year is pure bliss, with the sunshine, heat and nature in full bloom all around us. As author Kellie Elmore wrote: "I love how summer just wraps its arms around you like a warm blanket." Although for some people, that "warm blanket" can feel a wee bit too heavy, humid and hot.

If you're one of those people suffering from the hotter month's humidity and generally heavier weather - which can manifest itself (beauty-wise) as lank, frizzy hair, oily-looking skin, makeup feeling too heavy and/or sliding off your face, your usual skincare not cutting the (beauty) mustard and dehydrated faces - this week I've listed some beauty handy helpers to keep you cool, calm and collected this summer.

One such handy helper to cool things down during the humid summer months is a water mist. Mists are big beauty business in South Korea, the skincare innovation capital of the world. South Koreans have a mist tucked away in their handbags for a quick spritz of cooling skin hydration throughout the day.

Some mists are just plain water (Avène and La Roche Posay have lovely options for just over a fiver), but today I've showcased the cult classic best-selling facial mist from Caudalie. It really is worth investing in this summer - not only for its cooling, dewy effect on the face but also for its zingy, all-natural, minty smell. Pop the bottle in the fridge to amp up the cooling vibe.

Expand Close Caudalie Beauty Elixir Mist / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Caudalie Beauty Elixir Mist

No sweat

A little summer pro trick of the trade to keep hot and bothered faces looking non-greasy is to use blotting papers. Most people use powder to diffuse shine, but this can lead to product overload and cakey, clogged looking skin (especially around nose pores). A pro tip is to dab blotting papers on to sweaty parts of the face to absorb grease - you can do this before and after applying foundation - so you get less shine with zero clogged pores or makeup overload!

Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Blotting Powder, €31 from Boots and Harvey Nichols.

Expand Close Fenty Beauty blotting powder / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Fenty Beauty blotting powder

Mozzie repellent

If the midges, insects and creepy crawlies really love you during the summer months, and you're on the lookout for an anti-insect lotion that is eco-friendly and non harmful to nature, try this divine scented option. This 100pc organic lotion spray is made from a combination of organic essential oils and contains no synthetic chemicals (ie DEET) and has been clinically proven to repel mosquitoes as well as many insect varieties (including ticks).

Lab Altho Organic Anti Mosquito Lotion, €16.99 from PurelyOrganic.ie.

Expand Close Lab Altho Organic Anti Mosquito Lotion / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lab Altho Organic Anti Mosquito Lotion

Misty marvel

This multi-tasking skin mist is Holly Willoughby's cult classic beauty boost. Made from 100pc natural ingredients (rose, mint, and glycerin for hydration) it can be used for myriad skin uses, ie to cool down sweaty faces, set/refresh your make-up, as a skin toner etc. Keep it in the fridge for added cooling and spritz on throughout the day - or keep it by your bed if you have night sweats for instant skin calming. It smells so divine. Gorgeous product.

Caudalie Beauty Elixir Mist, €13.50 from pharmacies nationwide.

Expand Close Caudalie Beauty Elixir Mist / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Caudalie Beauty Elixir Mist

Solid foundation

If your foundation seems to literally melt off your face during the hotter summer months, maybe think about swapping your usual make-up during the summer time? This is a sweat- and humidity-proof foundation, inspired by athletes, that is also water- and transfer-proof. Coming in six shades, this is a matte and oil-free option that blurs blemishes and evens out skin tone, staying put for up to 24 hours without transferring. Oily skins will like this gem.

Isa Dora Active All Day Wear Foundation Sweat/Humidity Proof , €17.95 from pharmacies nationwide.

Expand Close Isa Dora Active All Day Wear Foundation Sweat/Humidity Proof / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Isa Dora Active All Day Wear Foundation Sweat/Humidity Proof

Cool head

If you're feeling too hot and bothered to face a roasting hot hair dryer or any heated hair tools, why not ditch them altogether during the hotter summer months and use these instead? If you love that tousled, natural texture look, but not the frizzy unruliness that comes with those blow-dry-free days, just rub through this no-heat, no-hassle styler. With two personalised formulas (one for fine/medium and the other for thick hair), just a pump or two of this hair cream will define and enhance your hair's natural texture - but keep frizz in check all day. Just scrunch, tousle, and go!

JOICO Zero Heat - for Fine/Medium Hair and Thick Hair, €21 from hair salons nationwide, beautybag.ie, and millies.ie.

Expand Close JOICO Zero Heat - for Fine/Medium Hair and Thick Hair / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp JOICO Zero Heat - for Fine/Medium Hair and Thick Hair

A touch of magic

If you're a fan of Charlotte Tilbury's cult classic The Magic Cream but maybe find it a bit too rich and heavy for the summer months, you'll be happy to hear she's launched a lighter formulation that's specifically designed for hotter weather. This has a light as air texture that leaves skin dewy, but also delivers on skin protection as she has included an Urban Pollution Defence Complex (SPF 20) to defend our skin against visible and invisible pollution, digital blue light, UVA and UVB rays.

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Light, €90 from Brown Thomas, Arnotts and charlottetilbury.com.

Expand Close Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Light / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Light

Read More

Weekend Magazine