Yellow wind warning issued for four counties with ‘very strong gusts and wave overtopping’ forecast

A status yellow wind warning has been issued for four counties along the southern coasts, from early tomorrow morning.

The warning will be in place for counties Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford from 5am until 11am.

"Very strong and gusty south to southwest winds with the potential for wave overtopping,” Met Éireann said.

The UK’s Met Office has also issued a status yellow wind warning for counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry, from 8am until 2pm tomorrow.

"Strong winds may lead to transport disruption on Thursday,” the Met Office said.

Met Éireann said there will be “heavy scattered showers this evening in blustery conditions, some with hail or thunder”.

“Fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds, strongest along western and south western coasts with gales and high seas. Showers will die out tonight becoming clearer with winds moderating for a time.”

After a clear night, a band of persistent or heavy rain will spread eastwards across the country on Thursday morning. Localised flooding is possible due to heavy downpours, Met Éireann warned.

“Sunshine and showers will follow in the afternoon with hail and isolated thunderstorms possible. Southwest winds will become strong and gusty, especially in the west. Highest temperatures of 9C to 11C,” the forecaster said.

It’s likely to remain unsettled with rain and high winds at times towards the end of this week but Friday will see a lot of dry weather in the east and south of the country.

Highs will reach just eight to 11 degrees and rain will move in from the west overnight.

“Saturday morning will be wet and windy as rain spreads eastwards across the country with fresh to strong, gusty southerly winds. sunshine and showers will follow. Highest temperatures of 11C to 13C.

“Sunday will be bright and breezy with sunshine and showers, some heavy. Highest temperatures of 10C to 12C with moderate to fresh southwest winds. Monday and Tuesday will be cool, breezy days with sunshine and showers. Temperatures of 9C to 11C with moderate to fresh west to northwest breezes,” Met Éireann said.