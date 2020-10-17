| 10°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'A lot of it was a dream come true... but none of it was accidental' - Sinéad Burke

She started her twenties as an unknown style blogger but now, as she celebrates her 30th birthday with a new book for children, Sinéad Burke is the fashion world's leading inclusivity advocate. Here, in an exclusive interview, the former teacher tells Ellen Coyne why she's ready to take her fight to a whole new audience

Bespoke suit, blouse and tie, Gucci; bespoke pumps, Salvatore Ferragamo, all Sinéad's own. Photo: Eilish McCormick Expand

Close

Bespoke suit, blouse and tie, Gucci; bespoke pumps, Salvatore Ferragamo, all Sinéad's own. Photo: Eilish McCormick

Bespoke suit, blouse and tie, Gucci; bespoke pumps, Salvatore Ferragamo, all Sinéad's own. Photo: Eilish McCormick

Bespoke suit, blouse and tie, Gucci; bespoke pumps, Salvatore Ferragamo, all Sinéad's own. Photo: Eilish McCormick

Ellen Coyne

Sinéad Burke is stretching her arms out to either side. "My arms look different to yours," she says. "Mine do not stretch out straight."

The 30-year-old teacher, writer and activist is just short of touching the edges of the laptop screen that frames her as she speaks over Zoom from her family home in Navan. She is wearing a striped, sleeveless rollneck jumper - something which she concedes she might not have had the confidence to wear five years ago.

For someone who has always been obsessed with fashion, she's only relatively recently been able to fully enjoy it. The clothes she wanted were never made for her. Because she has dwarfism, she had to advocate to be able to get dressed. People just didn't make clothes for people like her. Burke started a blog - and used the internet to call out fashion. In the process, she changed her life.

Related Content