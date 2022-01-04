Wintry weather on the way as temperatures set to dip to -3C at night in some places

The weather is expected to turn wintry this week after Met Éireann warned of dangerous driving conditions this morning due to ice patches in many areas.

A cold air mass from Iceland coupled with rain-slickened roads will make driving treacherous as frost and ice is expected to form on many roads overnight and into Tuesday morning, the forecasting service said in a weather advisory.

The midlands and south Leinster were expected to be especially affected, with overnight temperatures expected to plummet to between 3C and -1C, according to forecaster Liz Walsh.

"Because the roads are wet, it’s a heads-up to say there could be treacherous driving conditions and to watch out,” she said of the advisory that went into effect at 8pm last night and remained in place until 9am today.

A cold air mass from the north is expected follow a mix of rain, sleet and snow on higher ground in the midlands and south and bring much colder and drier conditions today and tomorrow when daytime highs will hit just 4C to 6C, she said.

“It will be crisp and sunny with lots of wintry sunshine but it will be cold and will become more changeable from Wednesday night.”

Temperatures will dip down to between 0C and -3C tonight with a widespread sharp frost developing overnight that will linger into the morning before the sun breaks through, leaving a generally dry and sunny day on Wednesday aside from isolated coastal showers.

More rain will move from the west on Wednesday night that will be heavy in places and may fall as sleet on higher ground, while temperatures will dip down to between 2C and -3C early in the night before the rain brings milder overnight temperatures.

But it will turn more blustery on Thursday with rain that will clear eastward through the morning, followed by showers of rain, sleet and hail in mostly coastal counties in the west. There will be strong to gusty winds followed by another cold night and more showers of rain, sleet and hail especially in western and northern coastal counties. Daytime temperatures will not exceed 7C to 9C as the rain clears. Friday will be similar with more wintry showers along western and northern coasts.