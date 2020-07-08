A summer jumpsuit and opera online: what we want to see and do this weekend

With staycations very much on everyone's mind, the holiday wardrobe is looking a little different from its usual assortment of floaty dresses, bikinis and flip-flops.

Holiday dressing, even when you have to think about practicalities like Irish weather, should always be effortless, and FatFace's Astra jumpsuit is a hardworking piece you won't regret packing. Made from super-soft, sustainable Tencel fabric, it has a flattering cut and features an elasticated tie waist. While it's comfortable, it doesn't compromise on style and is easily dressed up or down, whatever the occasion.

BUY: €76; see fatface.com/en

Interiors inspiration

Expand Close Nest / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Nest

Waterford city has a brand-new destination for eclectic and interesting homewares. Nest was originally due to launch in March but has finally been able to open its doors in recent weeks, stocking accessories and furniture from all over the world including a fabric and cushions range, bespoke furniture pieces, and tablescape and home-styling accessories. Designed and sourced by Sinead Palmer, Nest's offerings feature pieces upholstered in maximalist and iconic fabrics from London's House of Hackney. It also stocks Italian designer Lisa Corti, with future plans to work with artisans in India and Morocco.

Details: 127 The Quay, Waterford, X91 RYC8; @nestwaterford on Instagram

Ulster adventures

Expand Close Titanic Hotel Belfast / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Titanic Hotel Belfast

The charms of both city and country await with the new Northern Escape package from Titanic Hotel Belfast (above) and Lough Eske Castle, Co Donegal. It includes two nights at the Belfast hotel with free tickets to the Titanic Experience, followed by two nights in Donegal and five-star luxury at Lough Eske Castle. Breakfast is included in both hotels each morning and the package costs €699 per two people sharing.

DETAILS: See lougheskecastlehotel.com/castle-hotel-special-offers

Curious minds

Expand Close Festival of Curiosity / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Festival of Curiosity

Science meets arts meets design and technology in the Festival of Curiosity, which takes place online from July 16-19. Highlights include learning how to make a pollinator garden in small urban spaces, while the evening programme for adults, Curious Nights, includes a Cooking Without Heat event.

DETAILS: See festivalofcuriosity.ie

Picture perfect

Expand Close Hashem Shakeri / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Hashem Shakeri

This year's PhotoIreland Festival, ON/OFF (below), mixes online and offline activities and exhibits. Running now until July 19, it includes Screen Walks, a series of online streams looking at artists who use the screen as their medium, plus work from the Tokyo International Photography Competition on the gallery walls of The Library Project in Temple Bar, Dublin.

DETAILS: See 2020.photoireland.org

High note

Tomorrow, Opera Online at Killruddery House is a chance to see artists such as soprano Rachel Croash and tenor Gavan Ring perform favourites from Bizet, Mozart and more - all from the comfort of your home. The event, a fundraiser for the Veronica Dunne International Singing Competition, is broadcast live from The Orangery at 3pm.

DETAILS: Tickets €45; see eventbrite.ie

THE GREEN BUY

Expand Close The Kind bicycle kit / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Kind bicycle kit

As the bike boom continues to sweep the country, a proper tool kit makes life a lot smoother for cyclists. This one, available from sustainable Irish store The Kind, comes in a wooden storage box and includes six pieces, including a chain breaker tool, four spanner sets and a flat-head combo screwdriver. There are also picture instructions inside the box explaining how to use each tool.

BUY: €49.50; see thekind.co

Next weekend...

Cool ceoil

Expand Close Niwel and Eamonn / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Niwel and Eamonn

Celebrating Dublin's diversity and inclusivity through music from around the world, the Hotter Than July festival moves online this year from July 17-26. The 10-day programme features Navá, who explore the relationship between the ancient musical cultures of Ireland and Persia, and performances from Irish percussionist Éamonn Cagney and Congolese guitarist Niwel Tsumbu (left).

DETAILS: See hotterthanjuly.ie

Meet the Vikings

Expand Close Viking at Dublinia / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Viking at Dublinia

Dublinia in Dublin 8 is welcoming back visitors with a new exhibition, Heroes of the Viking World. It's an opportunity to discover more about Norse 'celebrities' including Lathgertha, the legendary shield maiden. Their stories are told through a series of display panels, replica objects and Viking Age human remains bearing the battle injuries of Viking warriors.

DETAILS: See dublinia.ie