30 of the best al fresco venues for dining around Ireland

From Michelin-starred dishes with a sea view to urban terraces perfect for people-watching, Katy McGuinness finds the top outdoor dining spots around Ireland

1 Baste

Clanbrassil Street, Dublin 8

bastebbq.com

Andy Noonan's Baste is a business born out of lockdown, and the pitmaster's barbecue boxes have been a click-and-collect success over the past few weeks due, in no small part, to his commitment to using high-quality free-range and outdoor-bred meat and chicken. Too often, barbecue means inferior ingredients covered up with over-dominant sauces but that's not the case at Baste. Now Noonan has added picnic tables which can be booked ahead.

Coppinger Row

Coppinger Row

2 COPPINGER ROW

Dublin 2

coppingerrow.com

An outdoor table at Coppinger Row is one of the best vantage points in the city centre for people-watching, and the food is pretty tasty too - with a concise menu designed to have broad appeal without compromising on flavour. The lamb flatbread is deservedly popular, while the steaks come from Pat McLoughlin and are always a winner.

3 EAST CAFÉ BAR, KING SITRIC

Howth

kingsitric.ie

Eating great fish and shellfish within sight of the sea is one of life's great pleasures, and at East - the café attached to the King Sitric on Howth's East Pier - you can do just that, tucking into locally landed lobster, prawns and crab and a great selection of Irish oysters. Ask nicely for one of the coveted outdoor tables; some even have a heater.

4 L'ECRIVAIN

Dublin 2

lecrivain.com

The pandemic got in the way of Derry and Sallyanne Clarke's plans to close their Michelin-starred restaurant later this month, so the couple have invested in screens and a new distanced layout inside and will be able to look after their loyal customers for a while to come. They will also have five outdoor tables on their terrace - weather permitting, Derry says - to cater for those who want to enjoy a sophisticated meal and fine wines en plein air.

5 THE GARDEN ROOM RESTAURANT

The Merrion Hotel, Dublin 2

merrionhotel.com

The Merrion's Garden Room restaurant is made for sunny summer days, with floor-to-ceiling windows that open out onto the hotel's beautiful formal garden. Weather permitting, there are tables around the slender pond. Ed Cooney's menu covers all the classic bases - yes, including The Merrion's famous fish and chips with mushy peas - as well as good choices for more adventurous eaters; there is also a full vegan menu designed in collaboration with Holly White.

6 KLAW AT THE SEAFOOD CAFÉ

Dublin 2

klaw.ie

For those who have been missing their seafood fix during lockdown, Niall Sabongi's Seafood Café is the place to head for a fish fest that won't break the bank. On a sunny day, we can't think of anything that we'd like more than to settle down for a long lunch - maybe a Bloody Mary and a dozen oysters (there are always a few different varieties on the menu) to start, followed by fresh crab or a lobster roll - accompanied by a bottle of something cold and white.

7 THE MARKER

Grand Canal Dock, Dublin 2

themarkerhoteldublin.com

The Marker's roof terrace has some of the most spectacular views in the city, and Gareth Mullins and his team are serving grazing plates and cocktails up here, as well as a full restaurant menu on the hotel's street-level terrace for those who prefer to eat out of doors. If pushing the boat out is in order, flame-grilled blue lobster and John Stone Tomahawk steaks are just some of the options.

8 PIGLET

Temple Bar

pigletwinebar.ie

With one of the best wine lists in the city, Enrico Fantasia and Thibaud Harang's cosy restaurant is a favourite with chefs and restaurant folk who appreciate a menu of simple, gutsy food that always places flavour firmly to the fore. Located on the pedestrianised Cow's Lane, Piglet's terrace is popular even in the depths of winter (smokers love it, of course) but this year those outdoor tables are going to be at a premium.

9 RIBA

Stillorgan

ribarestaurant.ie

Riba's Italian-inspired menu and commitment to high-quality ingredients - handmade pasta, dry-aged steaks and top-notch fish and shellfish - have long made it a hit neighbourhood restaurant; you'll want to plan ahead to snaffle one of the coveted tables in its brand-new, purpose-built, covered outdoor eating area to the front. Inside, Shane Molony and his team have worked hard during lockdown to install stylish screens between tables and add an extra lavatory.

