Wrap up warm: Snow and ice warning as temperatures to plunge to -3C

The country is under a nationwide snow and ice yellow weather warning until midnight tonight, with wintry showers set to bring up to 3cm of snow in some areas.

Temperatures could drop as low as -3°C, warn forecasters. Today will be bitingly cold throughout the country with a mix of sunny spells, broken by sometimes heavy showers of rain, hail, sleet and snow. There is also a slight risk of thunderstorms.

Drivers have been advised by the Automobile Association to exercise caution, especially in the west and north. A build-up of snow will be highest in Ulster and north Connacht. Temperatures will barely reach four degrees during the day and west to northwest winds will make it feel even colder. Wintry showers will continue tonight with accumulations of snow in places so commuters and parents on the school run are advised to give themselves extra time tomorrow morning.

Frost and icy patches will also develop with lowest temperatures of 0° to -3°C so driving conditions could be difficult. Tomorrow will also be cold, though, with sunny spells and southerly winds that will get stronger later in the day as temperatures climb to between 4°C and 7°C. Rain that will fall as sleet and snow will develop in the west and spread eastwards through the evening and up to midnight.

Conditions will clear overnight, though the threat of occasional wintry showers remains with frost and ice on Tuesday morning causing temperatures to fall to between 0° and -3°C. The rest of the week will be cold with some winter showers.

