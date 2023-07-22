'90pc of adults with Down syndrome were not in paid employment and that was a scary prospect' – meet the team behind groundbreaking cafe

At the iconic Dún Laoghaire Baths, young adults with Down syndrome will be serving up top-notch coffee. It's a blueprint for workplace inclusivity the team hope will spread around Ireland

A man on a bicycle stops on the terrace outside the new Happy Out | Together Academy cafe in the old Dún Laoghaire Baths. Four of the cafe’s young staff — Kim Williams, Ben Purcell, Charlie O’Reilly and Tom McDonough, all in their twenties, all with Down syndrome — are waiting outside while the space inside is cleared for our photo shoot. The man wants to know what the story is.