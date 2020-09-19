Circular economy: Ruth Griffin's favourite eco-friendly alternatives to face wipes and cotton pads

In the last few years working as a beauty writer for Weekend, one major trend I've seen emerging in the skincare and beauty industries is an increased awareness of the effect all our skincare products are having on the environment. Sustainability has become more prevalent in every facet of our lives, and the personal-care sector is no different. A big producer of waste in our skincare regimes is single-use cotton pads and wipes.

If you've opted out of using wipes, perhaps you are more conscious of seeing the mountain of cotton pads filling up your waste basket? We can each use hundreds of these cotton pads per month, and unfortunately single-use, disposable cotton pads, which are biodegradable, are clogging up our landfill.

So what are more sustainable, less wasteful, alternative options to cotton pads for face cleansing?

In the last few months alone, there has been a slew of new reusable cleansing pads launched on the market. I like them because they are good alternatives to cotton pads, but also because they are long-lasting (some will last years and years) cost-effective, gentle on our faces and on our environment. No more disposable single-use cotton pads means less waste at home, fewer cotton pads going straight to landfill, and less plastic packaging in the world in general. Win, win!

Moxi girl

Irish beauty maven Pamela Laird has been a staple of the beauty industry for years - and became a very familiar TV face to many after appearing on the BBC's The Apprentice. Her brand Moxi Loves has launched pads that are pre-soaked with cleanser, so all you need to do is add water and they're ready to go. These are also hypoallergenic, have zero alcohol, parabens, sulphates, solvents and are biodegradable. Moxi Loves Bare Faced €3.95, from Boots, SuperValu, Penneys, Dunnes and pharmacies nationwide.

Budget-friendly

Cera Ve is a bestselling American brand that I've covered before in this column. It uses brilliant ingredients - minus all the chemical nasties - at a super price point. It's also family-friendly, recommended by dermatologists and comes in generous sizes. If you're looking for a makeup remover that's actually super gentle to use with your new eco cleansing pads, try this. Cera Ve Hydrating Cream-to-Foam Cleanser, €13.50, from pharmacies nationwide.

Go organic

To really amp up your eco-credentials, try this gorgeous option from Irish organic skincare brand Nunaïa. Creator Nicola Connolly, based in Tipperary, holds the highest certified organic level for all her products, and has won major international organic skincare awards. Essentially, sustainability is written into the DNA of her skincare ethos. Nicola's cleansing ovals are no different - they are made with 100pc unbleached, certified organic cotton. Use them with water or your usual cleansing products and rinse after use, then leave to dry. These gems will last for years and years. Nunaïa Cleansing Ovals (set of 4), €20, from Kilkenny Stores and nunaia.com

Reuse and reduce

Baebrow is well known for its beauty gadgets, and is now stocked in Brown Thomas and Arnotts. These reusable makeup removal pads could save the use of a whopping 200 cotton pads a month. Just dip the pads in water or use your usual cleansing products. After use, clean with soap and water or chuck them in the washing machined. Baebrow Reusable Makeup Removal Pads (pack of 2), €10.50, Brown Thomas (brownthomas.com) and Arnotts (arnotts.ie)

Essential eco

Wexford skincare brand Holos is well known for its plant-based natural products (in fact it just won a major European Skincare Awards in the Free-From Skincare Awards). It has just launched an eco-friendly skincare accessories line made with renewable materials called Eco Essentials. The first product in the new line is a pack of reusable cleansing pads made with 80pc bamboo and 20pc cotton. Each pack contains a generous 10 pads and will last aeons.

Holos Reusable Cleansing Pads, €18, from holosskincare.com, health stores and pharmacies nationwide.

Water-only cleanse

Created by Northern Ireland beauty buff Una McGurk, this reusable cleansing tool (each pad lasts around 200 washes) is designed to cleanse our faces, using only water. How? The exfoliating action of the textured side helps to loosen makeup, oil and daily grime from the surface of the skin. Flip over to the fluffy side, and the natural, superfine and antibacterial fibres grip and lift oil, makeup and impurities from deep within pores. This beaut comes in a pack of three, keeping our skin cleansed for nearly a whole year! After use, just rinse and hang up to dry and machine-wash once a week.

Seoulista Beauty Magic Cleanse, €16.50, from pharmacies nationwide and seoulistabeauty.com

