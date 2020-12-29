Yellow warning for snow/ice issued for 13 counties as frosty but bright weather in store for New Year’s Day

A snow/ice yellow warning has been placed on 13 counties from midnight Wednesday

New Year’s Day will see below-freezing temperatures as it is forecast to be cold and frosty but with some sunny spells.

The rest of the week is set to stay cold with widespread frost and ice expected overnight.

From 12am Wednesday until 12pm the same day, Met Éireann has issued a status yellow snow/ice warning for 13 counties.

Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford have all been issued the warning as there is a risk of snow accumulations to lower levels.

Status Yellow - Snow/Ice warning for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford



Risk of snow accumulations to lower levels.



Valid: 00:00 30/12/2020 to 12:00 Wednesday 30/12/2020https://t.co/MkgbhJDOYh pic.twitter.com/fSxKbCj3Zx — Met Ãireann (@MetEireann) December 29, 2020

Met Éireann has forecast that although Friday will be a bright day there will also be some passing showers and minimum temperatures of -3 to 0 degrees.

A forecaster said: “New Year's Day will dawn cold and frosty. It'll be a bright day with good sunny spells but also some passing showers, possibly wintry on high ground.

"Maximum temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees in moderate northerly winds. Most areas dry overnight with a sharp frost and ice.

"However, a few showers will affect Atlantic coastal counties and may drift onto some southeastern coastal areas. Minimum temperatures of -3 to 0 degrees in moderate northerly breezes.”

New Year’s Eve is set to be a similar day with cold and breezy winds, sunny spells and passing showers. However, there is a risk of hail and thunder for coastal counties.

Speaking about New Years Eve, the forecaster said: “Cold and breezy on Thursday with sunny spells and passing showers, these mainly affecting Atlantic coastal counties with a risk of hail and thunder.

"Maximum temperatures generally ranging 2 to 6 degrees in fresh north or northwest winds. Frost and ice developing again on Thursday night with lowest temperatures of -3 to +2 degrees.

"Many areas will be dry and clear but showers will affect some Atlantic coastal areas and may drift onto Irish Sea coasts for a time.”

Tomorrow night will see clear spells and wintry showers overnight with showers mainly confined to western and northern coastal counties.

There will also be widespread frost and ice with minimum temperatures of -3 to 2 degrees in fresh northwest winds.

According to Met Éireann, Saturday will bring plenty of dry and bright weather after a cold and icy start in the morning. It is expected to be mostly dry with a few showers in coastal parts of the north and east.

Online Editors