The Shelbourne

The Shelbourne

10 THE TERRACE AT THE SHELBOURNE

Dublin 2

theshelbourne.com

Open only on Fridays and Saturdays for the time being, the Shelbourne's new terrace serves a casual menu of seafood, salads and charcuterie. Smart city-centre options for eating out of doors are few and far between, so this new option, with its fabulous floral chandeliers, is bound to be a hit this summer with those seeking a touch of glamour.

Also: Angelina's, Dublin 4; As One, Dublin 2; La Bodega, Dublin 6; Bresson, Monkstown; Brickyard, Dundrum; Cali Kitchen, Dún Laoghaire; Casper & Giumbini, Dún Laoghaire; Circa, Dublin 6; The Commons Café at MoLI, Dublin 2; Fire, Dublin 2; Hatch & Sons, St Stephen's Green, Dublin 2, and Hugh Lane, Dublin 1; Hen's Teeth, Dublin 8; House, Howth; Intercontinental, Dublin 4; La Maison, Dublin 2; Mayfield, Dublin 6; Pablo Picante, Dublin 2; Rascals HQ, Dublin 8; Suesey Street, Dublin 2; Las Tapas de Lola, Dublin 2; Ukiyo, Dublin 2; The Washerwoman, Dublin 9; The Woollen Mills, Dublin 1.

11 1826

Adare, Co Limerick

1826adare.ie

Wade and Elaine Murphy spent their lockdown well, getting their courtyard ready for outdoor eating, with dinner served outside when weather permits. The menu changes weekly and, as ever, there's a focus on high-quality ingredients, sourced as locally as possible, which Murphy puts to good use in the kitchen. Expect fine dining with a relaxed sensibility.

12 AIMSIR LOUNGE

Cliff at Lyons, Co Kildare

aimsir.ie

If Aimsir has, until now, been out of reach for reasons either of budget or inability to snaffle one of the coveted reservations, the new Aimsir Lounge offering may appeal. Overlooking the restaurant's fruit, vegetable and herb garden, the bar area - with both indoor and outdoor seating - is now open from Wednesday to Sunday, with a set menu of bites and snacks priced at €18.50, which rises to €45 on Sundays when it encompasses more elaborate small plates and there's the option to order additional items (perhaps lobster, bone marrow, fish or Dexter beef) from the wood-fired grill. The menu changes daily and will be posted on the Aimsir Instagram page @aimsir_restaurant.

13 BARROW'S KEEP

Thomastown, Co Kilkenny

barrowskeep.com

Stephen McArdle and Morgan Vanderkamer's Barrow's Keep moved from Graiguenamanagh to Thomastown towards the end of last year - the new premises has a fine garden that will be in huge demand over the summer. Great wines and modern Irish food with exceptional local provenance have made Barrow's Keep super popular with locals and visitors alike; there's a pizza and barbecue offering too.

14 BOATHOUSE

Killybegs, Co Donegal

Facebook: boathousekillybegs

Mairead and Garry Anderson's new Boathouse restaurant in Killybegs complements the couple's hugely popular Seafood Shack in the town. The restaurant has a courtyard overlooking the harbour that's the perfect spot for tucking into delicious local fish and seafood. Simple pleasures don't get much better.

The Boathouse at Dromquinna Manor

The Boathouse at Dromquinna Manor





15 THE BOATHOUSE at DROMQUINNA MANOR

Kenmare, Co Kerry

dromquinnamanor.com

The Brennan brothers' - John and Francis - smart waterside restaurant, located in an old boathouse dating from the 1800s, channels a Nantucket design aesthetic, and the outdoor terrace is a fine spot in which to tuck into a plate of seafood, with a menu that includes options such as potted crab and a superior fish and chips. Next door and new for this year is Shutters on the Pier, serving wood-fired pizzas, where wines are categorised as Good, Better, Best and John's.

16 THE BLACK PIG

Kinsale, Co Cork

theblackpigwinebar.com

With over 250 wines by the bottle and 100 by the glass - many of them organic, biodynamic and natural - Kinsale's Black Pig is a mecca for wine lovers. A menu derived from carefully sourced ingredients, many coming from local producers, sets off the wine list perfectly. Tables in the garden at The Black Pig will be a hot ticket this summer, but Kinsale has recently pedestrianised much of the town to facilitate outdoor eating in many other restaurants too.

