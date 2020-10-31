| 14°C Dublin

Actor Eileen O’Higgins on best pal Saoirse Ronan: 'She's fabulous  for advice and  we go on great adventures'

Co Down actor Eileen O'Higgins is about to hit our screens in RTÉ's macabre new drama Dead Still. The Brooklyn star tells Shilpa Ganatra about her close bond with best friend Saoirse Ronan, being typecast because of her accent and the challenges of filming during a pandemic

In East Dulwich in London - amidst artful florists, craft-beer pubs and around the corner from a striking mural from Irish street artist Conor Harrington - is Eileen O'Higgins' favourite neighbourhood cafe. She first came across it as a newcomer to the area, when she was shopping for Christmas presents for her family in Co Down. Midway through, she stopped on the street to consult her list "and the owner Alex came out and asked me if I needed help", she explains over a socially distant cappuccino in said cafe. "I showed him my list and he gave me suggestions and directed me to the other shops in the area. I was so grateful. I've been coming here ever since."

O'Higgins seems to have that effect: for her doe eyes, fragile skin and demure colours (forest green coat, black dress, tights and shoes), she's very approachable. Later, as we stroll through a nearby autumnal park, a toddler waddles up to her and stares. She smiles and greets the kid warmly before he runs back to his mother. You'd never guess her quiet celebrity, with a career that's seen her appear in the IFTA-winning Brooklyn, landed her a role in upcoming Northern Irish thriller Here Before, and taken her all the way to the Golden Globes red carpet, although that was on the arm of her best friend Saoirse Ronan.

London has been her home now for around a decade, and the turmoil the city finds itself in feels like a world away when she describes how enamoured she still is by it.