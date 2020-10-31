Actor Eileen O’Higgins on best pal Saoirse Ronan: 'She's fabulous  for advice and  we go on great adventures'

In East Dulwich in London - amidst artful florists, craft-beer pubs and around the corner from a striking mural from Irish street artist Conor Harrington - is Eileen O'Higgins' favourite neighbourhood cafe. She first came across it as a newcomer to the area, when she was shopping for Christmas presents for her family in Co Down. Midway through, she stopped on the street to consult her list "and the owner Alex came out and asked me if I needed help", she explains over a socially distant cappuccino in said cafe. "I showed him my list and he gave me suggestions and directed me to the other shops in the area. I was so grateful. I've been coming here ever since."

O'Higgins seems to have that effect: for her doe eyes, fragile skin and demure colours (forest green coat, black dress, tights and shoes), she's very approachable. Later, as we stroll through a nearby autumnal park, a toddler waddles up to her and stares. She smiles and greets the kid warmly before he runs back to his mother. You'd never guess her quiet celebrity, with a career that's seen her appear in the IFTA-winning Brooklyn, landed her a role in upcoming Northern Irish thriller Here Before, and taken her all the way to the Golden Globes red carpet, although that was on the arm of her best friend Saoirse Ronan.

London has been her home now for around a decade, and the turmoil the city finds itself in feels like a world away when she describes how enamoured she still is by it.

"I like the people, and the mentality, and how cosmopolitan it is," she says. She talks of the simple pleasure of being able to walk to the cinema, a small miracle of urban living. It helps that she's recently back, after a stint filming Netflix's Sherlock Holmes spin-off The Irregulars in Liverpool that was interrupted by an unexpected four-month lockdown back in her native Co Down.

Expand Close Eileen with friend Saoirse Ronan Dave J Hogan/Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Eileen with friend Saoirse Ronan

"At the start we were told filming was paused for two weeks, and rather than have them book me transport back to London, I asked to go home instead," she says. "My family live near the beach and mountains; they were all there. Because I've been away so much and I have a huge family, I feel guilty about not seeing them so I was glad I spent four months there. But to say I travelled home with very little is an understatement."

In a glimmer of normality between the two coronavirus waves, our afternoon together is the first real-life interview for either of us in a long time, and it's for good reason. Just in time for Halloween, the Co Down actor is one of the three leads in RTÉ's Dead Still, a macabre comedy drama piece set in Victorian Dublin.

With death as its core theme, it's a fitting one for a production in Ireland, where "grief is in the public domain", notes O'Higgins. "It wasn't until I was here in England that I realised people aren't used to that. This story is actually so Irish."

As Nancy (oddly, the same name as her character in Brooklyn), she's the headstrong niece of Brock Blennerhasset (played by the always-delightful Michael Smiley), a cantankerous memorial photographer who takes pictures of mourning families with the recently deceased - who are placed upright as if still alive, eyes practically wedged open. She brings in new assistant Conall Molloy (Kerr Logan, also known for London Irish and Strike) to this strange set-up, and together they uncover nefarious goings-on with an oscillating mix of intrigue, humour and amusing character clashes.

"Nancy comes to Dublin from living in the Irish countryside with a repressed family, and she was itching to get out of there," O'Higgins says of her character. "It's refreshing to play a character that has her own engine. She's not there to serve any of these other characters. And she has a strong moral compass: if she thinks that somebody hasn't behaved appropriately, she'll tell them."

Amidst the ever-evolving plot, it's a particular joy to see Dublin recreated for the Victorian era. Shooting took place in the outskirts, mostly in south Dublin, although Glasnevin Cemetery is in there, as is the Gravediggers pub, and various mansion houses suited to the era.

Expand Close Dark material: O'Higgins as Nancy Vickers in RTÉ's Dead Still with co-stars Kerr Logan and Michael Smiley / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dark material: O'Higgins as Nancy Vickers in RTÉ's Dead Still with co-stars Kerr Logan and Michael Smiley

"One of them looked as if nobody had touched it in years," recalls O'Higgins. "The layers of dust were thick, and in the entrance hall, there was a huge head of an elk that they pulled out of a bog somewhere in the west of Ireland. The owner of the house said one of the rooms was haunted, and we were absolutely not to go into it…and we didn't."

Given her previous roles in Mary Queen of Scots and a BBC adaptation of Emma, it seems to be standard for O'Higgins to transform into her character via a range of corsets. The only saving grace with Dead Still was that she "moulds into them at this stage".

"The Mary Queen of Scots corsets were the hardest to wear by a mile," she says. "Any one other than that has been pretty mild. They were made out of denim so they were heavy and big. We weren't allowed to sit down in them so we felt more like giant toilet roll holders."

Conversing with O'Higgins is an entertaining way to while away an afternoon. Full of nervous energy, she merrily digresses down unexpected paths (this is how it transpires she and English comedian Tim Key both gave readings at a mutual friend's wedding. "Never follow a comedian when public speaking", she now advises). And she talks about listening to audiobooks and watching Selling Sunset with an equal level of passion.

O'Higgins is less comfortable talking about personal topics, simply describing herself as "happily single" when discussing relationships, and limiting Brexit chat to a general comment about the effect it might have on the North. When talking about her friendship with Ronan, her co-star on Brooklyn and later, on Mary Queen of Scots, she chooses her words carefully, though their close friendship is no secret. Ronan brought O'Higgins as her guest to the Golden Globes when she won Best Actress for Lady Bird, even giving her a shout-out in the acceptance speech.

"When we met [on the set of Brooklyn, in 2014], it felt like we were instantly on the same wavelength," says O'Higgins. "Like when something happens that's not necessarily funny but you think it is, and you look around and see who else thought it was funny, she was always looking around too.