17 THE BULMAN BAR

Kinsale, Co Cork

thebulman.ie

There are those who say that their idea of heaven is a sunny day and a perch outside The Bulman in the village of Summercove on the outskirts of Kinsale. If you are lucky, you'll practically be in the sea as you tuck into your Bloody Mary oyster shots and platter of home-smoked wild Irish salmon.

18 CLIFF HOUSE HOTEL

Ardmore, Co Waterford

cliffhousehotel.ie

There probably isn't a better terrace in the country than the one at the smart Cliff House Hotel, with its views out over the bay. A casual dining menu at the Bar Restaurant featuring local fish, burgers and steaks will keep everyone happy but be sure to book ahead as those outdoor tables are in high demand. Sunday lunch is particularly popular. A new kitchen team under executive chef Ian Doyle has recently been installed in the Michelin-starred House restaurant, located in the hotel, if you prefer to try fine dining inside.

Crawford Gallery Cafe

Crawford Gallery Cafe

19 THE CRAWFORD GARDEN CAFÉ

Cork city

crawfordartgallery.com

The Crawford's lovely Garden Café is open from 10am-3pm each day, weather permitting. Originally founded by Myrtle Allen and her daughter, Fern, the Ballymaloe ethos is evident in a menu of simple dishes showcasing the best of local ingredients. There's also an indoor space, for when the weather fails to deliver.

20 DEDE

Baltimore, Co Cork

customhousebaltimore.com

Ahmet Dede's brand-new Baltimore restaurant offers both a fine-dining set menu and a barbecue proposition influenced by the chef's Turkish roots. Dede held a Michelin star at the now sadly closed Mews and is known for seeking out the very best of local ingredients, so this is one of the most exciting new openings of the year, offering a choice of indoor and outdoor seating.

21 GREGORY'S GARDEN

Castlegregory, Co Kerry

Instagram: @gregorys_garden

Greg O'Mahoney's lovely all-day garden café and restaurant is a Castlegregory institution, with many of the ingredients coming from the restaurant's own organic garden. The fabulous sourdough pizzas from @forgewoodfiredpizza are another reason for visiting, as are new developments for 2020, including a much larger covered dining area which opened just last week.

22 GROW HQ

Waterford city

giy.ie

The summer bounty of the gardens at Grow HQ is coming to its peak now and being put to good use in the kitchen, while Michael Kelly and his team have installed a big, new canopy to cover the outdoor terrace to ensure that those who prefer to eat outdoors can do so - even when the Irish summer weather is not playing ball. Despite what you might expect, the food is not all vegetarian, with meat and fish of good provenance also available.

23 IDAHO

Cork city

idaho.ie

The pedestrianisation of parts of Cork city centre to accommodate outdoor seating means that Idaho will now have more tables outside than it does inside. The terrace gets sun (if there is any) from 10am-4pm and we suspect that Idaho's popular all-day bruncheon menu - simple dishes, great ingredients - will taste even better out of doors than it does inside.

24 LINNANE'S LOBSTER BAR

New Quay, Co Clare

linnanesbar.com

For some, the drive cross-country to the Burren and Linnane's for a creamy pint and a dozen oysters is the prospect that kept them going through lockdown. The deck at the back now has extra tables and the menu keeps things simple - wild clams, Dublin Bay prawns and, of course, the local lobster with which Linnane's is synonymous.

25 MEZZE

Tramore, Co Waterford

mideastmezze.com

Irish-Israeli couple Nicola Crowley and Dvir Nusery brought a touch of the Middle East to the sunny southeast when they opened their Mezze deli and café last summer. The couple have a successful catering business and produce delicious lavash flatbreads under the Mezze brand. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, they have removed indoor seating from the café and transferred it to the courtyard, where customers can imagine themselves somewhere more exotic while tucking into plates of salads, dips and falafels.

26 MURPH'S GASTRO PUB

Butlersbridge, Co Cavan

murphsgastropub.ie

Fergus Murphy's gastropub at the Derragarra Inn is a popular local destination that's a consistent winner in the Irish Restaurant Awards; its large outdoor seating area will come into its own this summer, whenever the weather permits. This is a menu designed to please all-comers, evidencing attention to provenance with the use of ingredients such as Andarl Farm's velvet pork.

