Yellow rainfall warning issued for 12 counties with risk of flooding

It’s set to be a wash-out for a large portion of the country as Met Éireann has issued a yellow rainfall warning for 12 counties.

Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon, Sligo, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford, Louth, Westmeath and Meath have all been issued the yellow weather warning.

It is in place from 6pm today, Wednesday, until tomorrow at 6am.

Nationally, this morning will be mostly cloudy and misty with patchy light rain, drizzle and fog.

Later in the morning, a Met Éireann forecaster said that a band of rain will move into and will spread northeastwards across the country during the afternoon and evening.

They continued: “Some heavy and possibly thundery bursts will give a risk of spot flooding. Afternoon temperatures will range from 6 degrees in the north to 11 degrees in the south, and there will be light south to southeast or variable breezes.”

Tonight is forecasted to be wet and breezy with widespread heavy rain early in the night with possible thunder and spot flooding, however, it will remain mild.

"The rain will gradually move northeastwards overnight with showers following in the southwest. A mild night in most places with lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees, but staying colder in Ulster with lows of 4 to 7 degrees,” said the forecaster.

"Winds will be moderate to fresh, easterly in Ulster and southwesterly elsewhere, with strong winds near most coasts.”

Rain and showers will continue in the north and east early tomorrow morning which will be persistent and occasionally heavy in Ulster. The rain will then gradually clear northeastward through the morning.

It is forecast to be dry with some sunny intervals tomorrow in the west and south.

