Bairbre Power's style notes: Mood-lifting accessories and top tips on buying vintage

Girls, have I got news for you? A lovely new luxury print-driven fashion brand called Tidings is launching this month, brought to you by the talented Niamh Gillespie who believes you should pick up silk and wear your feelings.

In her first solo collection, Niamh is merging typographical designs which hum with hope and positivity, and just enough tongue-in-cheek to soothe our current woes. There will be 12 silk twill scarves with two colourways of each and slogans include 'Chin Up' (which comes with buttercup imagery), 'I Love Your Face', 'It's OK', 'Old Friends They Shine Like Diamonds' and 'Bloom With Grace'.

The range of scarves includes pocket squares which measure 45 x 45cm that cost €110, and the larger and versatile shape of 60 x 60cm, which costs €239, with the 'Girls Girls Girls' slogan which comes in a tangerine or pink. Each season, Niamh says she intends to do a limited edition scarf and the range will include a neckerchief. This super handy accessory will cheer up the simplest of dressed down casual outfits whether you wear it on your neck sideways in a French knot à la Audrey Hepburn, on your wrist, strapped to your bag or worn by an accompanying canine friend.

Over the last 20 years, Niamh has been working in the UK for respected brands like Paul Smith where she worked in womenswear print across all his labels for four years. She also worked for Alexander McQueen and at the famous Liberty of London where her prints featured on a number of its fabrics and in its advertising campaign, Expect the Unexpected. Raised in Kingscourt in Co Cavan, Niamh moved home to Ireland in 2016 and now lives beside the sea in Co Louth with her husband and their two young daughters aged seven and five. Ultimately, Niamh intends to make Tidings a womenswear and menswear business with homewares too. tidings.ie @tidings.ie

Expand Close Aqua blue crochet gold drop earrings, €116, Seoidín / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Aqua blue crochet gold drop earrings, €116, Seoidín

Crochet gold

Crochet techniques in fashion have come into their own of late with all the top couture houses, including JW Anderson, Prada and Gucci using the humble crochet hook to create textural magic. However, you might not have heard of crochet gold in the jewellery field.

Jeweller Maureen Harrison from Seoidín has been using this technique for a while and works with the finest of gold thread and a tiny needle which resembles a crochet hook. The delicate pieces have proved very popular at her stores in Ennis, Co Clare and in Skerries, Co Dublin. The earrings, in particular, are feather-light. This season her latest addition is a new aqua blue earring, costing €116 a pair. More info from seoidín.com

Advice from a vintage expert

Sarah Kate Byrne has long been a step ahead of most. The Carlow-born stylist has been an advocate of sustainable fashion for many years and is co-founder of vintage e-commerce platform Open for Vintage (openforvintage.com), from which Kim Kardashian famously bought an Escada black velvet skirt with thrilling crimson lining.

As ITV Racing's stylist, Sarah Kate dresses its main presenter, Francesca Cumani, and she has also been championing small Irish sustainable brands. Next week, Sarah Kate carries her championing style into the fashion element of the Longines Irish Champions Weekend which has an interesting and educational fashion twist I'm happy to report. Racing takes places at Leopardstown next Saturday but the style squad will be missing from the course this year. However, next Tuesday evening at 7.30pm, Sarah Kate will be sharing her vast skills in a session on the racecourse's Instagram account at 7.30pm. The evening is all about sharing insider tips for reusing, recycling and re-working vintage and second-hand pieces to create a unique story.

Expand Close Sarah Kate Byrne / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sarah Kate Byrne

The vintage scene has increasingly become a favourite hunting ground for regulars on the best dressed circuit. I've spotted lots of unusual vintage pieces incorporated into outfits on my racing fashion judging duties over the years and Sarah Kate acknowledges how "vintage fashion works particularly well in the race day environment as it can really elevate an occasion wear look and ensure you stand out from the crowd and there is little chance of 'who wore it better'," she says.

I took the opportunity to get in ahead of the fash pack and get advice from Sarah Kate who has years of experience getting it right when buying vintage. She says: "If you are drawn to something, ask lots of questions and the dealers are very open. More than 50pc of the time, I have things altered so ask things like 'do you think there is room to let it out?' - the older stuff tends to have a decent seam." Another recommendation from Sarah Kate is "if you have a contemporary dress style that suits you, like a wrap or shift style, that's what you should be looking for in vintage. Go for something you know suits your bodyshape." Sarah Kate is pictured below wearing a lockdown closet find - one of her mother's old dresses which she wears backwards. On Tuesday night, Sarah Kate will accept questions about how to become a more sustainable fashion shopper and discuss them live. You can get totally dressed up for the evening and submit images of your sustainable look or you can simply submit flat images of pieces laid out. Sarah Kate will be reviewing all concepts so tune in if you want to learn from an expert. All entries will receive a pair of tickets to LICW 2021. The top three looks chosen win bubbly!

@sarahkatebyrne @leopardstownrc.

Weekend Magazine