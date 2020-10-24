Aoife Carrigy: Why Vinho Verde is having a moment

It's not every day that a character from Coronation Street gets quoted in wine magazine Decanter as a barometer of what's hot in the wine world. Portuguese wine has been declared "all the rage", wine journalist Sarah Ahmed wrote, than by no less authority than Corrie's very own Audrey (Roberts), who is fond of a "very fruity" Vinho Verde.

The Decanter journalist did also weigh in with various Masters of Wine and other qualified experts to back up Audrey's claim. Portuguese wine is indeed having a moment, they confirm, and in particular the white wines of Vinho Verde in the country's northernmost corner, tucked between the Atlantic Ocean to the west and the 'Green Spain' of Galicia to the north and east of the Vinho Verde, Trás-os-Montes and Douro DOCs.

If you holiday in Portugal, you may well have been drinking Vinho Verde for years. And for years, that meant drinking a very young, green-hued wine made from a blend of local grapes that had struggled to ripen in what is Portugal's largest - and rainiest - demarcated wine region (DOC). The resulting low-alcohol, lightly-spritzed wines could be most refreshing enjoyed poolside or as an aperitif, especially those boosted by added carbon dioxide and residual sugar to balance all that tart acidity. Serious they were not.

In recent decades, Portugal's wine scene has been revolutionised by ambitious winemakers who followed their hunch that the indigenous red grapes used to make some of the world's finest fortified wines (aka port) could also make fine table wine. It is widely accepted that those dry red wines now offer some of the best value going on wine lists and shelves around the world. Portuguese white wine has been slower to be taken seriously, but once again the work of quality-committed winemakers is paying off. There are many examples of that lightly spritzed, ultra-refreshing, quaffable style on supermarket and retail shelves for €12-€13, although the acidity-balancing sugars now tend to come from the grape itself thanks to better vine-management practices. Look out for Casal Garcia's best-selling Vinho Verde (just 10pc ABV) or Esparáo's salty, angular Bico Amarelo Vinho Verde (11.5pc). Increasingly, however, more diverse styles of quality white wines are hailing from Vinho Verde - particularly sub-regions such as Lima, Ave, Monçao and Melgaço and the single-varietal expressions of grapes such as Alvarinho, Arinto and Loureiro that are emerging from them - as well as from high-altitude vineyard's in neighbouring Douro, with interesting cross-pollination of knowhow between winemakers straddling these two regions. This week's selection includes white wines from one of Vinho Verde's most influential producers (Anselmo Mendes), a pioneer of quality Douro Valley red wines (Casa Ferreirinha) and a Douro-based winemaker who is dabbling with Loureiro in Lima DOC (Tiago Sampaio of Folias de Baco whose Uivo Pt Nat I previously featured). Look, too, for the austere but rewarding Loureiro from Aphros, another pioneer in Lima, and Quinta de Azeveda Reserva's creamy Alvarinho-Loureiro blend. Wine of the week: Anselmo Mendes '3 Rios' 2019, Vinho Verde DOC €17, 12pc, Whelehans Wines, Dublin, whelehanswines.ie Expand Close Anselmo Mendes '3 Rios' 2019, Vinho Verde DOC / Facebook

Anselmo Mendes '3 Rios' 2019, Vinho Verde DOC €17, 12pc, Whelehans Wines, Dublin, whelehanswines.ie

This stylishly balanced blend of three grapes from three valleys - Alvarinho, Loureiro and Avesso - exemplifies the quiet quality to be found in Vinho Verde. Produced by Anselmo Mendes, who has been influential as both winemaker and consultant, it is full of ripe, fleshy stone fruit character with a saline freshness bringing welcome structure to the soft, round mouthfeel. This would do justice to a whole roast turbot or other meaty fish. Casa Ferreirinha 'Vinha Grande' Branco 2019, Douro DOC €21.99, 13pc, Blackrock Cellar, The Corkscrew, Dublin; Egans, Portlaoise; Ely Maynooth; wineonline.ie

Casa Ferreirinha 'Vinha Grande' Branco 2019, Douro DOC This complex characterful blend of high-altitude white grapes arcs from delicate blossom and sorrel aromas to a soaring acidity weighted by creamy texture. Perfect for crab salads or delicate white fish. Uivo Loureiro 2018, Vinho Verde DOC €25, 11pc, Strandfield Dundalk; Baggot Street Wines, Loose Cannon, 64 Wines, all Dublin

Uivo Loureiro 2018, Vinho Verde DOC Light and lovely Loureiro from Lima with bay leaf and blossom aromas and an oily texture underpinning its flouncy floral character. Think soups, risottos or salads. Escolha 'Solto' 2016, Vinho Verde DOC €13.95, 12pc, Searsons Monkstown, both Dublin, searsons.com

Escolha 'Solto' 2016, Vinho Verde DOC Tangy and punchy with peach, pineapple, citrus and blossom notes, plus freshness and minerality thanks to granite and sandy loam soils and the steering hand of Anselmo Mendes. This would liven up a supper of pulled pork tacos. Quinta Picouto de Cima 2019, Vinho Verde DOC €14.95, 11.5pc and O'Brien's Wines, obrienswines.ie

Quinta Picouto de Cima 2019, Vinho Verde DOC Arinto was valued in blends for its vibrant acidity, but this sub-regional expression from Ave DOC lets it shine in all its tangy, zippy, salty glory. Think creamy or tangy dishes.

Grapevine If you fancy whiling away a winter's evening, wine in hand, and dreaming of travelling again, the city of Porto, and in particular the historic wine cellar district of Vila Nova de Gaia, now offers several more reasons to visit since this summer's opening of the new World of Wine district. Featuring six separate museum experiences plus a wine school, restaurants, shops and exhibition and events spaces, its excellent wow.pt website is full of dream-worthy inspiration.