"She's very witty, she's very funny, she's incredibly kind. When we meet up now, because we're both Irish, people presume we met at school. Only in Ireland would people see us as the girl from the North and the girl with the strong Dublin-via-Carlow accent."

Given they share the same industry, do they find themselves talking shop?

"We talk about absolutely everything, but work is certainly not the dominant conversation topic," she says. "Family, mutual friends, adventures, and what we're having for dinner will be higher up. Actually, food would be very high on the list. She's fabulous for advice, if you're worried about anything or decisions about anything. And we go on great adventures, we're definitely doers."

Growing up as one of six children to an electrician and counsellor, O'Higgins' move to acting wasn't an obvious one. "My family thought I'd lost my marbles," she says. She fell into it when her secondary school announced that a drama school were visiting Belfast to recruit students. "I was super shy, but I also knew that when I acted, I did well at it."

So she plucked up the courage to ask her parents, and the next year, she found herself at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama in Cardiff, grappling with both living away from home and working out this new direction in her life.

"I was the only Irish person there," she says. "There was one person from Scotland, but most were from London. They couldn't understand how it was so small, and I couldn't understand how it was so big, especially because I came from a close family where we were all sheltered. I think it took me longer to get rid of my impostor syndrome because I felt I'd been plucked from obscurity."

Yet her path since she graduated has been the stuff of many acting students' dreams. She signed up with an agent who secured her an audition for Emma, starring Romola Garai (Suffragette, The Hour) in the title role, as well as Enid, the biopic starring Helena Bonham Carter. She bagged both parts, and they were her calling cards thereafter, both for theatre productions and, eventually, for the key part of Nancy in Brooklyn.

When O'Higgins first moved to London, she went through the rite of passage of taking random jobs to survive: she helped out at a speedboat company for a while, worked in a film museum where she and other drama school graduates helped to take pictures of tourists on a Star Wars set (the irony being that one of her colleagues landed a role in Star Wars, though she declines to reveal who). She lasted only one shift in a pub, "because I actually like getting up and getting out early in the morning, so I couldn't understand why these people wouldn't go home".

The pay cheque for Brooklyn went straight on rent, and in many senses, that was when she began to feel more comfortable in her chosen path.

"I found my feet at that point," she reflects. "I guess the more you work, the more you learn. I've been fortunate enough to be on set with so many great actors, and I sit there like a sponge, hoping by some form of osmosis it will suddenly infiltrate how I approach something. Some actors are chameleons, they can really transform themselves. I've worked with Saoirse twice now, and she's just incredible to watch - she just oozes truth. When she's in character, you're not seeing good acting, you just believe it is."

And 11 years in, has she found her approach to acting?

"I just obsess about it. From the moment of auditioning, I think of what my interpretation of the role is."

That outlook is aided in part by a time when she helped out with auditions for the mother in a theatre production. Well-known actors came through the door for the part, all reimagining the character in their own way. "One played it exactly how I had it in my head, and one actress played it colder but still loving, and she changed the dynamic - it was so different and unexpected. She actually ended up getting the part.

"It's why I'm totally fine about not getting a part if I've given it my best shot. I can park it and move on."

At this more mature stage of her career, she's found herself up for wider roles than previously.

"When I started it a few years ago, I opened my mouth and immediately I was downstairs, being the maid or the country bumpkin that came in. I think that has something to do with my Irish accent, too," she says. "More recently, the characters I've played are much more interesting. And I've worked with more female directors than male directors, which is really lovely to see.

"It feels like there's more room for newer voices in the world, and I'm getting that even from the things I'm watching on TV, like [Michaela Coel's photo-realistic drama] I May Destroy You. I was like, 'This is brilliant. I've never seen this depicted, why have I never seen it depicted?'"

In any case, the stars are very much aligning in O'Higgins' favour. Dead Still marks a major step for her, in that it's a lead role in a major co-production between Irish, British and Canadian production companies. A volley of high-profile roles follow: next up is Nowhere Special, a film starring James Norton (Happy Valley, McMafia) about a terminally ill single father trying to find a new family for his son. Then there's Here Before, the thriller in which O'Higgins stars alongside Andrea Riseborough (Birdman, Mandy), before The Irregulars - about the young street gang who help Sherlock Holmes solve crimes - gets a look-in.

Since returning to work, she's got a taste of what filming in "these strange times" looks like, and it's safe enough even for amorous scenes, she assures.

"I was really actually impressed at the effort that went into keep everybody safe," she says. "All the actors self-isolated in order to work, and were all in a testing programme, so yes, masks came off and the actors were able to get close.

"And everyone was separated on set - we were put in different zones, we were bubbled together, and there was a one-way system on set," she explains. "And we had hot water sinks brought in so we could physically wash your hands. They had given it serious thought, and were executing it to precision."

While filming may have tentatively resumed, the knock-on effect in the industry is still to come; the loss in advertising revenue for traditional broadcasters is likely to have a catastrophic effect on future productions, never mind the fears that we'll run out of new TV at some point in 2021 due to fewer completed projects this year (get ready to watch reams of new, hastily created animation, that's my prediction). O'Higgins, too, feels that for actors, "it's going to get worse before it gets better - already with theatres closed, there's an awful lot more people for fewer productions".

But with that happy-go-lucky demeanour of hers, she's only feeling positive about the future, not only because she has a ream of appearances ready to go.

"Unpredictability is part of an actor's everyday life - I've never started the year knowing how I'm going to end the year," she says. "At the start, that was scary. But once you get used to it, you like it. Because it means anything could happen."

'Dead Still' starts tomorrow night at 9.30pm on RTÉ One