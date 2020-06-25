| 12.9°C Dublin

Ireland's Hot 100 16 ways to reconnect with nature in Ireland - from bog walks to a beer garden with a view

Take a hike in Louth, explore our thriving bog wildlife in the midlands or go whale watching in West Cork — there’s a whole world out there waiting to be discovered

Achill Island

Pól O Conghaile, Nicola Brady, Thomas Breathnach, Kathy Donaghy, Jillian Bolger and Katy McGuinness

With travel restrictions lifting on Monday, we bring you the ultimate guide to the best things to do, see, and eat around the country.

1. Watch whales in West Cork

A humpback whale off the Cork coast. Photo: Whale Watch West Cork Expand

A humpback whale off the Cork coast. Photo: Whale Watch West Cork

Eco-tourism has gone from niche player to a vital conservation industry in recent years, and Whale Watch West Cork keep both the region’s biodiversity and community at heart. Tours operate out of Baltimore with skipper and marine expert Nic Slocum offering a trawl of knowledge. Fingers crossed for dolphins and minke whales on your journey. whalewatchwestcork.com; €55 — TB