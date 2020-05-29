| 18.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

As temperatures soar 10 Irish chefs share their tips and recipes for the perfect barbecue

Grainne O'Keefe Expand
Paella Expand
Ahmet Dede Expand
Cúán Greene Expand

Close

Grainne O'Keefe

Grainne O'Keefe

Paella

Paella

Ahmet Dede

Ahmet Dede

Cúán Greene

Cúán Greene

/

Grainne O'Keefe

Katy McGuinness

From a Marmite-flavoured butter and punchy overnight marinade, to compressed charcoal and meat thermometers, 10 Irish chefs share their recipes and tips for the perfect barbecue with Katy McGuinness

Read More

CÚÁN GREENE

Related Content