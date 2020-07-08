| 7.9°C Dublin

30 of the best al fresco venues for dining around Ireland


Katy McGuinness

From Michelin-starred dishes with a sea view to urban terraces perfect for people-watching, Katy McGuinness finds the top outdoor dining spots around Ireland

1 Baste

Clanbrassil Street, Dublin 8