27 SAGE

Midleton, Co Cork

sagerestaurant.ie

Kevin and Réidín Aherne have made the decision to make their Midleton restaurant outdoor-only for the foreseeable future. The 12-mile ethos that has been Sage's USP ever since it opened still applies, but the menu has moved away from fine dining and the offering is now more casual. Book and pay 24 hours ahead and eat in the courtyard, which has a new heated canopy. The menu, which changes often, is family-friendly and bound to be a big hit. There's also a new shop with food to heat at home and a great selection of pantry items that will make self-catering painless if you are staycationing nearby.

28 THE SEA HARE at the PIER BAR

Cleggan, Co Galway

theseahare.ie

The Sea Hare in Cleggan was one of the best discoveries of last summer, and this year it is back, popping up in a new venue at The Pier Bar. There's an all-day café menu, and the Thursday-night long-table seafood dinners that were such a joy will continue - although on short tables thanks to Covid-19. These need to be booked and paid for ahead of time - some dates are already sold out but more may be added, and there will be tables outside when the weather permits.

29 SOLAS TAPAS

Dingle, Co Kerry

solastapas.com

Solas Tapas has taken over the yard of Bob's Beer Garden next door and will have seating for 50 guests in private groups of four to six, with everything under cover. Owner Nicky Foley's tapas delivery service, bento boxes and click-and-collect options were a big hit during lockdown and his inventive take on tapas using great Irish ingredients is bound to make a table here one of Dingle's hottest tickets this summer - along with Martin Bealin's street-food offering at Global Village.

30 WALKER 1781

Sligo town

walker1781.com

Joe Grogan and Grainne Sheridan's brand-new Sligo restaurant - the name is a nod to John Walker, who signed the first lease on the building back in the 18th century - offers a crowd-pleasing menu with something to suit everyone, including pizza lovers. The two outdoor areas - one on the ground floor and one on the first - will appeal to those who prefer to eat out of doors.

Also: Abbey Hotel, Roscommon; Adare Manor, Co Limerick; Ali's Kitchen, Cork; Back Street Bistro at Billy Byrne's, Kilkenny; Belleek Castle, Co Mayo; Berehaven Lodge, Castletownbere, Co Cork; Blue Haven, Kinsale, Co Cork; Bodega, Waterford; Brigit's Garden, Roscahill, Co Galway; Builín Blasta, Spiddal, Co Galway; Café de Mode, Ballon, Co Carlow; Celtic Ross, Rosscarbery, Co Cork; Clashganny House, Borris, Co Carlow; La Côte, Wexford; Croí, Tralee, Co Kerry; Dillon's, Ballina, Co Mayo; Dockland, Cork; Dooley's, Waterville, Co Kerry; Ely, Maynooth, Co Kildare; Ethna's by the Sea, Mullaghmore, Co Sligo; Fenton's, Dingle, Co Kerry; Ferrit & Lee, Midleton, Co Cork; Glyde Inn, Annagassan, Co Louth; Gregan's Castle, Co Clare; Imperial, Cork; Inside Out, Slane, Co Meath; King's Head, Galway; Knockranny House, Westport, Co Mayo; Knox, Sligo; Lemon Tree, Letterkenny, Co Donegal; Mac's Abbeyleix, Co Laois; The Marine, Ballycastle, Co Antrim; Mary Barry's, Kilmore Quay, Co Wexford; Hotel Minella, Clonmel, Co Tipperary; The Moorings, Dungarvan, Co Waterford; Moran's of the Weir, Kilcolgan, Co Galway; Mount Juliet, Co Kilkenny; 1 Pery Square, Limerick; Park Hotel, Kenmare, Co Kerry; Pigeon House, Delgany, Co Wicklow; Poulaphouca House & Falls, Co Wicklow; Las Radas, Naas, Co Kildare; Red Door, Buncrana, Co Donegal; Sage & Stone, Duleek, Co Meath; Tankardstown House, Co Meath; Twelve, Barna, Co Galway; The Wilds, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford; Wineport Lodge, Athlone, Co Westmeath.