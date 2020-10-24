| 11.9°C Dublin

Aoife Carrigy: Why Vinho Verde is having a moment

Vinho Verde is moving away from tart green wines of the past, thanks to quality-focused producers

Go green: Vinho Verde is Portugal's largest wine region Expand
Anselmo Mendes '3 Rios' 2019, Vinho Verde DOC Expand
Quinta Picouto de Cima 2019, Vinho Verde DOC Expand
Escolha 'Solto' 2016, Vinho Verde DOC Expand
Casa Ferreirinha 'Vinha Grande' Branco 2019, Douro DOC Expand
Uivo Loureiro 2018, Vinho Verde DOC Expand

Aoife Carrigy

It's not every day that a character from Coronation Street gets quoted in wine magazine Decanter as a barometer of what's hot in the wine world. Portuguese wine has been declared "all the rage", wine journalist Sarah Ahmed wrote, than by no less authority than Corrie's very own Audrey (Roberts), who is fond of a "very fruity" Vinho Verde.

The Decanter journalist did also weigh in with various Masters of Wine and other qualified experts to back up Audrey's claim. Portuguese wine is indeed having a moment, they confirm, and in particular the white wines of Vinho Verde in the country's northernmost corner, tucked between the Atlantic Ocean to the west and the 'Green Spain' of Galicia to the north and east of the Vinho Verde, Trás-os-Montes and Douro DOCs.

If you holiday in Portugal, you may well have been drinking Vinho Verde for years. And for years, that meant drinking a very young, green-hued wine made from a blend of local grapes that had struggled to ripen in what is Portugal's largest - and rainiest - demarcated wine region (DOC). The resulting low-alcohol, lightly-spritzed wines could be most refreshing enjoyed poolside or as an aperitif, especially those boosted by added carbon dioxide and residual sugar to balance all that tart acidity. Serious they were not.