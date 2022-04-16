Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for counties Cork and Kerry today with “localised flooding possible”.

The alert comes into effect from 4 o’clock this afternoon until 4pm on Sunday.

"Spells of heavy rain for Kerry and west Cork from Saturday afternoon through to Sunday afternoon with localised flooding possible, Met Éireann said.

It comes as rain is set to sweep across the country over Easter weekend.

Met Éireann said any lingering mist and fog patches will clear to give way to a dry and bright start for most areas today. A “little patchy drizzle” will develop along southern coastal counties with outbreaks of rain developing from the west by the afternoon. There will be some “hazy sunshine” in the east this afternoon, but cloud will continue to thicken across the country later as rain begins to push over western coastal counties. Highs today of 13 to 17 degrees are expected.

Further outbreaks of rain will continue tonight, heaviest and most persistent in the west, with possible localised flooding. Staying drier in the east but a mild evening will allow mist and fog patches to develop in parts, with lows of 9 to 11 degrees.

Met Éireann said outbreaks of rain will spread across the county from early tomorrow morning, heaviest and most persistent in the west. By afternoon the rain will move away to the east and showers will follow, some heavy with the risk of hail especially in the west. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees are forecast.

On Sunday night, rain will clear away to the east but will be followed by scattered showers. The showers will clear overnight, with long clear spells developing, especially in the east. It will be a cold night with lows of 1 to 4 degrees.

Met Éireann said Monday morning will see a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers to begin. The showers will be heaviest and most persistent in the northwest with possible hail and highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

On Monday night showers will persist into the evening but will largely become confined to Atlantic coastal counties. Clearer and drier weather will develop in the east of the country and it will be another cold night with lows of 1 to 4 degrees.

Met Éireann said Tuesday will see a bright and sunny start but showers will develop in the afternoon and persist into the evening. It will be a milder day with highs of 9 to 12 degrees.

Clear skies overnight will allow for overnight lows of 0 to 3 degrees with a touch of frost in places.

Met Éireann said Wednesday will be drier with some good sunny spells and just the odd shower in the afternoon, with highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees expected.