Wrap up warm when you’re out – the cold spell is here to stay

Overnight: Frost created this floral pattern on the windscreen of one motorist’s car in Arklow, Co Wicklow. Photo: Garry O'Neill

TEMPERATURES could struggle to rise above freezing today as the bitter cold spell continues.

Met Éireann has warned of the risk of dense and freezing fog in places until this afternoon while peak temperatures will reach 4C.

The mercury will plunge below zero again after dark and fall to -2C. Sub-zero temperatures are expected to continue for the coming nights leading to hazardous driving conditions.

The advice for the coming week is to wrap up warm when out and about. Tomorrow will see rain in the North, although the rest of the country will be largely dry, but with top daytime temperatures of just 6C to 7C.

It will turn cloudy on Wednesday and rain will develop through the late afternoon and early evening and it will be heavy at times. Temperatures will reach 5C to 7C, falling to near freezing at night.

There will be more rain on Thursday with the cold conditions continuing into next weekend.

The cold spell here comes as new UK Met Office analysis shows that sledging, building snowmen and having snowball fights could become a thing of the past by 2100 as global warming will eradicate lying snow.

On average, Britain has 24 days of snowfall or sleet a year, but the detailed climate change projections suggest that if no action is taken to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions, winters will become warmer and wetter, and summers will heat up and become drier.

Experts said the findings should serve as a “wake-up call”.

The research shows that if global greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise, in just 20 years’ time most of southern England may never see days where the temperature remains below freezing.

By the end of 2080 only areas of very high ground and some parts of northern Scotland may experience freezing days.

Dr Lizzie Kendon, a senior UK Met Office scientist who worked on the climate projections, told the BBC’s Panorama: “We’re saying by the end of the century much of the lying snow will have disappeared except over the highest ground. The overarching picture is warmer, wetter winters; hotter, drier summers.”

“But within that, we get this shift towards more extreme events, so more frequent and intense extremes, so heavier rainfall when it occurs.

“It’s a big change...in the course of our lifetime. It’s just a wake-up call, really, as to what we’re talking about.”

The research, detailed on Panorama: Britain’s Wild Weather , also suggests the UK will start to see more extreme and frequent weather events.

Greenhouse gas concentrations climbed to a new record in 2019 and rose again this year despite an expected drop due to Covid-19 lockdowns, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said last month.

Levels of carbon dioxide, a product of burning fossil fuels that is the biggest contributor to global warming, reached a new record of 410.5 parts per million in 2019, according to the WMO report.

And the annual increase is larger than the previous year and beats the average over the last decade.

If the world succeeds in lowering global emissions the UK would still experience an increase in average temperatures, the Met Office suggests, but it could avoid the biggest rises. It predicts year-to-year variability, meaning some years may be colder while others will be warmer than the trend.

But if nothing is done to reduce emissions, our winters will become decidedly wetter with rain increasing by as much as a third on average.

Due to uncertainties in projections, the Met Office presented a range of possibilities and suggested by 2070 average rainfall could increase as much as 20pc , or fall by 3pc.

In summer, the UK can expect to have far hotter and drier temperatures. The average hottest day in London could reach 40C by around 2070, compared to 32C in the period 1981 to 2000. Dr Kendon added that the possibility of the UK exceeding 30C (86F) for two or more days, which would trigger a public health warning, will be 16 times more frequent by 2100, compared with the average for 1981 to 2000.

Online Editors